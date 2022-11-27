Paula Elizabeth Dunstan of Soundside Road, Nags Head was called home November 26, 2022. She was born in Norfolk, the youngest of four daughters, to The Reverend William G. Pulling and Margaret Hammond Pulling. Paula retired from a successful career in the automotive business, and then settled in Nags Head where she continued to live her amazing life to the fullest. She was an incredible cook, seasoned traveler, the life of every party, and a star at any Karaoke bar. She especially enjoyed hosting family and friends at her Soundside Pierhouse. Paula always gave everything she had to her family, her friends, and to those in need. She was truly one of a kind, and never met a stranger.

