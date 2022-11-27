ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millwood, WA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 28 Spokane

Officially a record snow-day in Spokane, snow still falling for some through Thursday

SPOKANE, Wash. – The major winter storm we’ve been tracking for the last couple of days, is now officially a record breaker!. Just after 4PM on Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Spokane confirmed 7.5″ of snow had fallen at Spokane International Airport since midnight, breaking the previous daily snowfall record of 6.1″ set back in 1975. And this isn’t finalized yet…If we could a few more snow showers before midnight, this number could still go up.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

North Idaho sees crashes pile up on snowy roads

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Local law enforcement agencies responded to numerous traffic incidents Wednesday as a snowstorm blanketed North Idaho and motorists faced treacherous road conditions, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. Amid the storm, the Kootenai County Office of Emergency Management urged drivers to stay off...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Slick roads hinder fire crews in Spokane County

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – Roads get snowy and icy this time of year, that’s why we have plows, deicer and sanders to make those roads drivable. But for one neighborhood just south of Newman Lake, neighbors claim those roads aren’t treated nearly as much as they should be. Although the hill on Campbell Rd is sanded and plowed now, neighbors say that’s not normally the case. It’s what firefighters call no man’s land, a place unserved by fire crews. But for Carolyn Gallion… It’s home. “Wilderness… It’s really beautiful out here,” Gallion said. Just 15 minutes north of the Pines exit in Spokane Valley, the roads go from paved to primitive…. to unpredictable. “It turns into ice,” she said. Barely plowed or sanded, Campbell Rd becomes an ice rink. “Awful. The worst. That little hill right there… We can’t even get up it,” she said. The problem comes as cars try to travel on one steep hill. “You get kind of in the middle and it’s like whoosh you hit ice. No gravel. No nothing. So they’re in the ditch and then another car came down,” she said. “She went down the hill and lost control and hit them then she was stuck.” Last Tuesday, Spokane Valley Fire found out firsthand how slick it is trying to get to a home on fire. “They slid down the hill,” she said. The rig only got halfway up before sliding down and getting stuck in a ditch, Valley Fire spokesperson said crews could’ve rolled into an embankment if they slid to the opposite side of the road. Blocking the roadway now, the fire still blazing, other trucks tried a different direction. “The other two trucks came from Newman Lake. They were on the summer road. They got stuck,” she said. The rigs were stuck for 7 hours. “While that house burnt to the ground,” she said. Gallion is scared that with no help from the county to make this road drivable… “The maintenance is not there,” she said. “And you can just keep calling and calling it doesn’t matter.” Her family could be next. “It’s pretty frightening that our roads aren’t safe because we also have families here,” she said. Commissioners are in charge of funding for this area of Spokane County. NonStop Local did reach out to them several times Tuesday but have yet to hear back.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Car crashed into WSDOT plow

SPOKANE, Wash: At about 4:45 a.m. a driver crashed into a Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) plow on the North Spokane Corridor. The driver tried to pass the plow on the right before losing control and running into the front of the vehicle. The plow has minimal damage and...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Gallery: Snowfall around the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Inland Northwest woke up with heavy snowfall. Several inches of snow have fallen through Spokane and North Idaho, with some areas likely to get more than a foot of snow throughout the day. More snow is on the way through Wednesday night and Thursday...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Argonne road clear after I-90 crash

SPOKANE, Wash. — Argonne Road is now clear after traffic was reduced to one lane on I-90 in the Spokane Valley on Dec. 1. The crash involved several vehicles near Argonne Road, and closed off multiple lanes. Two cars are on each shoulder of I-90. This is a developing story. RELATED: WSDOT asks drivers to leave enough space for plow...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Here’s how to check snow plow progress in the City of Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – As snow starts moving in, the City of Spokane has a webpage to show show progress when it comes to plowing roads. According to the City of Spokane, the snow response plan includes:. Plowing more quickly with the ability to remain flexible for changing weather conditionsMaximize...
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Snowflakes, sleds and shovels: Storm drops more than 12 inches in North Idaho

Silas Ballou went about 20 feet down the hill on his sled and crashed face-first into the snow Wednesday afternoon. For a few seconds, the youth didn’t move. Then, he peeked out from under his oversized stocking cap, stood up with a big grin, and started back up the hill next to the Coeur d’Alene Public Library to do it again.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY

WEATHER ALERT DAY: Even more snow than expected – Mark

WEATHER ALERT DAY: We are tracking a snowstorm hammering our region. Due to our snowy conditions, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect until Thursday morning, with 6 inches or more for many areas. The gusty south winds will cause blowing and drifting snow. After this snow, more arctic air moves in for the weekend.
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy