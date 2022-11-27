Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Colombia Journalist Killed by Gunmen on Motorcycle
Bogota — Gunmen on a motorbike shot dead a Colombian journalist, local authorities said Tuesday, the latest killing in the country which has seen a rise in murders of reporters. The prosecutor's office wrote on Twitter that it had "learned of the death of the journalist and social leader...
Voice of America
Taliban Defend Ban on VOA, RFE/RL Broadcasts in Afghanistan
Washington and ISLAMABAD — The Islamist Taliban government has defended banning FM radio broadcasts from two U.S.-funded news media, including the Voice of America, in Afghanistan, alleging they were offending local laws. The ban on VOA and Azadi Radio, an Afghan extension of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, or RFE/RL,...
Voice of America
Special Report: Trolls, Propaganda and Fear Stoke Bukele's Media Machine in El Salvador
SAN SALVADOR, EL SALVADOR — A Salvadoran twenty-something had been looking for work when an unexpected invitation arrived to sit down with a government official. It was 2019, and the communications specialist was well-versed in social media. Talks with the official led to a $600-a-month job in the capital of San Salvador working for the communications team of President Nayib Bukele, according to the employment contract seen by Reuters. It was decent money in this poor Central American nation.
Voice of America
Rights Activists Demand Release of Arrested Ugandan Opposition Leader
Kampala, Uganda — Ugandan opposition politicians and rights groups are calling for the release of opposition party president Joseph Kabuleta, who was arrested Monday by security forces. Kabuleta's party is demanding an explanation for his arrest, which they likened to an abduction. Ugandan police accused him of promoting sectarianism,...
Voice of America
With Media Under Fire, Organizations Rally to Offer Support
From the evacuation of Ukrainian journalists in occupied cities to legal support for independent reporters from Russia, a community of organizations is working to keep media safe. In Ukraine, the February 24 invasion led to an unprecedented level of requests for assistance from the country’s National Union of Journalists of...
Voice of America
Thousands Flee Drought and Hunger in Somalia for Kenya
DADAAB REFUGEE CAMP IN DADAAB, KENYA — Raho Ali has just arrived from Somalia with four of her children at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) transit area in Kenya's northern border town of Dadaab. The 45-year-old mother of seven said the biting drought in Somalia prompted...
Voice of America
Algerian Police Release Dissident Writer
Algiers — One of Algeria's most prominent writers, Lazhari Labter, said Tuesday that he had been set free, days after he was arrested for reasons that remain unclear. The 70-year-old, who played a prominent role in the North African country's 2019 Hirak protests that unseated longtime president Abdelaziz Bouteflika, had been arrested by police officers on November 20, according to his family.
Voice of America
Ukraine Ramps Up Security at Diplomatic Missions After Blast at Embassy in Spain
MADRID/KYIV — Ukraine on Wednesday ramped up security at its embassies abroad after Spanish police and government said an employee at the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid was injured opening a letter bomb. The staff member suffered light injuries and went to hospital under his own steam, police said in...
Voice of America
Iranian American Arrested on Charges of Sanctions Violations
Washington — An Iranian American businessman from the southern U.S. state of Alabama has been arrested on federal charges of violating U.S. sanctions on Iran. Ray Hunt — also known as Abdolrahman Hantoosh, Rahman Hantoosh and Rahman Natoosh — is accused of exporting oil and gas industry parts through his Alabama-based company to businesses in Iran, according to a 15-count indictment unsealed on Tuesday.
Voice of America
Freed Myanmar Activist Mya Aye Describes Harrowing Imprisonment
Prominent Myanmar democracy activist Mya Aye, 56, was among the nearly 6,000 prisoners pardoned in a mass amnesty the ruling junta announced November 17. In an exclusive interview with VOA, he described his arrest and harrowing conditions of his imprisonment, including time in Myanmar’s notorious Insein prison. Mya Aye...
Voice of America
El Salvador Journalists Sue NSO Group in US Over Alleged Pegasus Surveillance
San Salvador — Salvadoran digital newspaper El Faro's employees filed a lawsuit in a U.S. federal court on Wednesday against NSO Group, alleging the Israeli firm's controversial Pegasus software was used to spy on them. The lawsuit was filed in California by 13 El Faro journalists and two administrative...
Voice of America
Bombing Kills 15 Students at Religious School in Northern Afghanistan
ISLAMABAD — Taliban authorities in Afghanistan said Wednesday that at least 15 students were killed and 27 others wounded when a bomb ripped through a religious school, or madras, in northern Samangan province. Imdadullah Mahajer, the head of provincial information and culture directorate, confirmed the casualties to VOA by...
Voice of America
Uganda Rebel Victims Torn Over ICC Plans to Launch Proceedings Against Fugitive Kony
Kampala, Uganda — Victims of the rebel Lord's Resistance Army in Uganda have had mixed reactions to plans by the International Criminal Court (ICC) to launch proceedings in absentia against the group's fugitive leader, Joseph Kony. While some say the action against the leader of the bloody two-decade conflict...
Voice of America
Rights Group: Iran Arrests Actors Behind Defiant No-Headscarves Video
Iranian authorities have arrested the two actors behind a viral video where a group of film and theatre figures stood silently without headscarves in solidarity with the protest movement, a rights group said Wednesday. The actor and director Soheila Golestani, who appeared without her headscarf in the video, and the...
Voice of America
Nigerian President: Ukraine War Funneling Arms, Fighters into Lake Chad Basin
Abuja — Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari says the war between Russia and Ukraine is allowing arms and fighters to stream into the Lake Chad region, bolstering the strength of terrorist groups. The Nigerian leader spoke Tuesday in Abuja to a summit of heads of state from the Lake Chad...
Voice of America
Cameroon Says Conflict Prevents Access to AIDS Treatment
YAOUNDE, CAMEROON — Cameroonian health workers and people with HIV marched for World AIDS Day on December 1, calling for access to treatment for patients in conflict areas. About half a million Cameroonians have HIV, and at least 1,000 live in troubled western regions and the border with Nigeria. The protesters urged Cameroon's military, separatists, and militants to allow all HIV patients access to needed treatment.
Voice of America
DRC, Rebel Groups Resume Peace Talks in Kenya
Nairobi, Kenya — The East African Community bloc has opened new talks on peace in the Democratic Republic of Congo, with representatives of major rebel groups attending for the first time. The DRC government, rebel group and local representatives are gathered in Nairobi to find ways to end the chronic conflict in the east of the country that has killed hundreds of thousands and displaced millions.
Voice of America
Ukraine to Yemen, UN Seeks Record $51.5 Billion for 'Shockingly High' Aid Needs
GENEVA — The United Nations and partners on Thursday appealed for a record $51.5 billion in aid money for 2023, with tens of millions of additional people expected to need assistance, testing the humanitarian response system "to its limits." The appeal represents a 25% increase from 2022 and is...
Voice of America
Congolese Army Says Rebels Massacred 50 Civilians in Eastern Town
Kinshasa — Democratic Republic of Congo's armed forces on Thursday said M23 rebels and their allies killed 50 civilians in a massacre in the eastern town of Kishishe this week, which the M23 denied. Congo's army and the M23, a Tutsi-led militia, have been locked in fighting for months...
