Michael Granderson Buckner
Kitty Hawk, NC – Michael Granderson Buckner, 66, of Kitty Hawk, NC died Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Born in Warren County, NC on November 8, 1956, he was the son of the late Gussie Lewis Kimball Buckner and Roy Lee Buckner. From the age of 7, Michael was raised in love by the late Rebecca and Donald Midgett.
Ray White honored with Order of the Long Leaf Pine
Ray White, whose dedication to public service and the nonprofit community of northeastern North Carolina has spanned more than five decades, has received the prestigious Order of the Long Leaf Pine award. The award – which is considered to be North Carolina’s highest award for state service granted by the...
Paula Elizabeth Dunstan
Paula Elizabeth Dunstan of Soundside Road, Nags Head was called home November 26, 2022. She was born in Norfolk, the youngest of four daughters, to The Reverend William G. Pulling and Margaret Hammond Pulling. Paula retired from a successful career in the automotive business, and then settled in Nags Head where she continued to live her amazing life to the fullest. She was an incredible cook, seasoned traveler, the life of every party, and a star at any Karaoke bar. She especially enjoyed hosting family and friends at her Soundside Pierhouse. Paula always gave everything she had to her family, her friends, and to those in need. She was truly one of a kind, and never met a stranger.
Margaret H. Bland
Margaret H. Bland, 80, of Moyock, died November 18, 2022 at home. She was born October 2, 1942 in Pasquotank County. At her request, no service will be held. Donations may be made to any facility that cares for stray animals. Twiford Funeral Homes, TwifordFH.com. READ MORE OBITUARIES HERE. SUBSCRIBE...
Naomi L. Sallinger
Naomi L. Sallinger died peacefully of natural causes in Nags Head November 27, 2022 at the age of 87. Naomi was born in Nelson County, VA. After graduating high school she re-located to Portsmouth, VA and attended William and Mary College where she earned a business degree. Naomi married and had two sons and the family settled in Chesapeake.
Letter to the Editor: Beach view from the new Southern Shores
What motivates a town to want to want to change? What motivated the popular Town of Southern Shores to want to reformat their beach?. I watched High Plains Drifter the other night. It’s a 1973 cult classic in my book, and seen from today’s vantage point, eye-popping. The protagonist is our man Clint Eastwood, who explores all the violent means of killing available to and for the “townspeople.” One of his darker cool Clint lines, this is after a stretch of dark doings, comes after he is asked “what do we do after?” Clint says “We learn to live with it.” Trite right?
Island Farm to hold ‘Christmas on the North End’ this week
On December 1, 2 and 3, Island Farm will hold “Christmas on the North End,” an event focused on historic holiday traditions in the early days on the Outer Banks. On the first Thursday, Friday and Saturday in December, costumed interpreters at Island Farm will share how Roanoke Island families celebrated the Christmas holiday in the 1850s. The homeplace will be decorated and lit by candlelight, while farm interpreters demonstrate traditional mid-19th century traditions of food, celebration and holiday craft. Guests will be able to visit with St. Nicholas, enjoy fresh cider, sugar cookies, a bonfire and musket firing. Additional activities will include candle making, ornament crafting and grapevine wreath making.
Lynette Ballance Waller
Lynette Ballance Waller, 67, of Ocracoke, died November 28, 2022 at Washington Regional Medical Center in Plymouth. She was born in Portsmouth, Va. on July 11, 1955. In keeping with her wishes, graveside service for family will be held at the Ballance Family Cemetery at a date to be determined.
Kill Devil Hills honors Eagle Scout, discusses e-bikes
Kill Devil Hills commissioners opened their regularly scheduled November 14 meeting with a discussion about electric bicycles. During public comment, several community members shared concerns about e-bike safety. Jack McCombs said that he’s concerned with people who go from using a regular bike to an electric bike with very little...
OBX Jeep Charities presents donations to Dare County Special Olympics, Wounded Warriors in Action Foundation
OBX Jeep Charities, a recently formed 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides various resources, programs and activities designed to enhance the lives of Dare County citizens, has raised and donated $35,000 to Dare County Special Olympics. A check for the funds that were raised from the 2022 OBX Jeep Invasion event...
Linda Faye Stebok Peserik
Linda Faye Stebok Peserik, 77, of Elizabeth City, died November 22, 2022 at home. She was born April 4, 1945 in Norfolk, Va. Funeral service will be held December 2 at 11 a.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel, burial to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Twiford Funeral Homes, TwifordFH.com. READ MORE...
Thomas Elmer Barstow Jr.
Thomas Elmer Barstow Jr., 52, of Moyock, died November 27, 2022 at home. He was born November 27, 2022 in Long Beach, Calif. and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Service will be held at a later date. Twiford Funeral Homes, TwifordFH.com. READ MORE OBITUARIES HERE. SUBSCRIBE TO...
JoAnne C. Kelley
JoAnne C. Kelley, 74, of Grandy, died November 24, 2022 after a long battle with autoimmune/blood disorders. She was born and raised near Springfield, Mass. Celebration of life is set for December 10 at 4:30 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church in Southern Shores. Another celebration of life will take place in early January 2023 near Springfield, Mass. with details forthcoming.
Community gathering celebrates 150th anniversary of Bodie Island Lighthouse
The community gathered at the Bodie Island Light Station in Nags Head recently to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the illumination of the lighthouse. A reception was planned for October but had to be rescheduled because of inclement weather. The 167-ft lighthouse was open to climbing during the day on...
Rev. William Robert Bailey
Rev. William R. Bailey Sr., 91, of Elizabeth City, died November 24, 2022 at home. He was born May 8, 1931 in Webster, Mo. He was a U.S. Coast Guard veteran. Funeral service was held November 29, 2022. Memorial donations may be made in Bill’s name to Kairos Prison Ministry at the Pasquotank Correctional Institute, kairosnc.org/edonation or to a charity of choice.
Thanksgiving night fire in Kill Devil Hills causes extensive damage, loss of pets
The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department has reported that on November 24, 2022 at 8:50 p.m., fire crews responded to a report of a structure fire in the 1700 block of Sioux St. with fire showing from the roof area. Fire crews from Colington and Kitty Hawk fire departments also...
The Captain’s Crew releases 10th album
Twenty-five years after the release of The Captain’s Crew first album, the band is releasing its tenth album entitled “Friends, Faith & Songs of The Sea.”. The 13-song collection has an acoustic/bluegrass flavor with a nautical theme. The album is dedicated to Dare Challenge of the Outer Banks, a faith-based drug and alcohol rehabilitation program.
Town of Nags Head announces holiday happenings
The Town of Nags Head has announced a full schedule of upcoming holiday events. “Celebrate love, hope, and the joy of giving with family and friends in our family-friendly coastal community,” invited the town’s announcement. All events are free. Start the season off with a stop at...
Classic comedy ‘The Man Who Came to Dinner’ is first of two Christmas productions for Theatre of Dare
With the Christmas season upon us, Theatre of Dare is preparing to give the Outer Banks the gift of holiday laughter. Twice. It all begins on Dec. 2, when the classic Christmas comedy The Man Who Came to Dinner opens in Kitty Hawk. The 1939 play, written by George S....
