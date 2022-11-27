Gun drawn during fight in Evansville, deputies say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A domestic dispute ended with a man behind bars Sunday morning in Evansville.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the 4800 block of Lakeside Drive shortly before 6 o’clock Sunday morning.

The caller told police she had gotten into a fight with her boyfriend earlier that morning and had asked family members to help her leave the home. When family members arrived, another fight broke out and a man allegedly drew a gun and pointed it at them.

At this point, authorities say the victim and her family left the home and were quickly met by responding deputies. More law enforcement officials responded to the scene and tried to call the man out of the home, however, deputies say they found out the suspect had already left before they arrived.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies found the suspect a short time later and arrested him on the east side. The suspect, Damareonta Jones, was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail and faces charges of:

Domestic Violence in the presence of a Child

Pointing a Firearm, Weapon, or Instrument of Violence

