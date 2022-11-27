Read full article on original website
Kanye West Approves of Hitler, Nazis During Alex Jones Interview
Kanye West approved of Hitler and Nazis during his bizarre interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. On Thursday (Dec. 1), a masked Kanye West appeared on Alex Jones' television show Infowars and delivered more of his anti-Semitic rhetoric on the program, including his admiration for Adolph Hitler. "I see good...
Elon Musk Responds to Kanye West Approving of Hitler, Nazis
Elon Musk has responded to Kanye West following his shocking interview on Alex Jones' Infowars program. On Thursday (Dec. 1), Elon Musk, who acquired Twitter for $44 billion in October, hopped on his Twitter account and responded to one of Kanye West's tweets. After his anti-Semitic-filled interview with Alex Jones,...
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Settle Divorce, Ye to Pay $200,000 a Month in Child Support – Report
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's divorce settlement has reportedly been finalized with Ye being mandated to pay $200,000 a month for child support for their four children. On Tuesday (Nov. 29), TMZ broke the news that the former couple's nearly year-long divorce has officially been settled monetarily. According to the celebrity news site, Ye is on the hook for $2.4 million a year for child support. He must also reportedly cough up "50% of their kids' educational expenses, including tuition" and "50% of their children's security expenses." Kim will reportedly have the kids the majority of the time, but they were both granted joint custody and equal access to their children.
