Galaxy S22 Ultra still too expensive? Grab the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) instead

If Motorola does one thing well, it's the ability to give us affordable phones with great value. The company is consistently undercutting the competition, and the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) is no exception. In a sense, it's a much cheaper version of the Galaxy S22 Ultra with a built-in stylus and high-refresh-rate display. Thanks to this Cyber Monday deal , it's even cheaper than its already affordable launch price, bringing it down to just $299. That's a whopping $200 off!

There are a few enticing Cyber Monday deals on Motorola phones right now, but one that continues to stand out to me is the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) deal. When I reviewed it earlier this year, I was thoroughly surprised at just how much value you can get from this phone. You get flagship features like a Full HD+ 120Hz display for ultra-smooth scrolling and gameplay, while also managing to keep things affordable with a tried-and-true mid-range Snapdragon chipset and a pretty decent 50MP triple camera setup.

The battery is one of the best aspects of this phone. It's a large 5,000mAh battery that can give you up to two days of usage, which is very impressive. Many flagship phones like the Galaxy S22 Ultra struggle to get to the end of the day, and this is an area that Motorola banks on with its smartphones.

Not to mention, it has built-in NFC, which isn't always a given with Motorola smartphones, so we'll take it. This lets you make mobile payments or store and use transit cards with Google Wallet .

While there are still plenty of deals on Samsung phones like the stylus-toting Galaxy S22 Ultra, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) is a great low-cost alternative that I would recommend to anyone looking for an affordable phone, especially at this price. But get it fast while the deal is still live!