Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kootenai County Planning and Zoning Commission recommends a massive Cougar Gulch rezone
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — The Kootenai County Planning and Zoning Commission recommended Tuesday that the county rezone most of Cougar Gulch, a move residents hope would help protect the area’s water supply, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The proposed rezoning area includes about...
Spokane County Commission votes to forgo annual property tax increase
(The Center Square) – The Spokane County Commissioners has decided against enacting the allowable 1% property tax increase for 2023. That decision was made the same week the Spokane City Council overrode a mayoral veto of the same boost in taxes. It is just the second time in the last decade the commission has declined to move ahead with the annual increase allowed by Washington law. Commissioners Mary Kuney, Al...
Spokane City Council overrides mayor’s veto of property tax ordinance
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane City Council voted 6-1 on Monday to override the Mayoral veto of a property tax ordinance. The ordinance originally passed 5-2 on November 14, 2022, and was vetoed by the Mayor on November 18. The 1% property tax will go towards funding vehicles for Spokane Police and Fire. “City Council responded to the police and...
WSDOT: Camp Hope down to 433 people, state looking for housing
SPOKANE, Wash. — As the Washington State Department of Transportation looks to find housing for people at Camp Hope, they released statistics on the camp for the winter. WSDOT says as of November 25, there are 433 people living at Camp Hope. There were 467 people living there according to a census on November 4, meaning the camp population has...
Spokane councilor pushes back against proposed rental rules
(The Center Square) – Spokane City Councilor Michael Cathcart says that he is “fighting for working families and cost-burdened constituents” by pushing back against proposed new rules for the rental housing business. “The council’s proposal as written is burdensome, intrusive and places unfair requirements on landlords – especially small landlords,” he said in a statement. “This will ultimately further impact tenants across our community. With so much volatility in rental prices and market availability, there are certain to be unintended consequences of implementing policies like...
Spokane County wraps up rental assistance program, expects to spend $8M
(The Center Square) – Spokane County is closing the application portal for rental assistance at the end of the month to catch up with a backlog of cases that is expected to drain the final $8 million of available federal funds. Priority will be given to households that have not yet received help with housing and utility costs.
inlander.com
Coeur d'Alene Casino opens new Little Dragon Eatery, plus more local food news
For anyone wondering what would replace the Coeur d'Alene Resort and Casino's High Mountain Buffet, which closed in March 2020, the answer is Little Dragon Eatery. Serving Asian-inspired dishes for dine-in or to-go, Little Dragon offers seven savory entrees served over choice of rice or yakisoba noodles. In addition to honey garlic beef with broccoli ($11.95/small, $14.95/large), options include sweet and sour chicken or pork, cashew chicken or pork, and orange chicken or pork ($10.95/small, $13.95/large). Substitute pork fried rice ($2) or order it as a standalone entrée ($8.95/small, $11.95/large). All large entrees also include an egg roll.
Sandpoint Reader
Investigation into late-fair director continues
As the Sandpoint Police Department continues to investigate “the potential misuse of public funds” at the Bonner County Fairgrounds on the part of late-Fair Director Darcey Smith, public records show that Smith underwent police questioning in the days prior to her death by apparent suicide. Smith, who worked...
Is there a law or something that every gas station has to have maximum wind exposure in Spokane?
Gasoline evaporates rather quickly. Even faster when it is flowing, like in a pump. If that line of pumps didn't have excellent airflow around them you would at-minimum smell like gasoline when you got back into your car. Is there a law or something that every gas station has to have maximum wind exposure in Spokane?
KHQ Right Now
More people transition from Camp Hope – encampment has shrunk by 7 percent this month
This is a release from the Washington State Department of Transportation, that was published Nov. 30. As partners continue their work closing Camp Hope more residents have been assisted into better housing options and the overall number continues to shrink. As of the Nov. 25 count, 433 people were in...
What's the policy of renting in Spokane?
Hi, all! Looking to relocate from NYC to Spokane in April. In NYC, they always require first and last month’s rent and a deposit (same as rent). Essentially cost of rent x3. This may be silly, but is that common in Spokane too? I’ve tried googling, but with no luck. Thanks!
U.S. Forest Service advises North Idaho residents drive carefully on forest service roads ahead of storm
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The U.S. Forest Service in North Idaho has issued a warning to drivers to be careful on forest service roads during Wednesday's snowstorm. The service says that obstacles such as boulders and downed trees will be likely through the storm. Drivers should also expect longer wait times for rescue and recovery services.
Coeur d’Alene Public Schools, Post Falls to honor Moscow murder victims
COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — Coeur d’Alene Public Schools and the City of Post Falls will help “Light up Idaho” in remembrance of the four University of Idaho students who were murdered on November 13. Lake City High School and Coeur d’Alene High School will leave their field lights on from 3-6 p.m. on Wednesday to coincide with the candlelight vigils...
City of Spokane releases snow response plan ahead of winter storm
SPOKANE, Wash. — With a Winter Storm Warning in place for much of eastern Washington and north Idaho, the city of Spokane has released its winter operations response. The response includes plans for plowing, parking and communication with residents. The forecast calls for a foot of snow or more...
FOX 28 Spokane
Here’s how to check snow plow progress in the City of Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – As snow starts moving in, the City of Spokane has a webpage to show show progress when it comes to plowing roads. According to the City of Spokane, the snow response plan includes:. Plowing more quickly with the ability to remain flexible for changing weather conditionsMaximize...
'If you can stay home today, please do so' | Dangerous road conditions in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Drivers heading out on Wednesday morning will face a difficult drive as snow continues to fall around Spokane. Most roads are buried under several inches of snow, and road crews are warning about blowing, drifting snow. A crash on I-90 in Liberty Lake slowed traffic around...
Look: Jaw Dropping Washington 8000 SF Converted School House For Sale
There's a renovated schoolhouse in North Eastern Washington that's simply amazing inside and out and it's for sale!. A historic schoolhouse has been renovated and it's currently up for sale. Pink Floyd has nothing on this super cool schoolhouse that you can purchase for $699,000. The school is located in...
Spokane police responding to robbery at Division/Buckeye Starbucks
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are currently responding to a reported robbery at the Starbucks located at 12519 North Division St. According to staff, the suspect ran off with a couple hundred dollars from the register. Officers said there is no evidence to prove nearby businesses are in danger.
North Idaho sees crashes pile up on snowy roads
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Local law enforcement agencies responded to numerous traffic incidents Wednesday as a snowstorm blanketed North Idaho and motorists faced treacherous road conditions, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. Amid the storm, the Kootenai County Office of Emergency Management urged drivers to stay off...
KREM
I-90 clear after multi-car crash slowed morning commute near Argonne Road in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A crash involving several vehicles blocked eastbound I-90 in the Spokane Valley on Thursday morning for about an hour. As of 6:30 a.m. the road was clear and back open. The crash happened near Argonne Road. At one point it blocked several lanes. Traffic cameras...
Comments / 2