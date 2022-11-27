ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, PA

explore venango

First Lead in Patrick Ryan Case in 17 Years

HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Pete and Debbie Ryan have been holding out hope for a break in their son’s case that started as a missing person and ended in the discovery of his decomposing body in the woods in Howe Township, Forest County. Seventeen years later, somebody says they know what happened to him.
FOREST COUNTY, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Pitt-Bradford Names Rae Director of Facilities

BRADFORD, Pa. – Jack Rae of Bradford has been named director of facilities management at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, bringing with him more than 35 years’ experience with project management and engineering and in all aspects of building design, construction and maintenance. He succeeds Rhett Kennedy,...
BRADFORD, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Bowling Scores for Dec. 1, 2022

YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – A trio of bowlers had 600 series’ during league play at Valley Bowling Center over the final two weeks of November. Austin Fitzgerald bowled a 664 series during Brokenstraw Couples League play on Nov. 25, while Marc Lobdell rolled a 606 in the same league the previous week.
YOUNGSVILLE, PA
YourErie

Lake effect kicks into gear tonight

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Colder air is coming into the region this afternoon and will lead to some lake effect snow bands tonight into tomorrow morning. The WSW flow will favor the lake shore counties, including downtown Erie, for some accumulations. Most of the snow will fall from sundown Wednesday to midnight, but brisk winds will continue […]
ERIE, PA
WFMJ.com

Suspect in murder case extradited back to Mercer County

A Meadville man that was held in a Columbus jail on a charge of criminal homicide has been extradited back to Mercer County. John Frank Henry Jr., 31, was brought to the Mercer County Jail Wednesday afternoon after being arrested in Columbus on November 16. Henry Jr. is a suspect...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Two Charged Following Domestic Dispute in Utica Borough

VENANGO/CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Two Charged Following Domestic Dispute in Utica Borough. According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on December 1, troopers responded to a residence on First Street in Utica Borough, Venango County, in relation to a verbal argument between two known individuals around 2:22 p.m. on Thursday, November 17.
UTICA, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Pieces of the Past: Kinzua

When you scoot up 59 and pass the dam what do you think of? The majestic beauty of the scenery? Maybe you drive across the Casey Bridge and get a peak at the boats, or the people off to the right on the sand at Kinzua beach. I know I...
WARREN, PA
WTAJ

Elk County man accused of illegally killing, harvesting bear

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Saint Marys man is accused of illegally killing a bear and then trying to claim that his kid was the one that harvested it, according to the charges filed. The time that Joseph Blessel, 46, bought a hunting license and indicated that the bear was harvested did not match up […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
YourErie

New discount store opening in Erie

A new discount store is officially opening its first location in Erie after a soft launch two weeks ago. The senior district manager says Roses Discount Stores originated in North Carolina, with a few stores in Texas. Now they are opening a store at 7200 Peach St. Unit 170A in Summit Township, Erie County. The […]
ERIE, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Man Charged After Allegedly Fleeing Police From A Crash Scene In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 40-year-old man is facing several charges after allegedly fleeing police from a crash scene in Jamestown. The Jamestown Police Department reports Jamie Warner was involved in a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Institute and Harrison Streets on Sunday night. Following...
JAMESTOWN, NY
explore venango

State Police Calls: Report of Erratic Driver Leads to DUI Arrest

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Marienville-based State Police conducted a traffic stop on a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu near State Route 66 and Blood Road in Jenks Township, Forest County. Upon conducting the traffic stop, it was determined that the driver—a known...
FOREST COUNTY, PA

