ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Center Square

Spokane County Commission votes to forgo annual property tax increase

(The Center Square) – The Spokane County Commissioners has decided against enacting the allowable 1% property tax increase for 2023. That decision was made the same week the Spokane City Council overrode a mayoral veto of the same boost in taxes. It is just the second time in the last decade the commission has declined to move ahead with the annual increase allowed by Washington law. Commissioners Mary Kuney, Al...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
The Center Square

Spokane councilor pushes back against proposed rental rules

(The Center Square) – Spokane City Councilor Michael Cathcart says that he is “fighting for working families and cost-burdened constituents” by pushing back against proposed new rules for the rental housing business. “The council’s proposal as written is burdensome, intrusive and places unfair requirements on landlords – especially small landlords,” he said in a statement. “This will ultimately further impact tenants across our community. With so much volatility in rental prices and market availability, there are certain to be unintended consequences of implementing policies like...
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

Coeur d'Alene Casino opens new Little Dragon Eatery, plus more local food news

For anyone wondering what would replace the Coeur d'Alene Resort and Casino's High Mountain Buffet, which closed in March 2020, the answer is Little Dragon Eatery. Serving Asian-inspired dishes for dine-in or to-go, Little Dragon offers seven savory entrees served over choice of rice or yakisoba noodles. In addition to honey garlic beef with broccoli ($11.95/small, $14.95/large), options include sweet and sour chicken or pork, cashew chicken or pork, and orange chicken or pork ($10.95/small, $13.95/large). Substitute pork fried rice ($2) or order it as a standalone entrée ($8.95/small, $11.95/large). All large entrees also include an egg roll.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Sandpoint Reader

Investigation into late-fair director continues

As the Sandpoint Police Department continues to investigate “the potential misuse of public funds” at the Bonner County Fairgrounds on the part of late-Fair Director Darcey Smith, public records show that Smith underwent police questioning in the days prior to her death by apparent suicide. Smith, who worked...
SANDPOINT, ID
Ask Spokane

What's the policy of renting in Spokane?

Hi, all! Looking to relocate from NYC to Spokane in April. In NYC, they always require first and last month’s rent and a deposit (same as rent). Essentially cost of rent x3. This may be silly, but is that common in Spokane too? I’ve tried googling, but with no luck. Thanks!
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Here’s how to check snow plow progress in the City of Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – As snow starts moving in, the City of Spokane has a webpage to show show progress when it comes to plowing roads. According to the City of Spokane, the snow response plan includes:. Plowing more quickly with the ability to remain flexible for changing weather conditionsMaximize...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

North Idaho sees crashes pile up on snowy roads

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Local law enforcement agencies responded to numerous traffic incidents Wednesday as a snowstorm blanketed North Idaho and motorists faced treacherous road conditions, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. Amid the storm, the Kootenai County Office of Emergency Management urged drivers to stay off...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy