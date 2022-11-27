Read full article on original website
First Lead in Patrick Ryan Case in 17 Years
HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Pete and Debbie Ryan have been holding out hope for a break in their son’s case that started as a missing person and ended in the discovery of his decomposing body in the woods in Howe Township, Forest County. Seventeen years later, somebody says they know what happened to him.
yourdailylocal.com
Pitt-Bradford Names Rae Director of Facilities
BRADFORD, Pa. – Jack Rae of Bradford has been named director of facilities management at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, bringing with him more than 35 years’ experience with project management and engineering and in all aspects of building design, construction and maintenance. He succeeds Rhett Kennedy,...
yourdailylocal.com
Bowling Scores for Dec. 1, 2022
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – A trio of bowlers had 600 series’ during league play at Valley Bowling Center over the final two weeks of November. Austin Fitzgerald bowled a 664 series during Brokenstraw Couples League play on Nov. 25, while Marc Lobdell rolled a 606 in the same league the previous week.
Lake effect kicks into gear tonight
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Colder air is coming into the region this afternoon and will lead to some lake effect snow bands tonight into tomorrow morning. The WSW flow will favor the lake shore counties, including downtown Erie, for some accumulations. Most of the snow will fall from sundown Wednesday to midnight, but brisk winds will continue […]
erienewsnow.com
New Clues Hope To Identify Victim Found Buried Along Local Hiking Trail
PORTLAND, NY (WNY News Now) – New clues about an unidentified female victim, found buried in a shallow grave along a hiking trail in northern Chautauqua County, were released on Tuesday. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office released images of clothing, worn by the unidentified woman who was discovered by...
WFMJ.com
Suspect in murder case extradited back to Mercer County
A Meadville man that was held in a Columbus jail on a charge of criminal homicide has been extradited back to Mercer County. John Frank Henry Jr., 31, was brought to the Mercer County Jail Wednesday afternoon after being arrested in Columbus on November 16. Henry Jr. is a suspect...
explore venango
State Police Calls: Two Charged Following Domestic Dispute in Utica Borough
VENANGO/CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Two Charged Following Domestic Dispute in Utica Borough. According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on December 1, troopers responded to a residence on First Street in Utica Borough, Venango County, in relation to a verbal argument between two known individuals around 2:22 p.m. on Thursday, November 17.
Almost A Foot Of Lake Effect Snow Coming To Western New York
The winter weather is coming back to Western New York and it is bringing the snow. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Wyoming, and Southern Erie counties starting on Wednesday afternoon. Another cold front will be moving across the area and besides a drop in our...
yourdailylocal.com
Pieces of the Past: Kinzua
When you scoot up 59 and pass the dam what do you think of? The majestic beauty of the scenery? Maybe you drive across the Casey Bridge and get a peak at the boats, or the people off to the right on the sand at Kinzua beach. I know I...
Mom arrested after police say child caused problems in Jamestown
On Monday around 3 p.m., Jamestown police responded to a report of a disorderly child in the area of the high school.
Elk County man accused of illegally killing, harvesting bear
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Saint Marys man is accused of illegally killing a bear and then trying to claim that his kid was the one that harvested it, according to the charges filed. The time that Joseph Blessel, 46, bought a hunting license and indicated that the bear was harvested did not match up […]
explore venango
Police Arrest Tionesta Man Accused of Shooting Victim With Shotgun in Crawford County
CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Police have apprehended a Tionesta man accused of shooting a victim in the thigh area with a shotgun in Crawford County on November 19. (Photo courtesy of PA Crime Watch.) According to PA Crime Watch, the Pennsylvania State Police arrested 29-year-old Matthew James Divido,...
Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office looking to identify body found last year
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a body found over a year ago. The bodies of two women were found in the Rails to Trails hiking area on Woleben Road in Portland, New York in Chautauqua County in September 2021. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office found […]
Franklinville man arrested after dispute leads to shooting
He was arraigned and released under probation supervision.
New discount store opening in Erie
A new discount store is officially opening its first location in Erie after a soft launch two weeks ago. The senior district manager says Roses Discount Stores originated in North Carolina, with a few stores in Texas. Now they are opening a store at 7200 Peach St. Unit 170A in Summit Township, Erie County. The […]
wnynewsnow.com
Man Charged After Allegedly Fleeing Police From A Crash Scene In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 40-year-old man is facing several charges after allegedly fleeing police from a crash scene in Jamestown. The Jamestown Police Department reports Jamie Warner was involved in a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Institute and Harrison Streets on Sunday night. Following...
explore venango
State Police Calls: Report of Erratic Driver Leads to DUI Arrest
FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Marienville-based State Police conducted a traffic stop on a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu near State Route 66 and Blood Road in Jenks Township, Forest County. Upon conducting the traffic stop, it was determined that the driver—a known...
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania State Police Arrest Man in Relation to Seizure of Over 200 Animals from Summit Township Farm
Pennsylvania State Police have arrested a man in connection to an animal cruelty case that involved over 200 animals being rescued and placed in the care of the A.N.N.A. Shelter. Gregory Havican, 49 of Erie faces a total of 163 charges. Havican is being charged with the following:. 78 Felony...
yourdailylocal.com
Warren Tire Center Wind Advisory Issued for Warren, McKean Counties Wednesday
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – The National Weather Service in State College has issued a Wind Advisory for Warren and McKean Counties until 6 p.m. on Wednesday (Nov. 30). Southwest winds of 15 – 25 mph are expected, with gusts up to 50 mph. Winds are expected to shift from southwest to west throughout the afternoon.
erienewsnow.com
Second Suspect Charged In Shooting Of Two Children In Chautauqua County
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting of two children in northern Chautauqua County. City of Dunkirk Police announced the arrest of 40-year-old 2022 Juan Cruz-Corraliza on Thursday. The man, along with Javier Cruz-Corraliza, allegedly shot two children,...
