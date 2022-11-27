Read full article on original website
Powdersville falls short in shootout as Beaufort wins AAA football state championship
COLUMBIA -- Powdersville could almost taste the AAA state championship until Beaufort pulled away late in to win 41-31 on Thursday night. The Patriots took the heartbreaking loss on the chin as they could've made history as the first championship football team in school history. Homerun plays were rampant throughout while Virginia Tech...
Nebraska Begins NCAA Tournament with Sweep of Delaware State
Huskers take on Kansas in the second round Friday
Mississippi’s “Mr. Football” winners recognized in Clinton
CLINTON, Miss. (WDAM) - A celebration of the state’s six best high school football players took place in Clinton on Tuesday morning. The MHSAA recognized the 2022 “Mr. Football” winners from each classification. Bay Springs senior Ty Jones was awarded Class 1A’s “Mr. Football” title after rushing...
Former Jackson State standout signed to active roster following stellar NFL debut
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After an impressive NFL debut on Thanksgiving Day against Super Bowl contenders, the Buffalo Bills, a former star JSU pass rusher was signed to the Detriot Lions’ active roster from the practice squad Monday. James Houston IV was elevated to the gameday roster before the...
