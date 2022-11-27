ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Anderson Independent-Mail

Powdersville falls short in shootout as Beaufort wins AAA football state championship

COLUMBIA -- Powdersville could almost taste the AAA state championship until Beaufort pulled away late in to win 41-31 on Thursday night. The Patriots took the heartbreaking loss on the chin as they could've made history as the first championship football team in school history. Homerun plays were rampant throughout while Virginia Tech...
POWDERSVILLE, SC
WTOK-TV

Mississippi’s “Mr. Football” winners recognized in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WDAM) - A celebration of the state’s six best high school football players took place in Clinton on Tuesday morning. The MHSAA recognized the 2022 “Mr. Football” winners from each classification. Bay Springs senior Ty Jones was awarded Class 1A’s “Mr. Football” title after rushing...
CLINTON, MS

