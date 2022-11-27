ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shirley, NY

longisland.com

Man Found Dead in Great South Bay

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the apparent drowning death of a man who was found in the Great South Bay this afternoon. Marine Bureau officers responded to Grass Island, located approximately one mile south of Fire Island Avenue in the Great South Bay, at approximately 2:40 p.m. after a 911 call reported someone floating in one foot of water. An adult male was found unresponsive and pulled from the water and pronounced dead.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC subway crime

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams have deployed more uniformed officers to subway cars and platforms in efforts to crack down on subway crime. However, felony transit crimes have jumped by nearly 40% this year compared to last year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

NYPD School Crossing Guard, Marthew Marichal, 41, Arrested

On Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 1829 hours, the following 41-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 49th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Marthew Marichal. NYPD School Crossing Guard. Charges:. harassment;. criminal mischief. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC man accused of raping 2 women at Bronx hotel

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A man is accused of raping two women at a Bronx hotel after responding to their sex ads on social media, according to law enforcement sources and police. Dashawn Williams, 28, was arrested and charged Saturday with two counts of rape and two counts of menacing in connection to the alleged […]
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

Two kids dead, parents in custody in the Bronx: NYPD

Police have confirmed to PIX11 News that two children under the age of three are dead, and both parents are in custody. Two kids dead, parents in custody in the Bronx: NYPD. Police have confirmed to PIX11 News that two children under the age of three are dead, and both parents are in custody.
BRONX, NY
bronx.com

NYC Department Of Sanitation Employee, Jason Strother, 38, Arrested

On Friday, November 25, 2022, at 2356 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 121st Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Jason Strother. NYC Department of Sanitation (DSNY) Charges:. assault;. criminal mischief;. reckless endangerment;. criminal possession of a weapon. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

Dashawn Williams, 28, Arrested For Rape & Menacing

Pursuant to an ongoing investigation, the following individual was arrested and charged in regard to the below-listed incidents, which occurred within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Dashawn Williams. address withheld. Randalls Island, NY 10035. Charges:. rape (2 counts);. menacing (2 counts). Details are as follows.
BRONX, NY
WJLA

Firefighters battle massive fire in Connecticut

STONINGTON, C.T. (WJAR) — Firefighters were at the scene of a massive fire in Connecticut on Sunday night. A four-alarm fire broke out at the Seaport Marine in Mystic, which is a village that overlaps Groton and Stonington. Footage shows huge flames and large plumes of smoke. The Norwich...
STONINGTON, CT

