FOX 28 Spokane
Winter storm hits Spokane and CdA on Wednesday, the latest snowfall details
SPOKANE, Wash. – Our Winter Storm Watch has been upgraded into a Winter Storm Warning in the Spokane area that will officially go into place at midnight heading into Wednesday morning and last until 11 a.m. Thursday. Over that time an average of 6-10 inches of snow could fall...
'If you can stay home today, please do so' | Dangerous road conditions in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Drivers heading out on Wednesday morning will face a difficult drive as snow continues to fall around Spokane. Most roads are buried under several inches of snow, and road crews are warning about blowing, drifting snow. A crash on I-90 in Liberty Lake slowed traffic around...
FOX 28 Spokane
Officially a record snow-day in Spokane, snow still falling for some through Thursday
SPOKANE, Wash. – The major winter storm we’ve been tracking for the last couple of days, is now officially a record breaker!. Just after 4PM on Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Spokane confirmed 7.5″ of snow had fallen at Spokane International Airport since midnight, breaking the previous daily snowfall record of 6.1″ set back in 1975. And this isn’t finalized yet…If we could a few more snow showers before midnight, this number could still go up.
North Idaho sees crashes pile up on snowy roads
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Local law enforcement agencies responded to numerous traffic incidents Wednesday as a snowstorm blanketed North Idaho and motorists faced treacherous road conditions, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. Amid the storm, the Kootenai County Office of Emergency Management urged drivers to stay off...
KREM
I-90 clear after multi-car crash slowed morning commute near Argonne Road in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A crash involving several vehicles blocked eastbound I-90 in the Spokane Valley on Thursday morning for about an hour. As of 6:30 a.m. the road was clear and back open. The crash happened near Argonne Road. At one point it blocked several lanes. Traffic cameras...
FOX 28 Spokane
Slick roads hinder fire crews in Spokane County
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – Roads get snowy and icy this time of year, that’s why we have plows, deicer and sanders to make those roads drivable. But for one neighborhood just south of Newman Lake, neighbors claim those roads aren’t treated nearly as much as they should be. Although the hill on Campbell Rd is sanded and plowed now, neighbors say that’s not normally the case. It’s what firefighters call no man’s land, a place unserved by fire crews. But for Carolyn Gallion… It’s home. “Wilderness… It’s really beautiful out here,” Gallion said. Just 15 minutes north of the Pines exit in Spokane Valley, the roads go from paved to primitive…. to unpredictable. “It turns into ice,” she said. Barely plowed or sanded, Campbell Rd becomes an ice rink. “Awful. The worst. That little hill right there… We can’t even get up it,” she said. The problem comes as cars try to travel on one steep hill. “You get kind of in the middle and it’s like whoosh you hit ice. No gravel. No nothing. So they’re in the ditch and then another car came down,” she said. “She went down the hill and lost control and hit them then she was stuck.” Last Tuesday, Spokane Valley Fire found out firsthand how slick it is trying to get to a home on fire. “They slid down the hill,” she said. The rig only got halfway up before sliding down and getting stuck in a ditch, Valley Fire spokesperson said crews could’ve rolled into an embankment if they slid to the opposite side of the road. Blocking the roadway now, the fire still blazing, other trucks tried a different direction. “The other two trucks came from Newman Lake. They were on the summer road. They got stuck,” she said. The rigs were stuck for 7 hours. “While that house burnt to the ground,” she said. Gallion is scared that with no help from the county to make this road drivable… “The maintenance is not there,” she said. “And you can just keep calling and calling it doesn’t matter.” Her family could be next. “It’s pretty frightening that our roads aren’t safe because we also have families here,” she said. Commissioners are in charge of funding for this area of Spokane County. NonStop Local did reach out to them several times Tuesday but have yet to hear back.
FOX 28 Spokane
Car crashed into WSDOT plow
SPOKANE, Wash: At about 4:45 a.m. a driver crashed into a Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) plow on the North Spokane Corridor. The driver tried to pass the plow on the right before losing control and running into the front of the vehicle. The plow has minimal damage and...
Gallery: Snowfall around the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Inland Northwest woke up with heavy snowfall. Several inches of snow have fallen through Spokane and North Idaho, with some areas likely to get more than a foot of snow throughout the day. More snow is on the way through Wednesday night and Thursday...
Argonne road clear after I-90 crash
SPOKANE, Wash. — Argonne Road is now clear after traffic was reduced to one lane on I-90 in the Spokane Valley on Dec. 1. The crash involved several vehicles near Argonne Road, and closed off multiple lanes. Two cars are on each shoulder of I-90. This is a developing story. RELATED: WSDOT asks drivers to leave enough space for plow...
FOX 28 Spokane
Here’s how to check snow plow progress in the City of Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – As snow starts moving in, the City of Spokane has a webpage to show show progress when it comes to plowing roads. According to the City of Spokane, the snow response plan includes:. Plowing more quickly with the ability to remain flexible for changing weather conditionsMaximize...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Snowflakes, sleds and shovels: Storm drops more than 12 inches in North Idaho
Silas Ballou went about 20 feet down the hill on his sled and crashed face-first into the snow Wednesday afternoon. For a few seconds, the youth didn’t move. Then, he peeked out from under his oversized stocking cap, stood up with a big grin, and started back up the hill next to the Coeur d’Alene Public Library to do it again.
KREM
WSDOT shares winter storm impact on roads across Spokane
Snow is melting and roads are clearing up. Road crews have been out plowing since 3:30 am and now the evening shift will take over and plow until 3:30 am tomorrow.
City of Spokane releases snow response plan ahead of winter storm
SPOKANE, Wash. — With a Winter Storm Warning in place for much of eastern Washington and north Idaho, the city of Spokane has released its winter operations response. The response includes plans for plowing, parking and communication with residents. The forecast calls for a foot of snow or more...
FOX 28 Spokane
Winter Storm Warning in place starting early Wednesday for Spokane, CdA
SPOKANE, Wash. – Our Winter Storm Watch has been upgraded into a Winter Storm Warning in the Spokane area that will officially go into place at midnight heading into Wednesday morning and last until 11 a.m. Thursday. Over that time an average of 6-10 inches of snow could fall...
WSDOT: Camp Hope down to 433 people, state looking for housing
SPOKANE, Wash. — As the Washington State Department of Transportation looks to find housing for people at Camp Hope, they released statistics on the camp for the winter. WSDOT says as of November 25, there are 433 people living at Camp Hope. There were 467 people living there according to a census on November 4, meaning the camp population has...
U.S. Forest Service advises North Idaho residents drive carefully on forest service roads ahead of storm
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The U.S. Forest Service in North Idaho has issued a warning to drivers to be careful on forest service roads during Wednesday's snowstorm. The service says that obstacles such as boulders and downed trees will be likely through the storm. Drivers should also expect longer wait times for rescue and recovery services.
KXLY
More snow showers tonight after a day of record-breaking snow – Kris
We are tracking more snow showers from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. 1-4″ of additional snow in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene is possible. Kootenai County is still under a Winter Storm Warning until 10 a.m. Thursday. Plan your Thursday. It’s going to be a tricky Thursday morning commute...
Small trailer catches fire at I-90 homeless camp, no injuries reported
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane firefighters are responding to the homeless encampment near I-90 and Freya Street where a trailer has reportedly caught on fire. Jewels Helping Hands Executive Director Julie Garcia told KREM 2 the homeless camp is not being evacuated at this time. Ryan Overton with the Washington...
KXLY
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Even more snow than expected – Mark
WEATHER ALERT DAY: We are tracking a snowstorm hammering our region. Due to our snowy conditions, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect until Thursday morning, with 6 inches or more for many areas. The gusty south winds will cause blowing and drifting snow. After this snow, more arctic air moves in for the weekend.
