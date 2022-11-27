Read full article on original website
Body dumped outside Bronx factory ID'd as 'Greenbook' actor Frank Vallelonga Jr., man arrested
Police identified a body found dumped outside a corrugated metal factory in the Bronx on Monday as actor Frank Vallelonga Jr., best known for his role in “Green Book.”
'What In The World?': East Islip Restaurant's Water Charge Leaves Mom Irked (Poll)
A breakfast outing at a New York restaurant left a sour taste in one mother’s mouth after the eatery charged her a “steep” fee for a cup of water. In a post on the Facebook group Long Island Foodies Monday, Nov. 28, Suffolk County resident Jennifer Marie posted her receipt from an East Islip Dunkin’ Donuts, located on Main Street.
Man, 19, killed, 3 injured in multi-car crash on Long Island
The victim, who has not yet been identified, was driving southbound on Ocean Avenue in Lynbrook just after midnight when his BMW sedan collided with a Nissan Pathfinder traveling on Peninsula Boulevard.
Brooklyn man jailed for selling drugs in Rutland
Babatunde's three year sentence will be served concurrently to his state sentence in New York for second-degree attempted murder, which he previously pleaded guilty and greed to an eight-year sentence.
Man Found Dead in Great South Bay
Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the apparent drowning death of a man who was found in the Great South Bay this afternoon. Marine Bureau officers responded to Grass Island, located approximately one mile south of Fire Island Avenue in the Great South Bay, at approximately 2:40 p.m. after a 911 call reported someone floating in one foot of water. An adult male was found unresponsive and pulled from the water and pronounced dead.
NYPD seek family of homeless man found dead under Bronx park overpass
The NYPD is looking to locate any family members of a man whose body was found floating under a Bronx overpass earlier this month, authorities said.
Police Seek 3 Who Stole $4,000 in Medications From Target
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the people who stole medication from a store in Huntington Station last month. Three people stole $4,000 worth of over-the-counter allergy medications from Target on Oct. Read More ...
Mt. Hope: Two Infants Die following Stabbing Incident, Mother Taken into Custody
Two infants have died from multiple stab wounds and their 24-year-old mother has been taken in custody following a domestic incident at a family shelter in the Mt. Hope section of The Bronx. Members of the NYPD from Patrol Borough Bronx and the 46th Precinct, including Deputy Chief Louis De...
NYC subway crime
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams have deployed more uniformed officers to subway cars and platforms in efforts to crack down on subway crime. However, felony transit crimes have jumped by nearly 40% this year compared to last year.
NYPD School Crossing Guard, Marthew Marichal, 41, Arrested
On Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 1829 hours, the following 41-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 49th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Marthew Marichal. NYPD School Crossing Guard. Charges:. harassment;. criminal mischief. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely...
NYC man accused of raping 2 women at Bronx hotel
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A man is accused of raping two women at a Bronx hotel after responding to their sex ads on social media, according to law enforcement sources and police. Dashawn Williams, 28, was arrested and charged Saturday with two counts of rape and two counts of menacing in connection to the alleged […]
NYC employee, 38, arrested on Staten Island on weapons, criminal mischief charges
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A New York City Department of Sanitation employee was arrested Friday on a slew of charges including one count of criminal mischief, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment, according to police. Jason Strother, 38, who was off-duty, was arrested within the confines of the...
Two kids dead, parents in custody in the Bronx: NYPD
Police have confirmed to PIX11 News that two children under the age of three are dead, and both parents are in custody. Two kids dead, parents in custody in the Bronx: NYPD. Police have confirmed to PIX11 News that two children under the age of three are dead, and both parents are in custody.
NYC Department Of Sanitation Employee, Jason Strother, 38, Arrested
On Friday, November 25, 2022, at 2356 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 121st Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Jason Strother. NYC Department of Sanitation (DSNY) Charges:. assault;. criminal mischief;. reckless endangerment;. criminal possession of a weapon. The...
ID Released For Inmate, Age 29, Who Died At Nassau County Correctional Facility In East Meadow
The identity has been released of a young inmate who died at a Long Island prison. According to Nassau County PD detectives, the 29-year-old man suffered a medical episode while at the Nassau County Correctional Facility located in East Meadow at 100 Carmen Ave. around 12:55 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23.
Dashawn Williams, 28, Arrested For Rape & Menacing
Pursuant to an ongoing investigation, the following individual was arrested and charged in regard to the below-listed incidents, which occurred within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Dashawn Williams. address withheld. Randalls Island, NY 10035. Charges:. rape (2 counts);. menacing (2 counts). Details are as follows.
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants With Recent Funding
Mayor Adams welcomes migrants to New York CityPhoto byImages from Twitter. Daniel Barber represents the New York City Housing Authority and its 339,000 tenants. New York plans to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on migrants and he is disgusted by this.
Plane that took off from Westchester County crashes into power lines in Maryland, FAA reports
Emergency crews are trying to figure out how to safely rescue two people trapped on a plane that crashed into a high-tension power transmission line in Maryland.
Flames tear through Nassau Police's Second Precinct; building a total loss
A fast-moving fire tore through the Nassau County Police Department's 2nd Precinct building on Jericho Turnpike in Woodbury Saturday night.
Firefighters battle massive fire in Connecticut
STONINGTON, C.T. (WJAR) — Firefighters were at the scene of a massive fire in Connecticut on Sunday night. A four-alarm fire broke out at the Seaport Marine in Mystic, which is a village that overlaps Groton and Stonington. Footage shows huge flames and large plumes of smoke. The Norwich...
