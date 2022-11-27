Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
“About half the team” attended Russell Wilson’s birthday party
Eat your heart out, Bo Callahan. The fictional first overall pick in Draft Day raised red flags for the Cleveland Browns because he had no teammates at his 21st birthday party. The very real quarterback of the Denver Broncos did slightly better, for his 34th. Via Mike Klis of 9News.com,...
NBC Sports
What Tua noticed in Jimmy G when watching 49ers game film
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel certainly is familiar with 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, but what has Tua Tagovailoa noticed about his fellow signal-caller?. The Miami quarterback has been watching plenty of tape to prepare for Sunday’s 49ers-Dolphins clash at Levi’s Stadium, he told reporters Wednesday, including clips of San Francisco’s offense with Garoppolo, second-year pro Trey Lance and even former 49er C.J. Beathard throwing passes.
NBC Sports
Seahawks claim Johnathan Abram off waivers
Johnathan Abram has found a new football home. The Seahawks have claimed Abram off waivers after the safety was cut by the Packers this week, according to multiple reports. A Raiders first-round pick in the 2019 draft, Las Vegas waived Abram in early November. His playing time had been reduced on defense while his special teams snaps went up.
NBC Sports
Bears believe Eddie Jackson has significant Lisfranc injury
Bears safety Eddie Jackson left Sunday’s game against the Jets with an injury that looks like a serious one. Jackson suffered what the team believes was a significant Lisfranc injury, according to NFL Network. Although he is still being evaluated, that would almost certainly mean his season is over...
NBC Sports
McDaniel cracks perfect joke about facing Shanahan, 49ers
Mike McDaniel and Kyle Shanahan will face off for the first time as opposing head coaches in Week 13 when the 49ers host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. It's a matchup that has been a long time coming, as the two coaches first crossed paths in the NFL on the 2006 Houston Texans. Shanahan was a 27-year-old wide receivers coach and McDaniel was a 23-year-old offensive assistant under Gary Kubiak.
NBC Sports
The 10 most ridiculous, insane, mind-blowing Hurts stats
Jalen Hurts rushed for 157 yards, threw two touchdown passes, had four runs of 17 yards or longer, rushed for 10 first downs and was generally spectacular in the Eagles’ 40-33 win over the Packers Sunday night at the Linc. He did things humans aren’t supposed to do.
NBC Sports
Todd Bowles: “Good question” why Tom Brady and Mike Evans aren’t clicking
Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans became the 51st player in league history to hit 10,000 receiving yards on a 28-yard catch during last Sunday’s overtime loss to the Browns, but he didn’t do much else during the game. Evans had one other catch for three yards while being...
NBC Sports
Josh McDaniels: Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow are “getting closer, no doubt”
The Raiders have won each of their last two games and appear to be finding their groove as they continue head coach Josh McDaniels’ first season with the franchise. Offensive help could be on the way soon, too, in tight end Darren Waller and receiver Hunter Renfrow. Both players...
NBC Sports
JuJu Smith-Schuster, Jerick McKinnon, Kadarius Toney out of practice Wednesday
The Chiefs are down three offensive skill position players at Wednesday’s practice. Before the team took the field, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, running back Jerick McKinnon, and wide receiver Kadarius Toney would not take part in the session. Smith-Schuster is dealing with an illness while the other two players have hamstring injuries.
NBC Sports
Daron Payne: I’m capitalizing on my opportunities to get to the quarterback
The Commanders were clinging to a 19-13 lead with the Falcons closing in on the end zone late in last Sunday’s game when defensive tackle Daron Payne came up with a big play. Payne batted Marcus Mariota‘s pass into the air and cornerback Kendall Fuller intercepted it to help...
NBC Sports
Jones oddly steps up vs. Washington — but that could end Sunday
Certain athletes across all sports — from superstars to random role players — happen to turn up their game when facing a certain opponent. For Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, Washington is the team that he chooses to torment. Jones, of course, isn't anyone's idea of a superb signal-caller....
NBC Sports
Terrance Knighton, Corey Campbell leaving Panthers to join Matt Rhule at Nebraska
A couple of Panthers assistants will be joining former Panthers head coach Matt Rhule on the Nebraska coaching staff. Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com reported on Sunday that assistant defensive line coach Terrance Knighton and assistant strength coach Corey Campbell would be leaving the Panthers immediately in order to move to Lincoln with Rhule. Both Knighton and Campbell have changed their Twitter bios to reflect their new employer.
NBC Sports
Bills put Von Miller on injured reserve
Bills edge rusher Von Miller said this week that he was hopeful about returning from his knee injury in time to play the Jets in Week 14, but that’s not going to happen. The Bills announced on Thursday that Miller has been placed on injured reserve. He will miss at least four games as a result of the move, so he will be eligible to play again in Week 17.
NBC Sports
Giants' turf 'won't be a factor' in Young's potential debut
MetLife Stadium's turf, which has been scrutinized in recent seasons by many NFL players, coaches and agents, isn't going to prevent Chase Young from making his 2022 debut on Sunday if he's deemed ready to go. "No, it won't be a factor," Ron Rivera told NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay...
NBC Sports
'Jackrabbit' Jenkins hops on board as 49ers' secondary insurance
SANTA CLARA — He has played 10 NFL seasons, been selected to a Pro Bowl and made a lot of money playing the cornerback position. But some form of introduction is still in order. “I’m Jackrabbit,” he told a couple of reporters in the 49ers’ locker room on Wednesday...
NBC Sports
Dak Prescott addresses the Jerry Jones photo
A day after NBA star LeBron James expressed disappointment that reporters hadn’t asked him about the Jerry Jones segregation-era photo, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was asked about it. Prescott found plenty of words. He ultimately was unable to find any answers. “Obviously we can be more empathetic and give...
NBC Sports
Mostert jokes that McDaniel has turned into 'Miami Mike'
During Mike McDaniel's five NFL seasons with the 49ers, the 39-year-old had the appearance of someone that could fit into the Silicon Valley crowd; after all, he did go to Yale. However, since taking the reigns as Miami Dolphins' head coach in the offseason, McDaniel is giving former 49ers running...
NBC Sports
Bills elevate John Brown for Thursday’s game
The Bills are bringing up a familiar face for Thursday’s game against the Patriots. Buffalo has elevated receiver John Brown to the roster, the club announced on Thursday afternoon. Brown joined the Bills practice squad on Nov. 26. He had not been with a team this season. But he...
NBC Sports
Tua Tagovailoa has full participation Wednesday despite ankle injury
Tua Tagovailoa didn’t finish Sunday’s game against the Texans, but only because the Dolphins had such a big lead over the Texans. Miami was up 30-0 at halftime and 30-6 when Tagovailoa was replaced by Skylar Thompson in the third quarter. The starting quarterback’s injured ankle appears fine...
NBC Sports
How JK's changed mindset leads to 'best game' of Dubs career
DALLAS -- The final seconds ticked off the clock Sunday in the Warriors' 23-point victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center and there stood 20-year-old Jonathan Kuminga and coach Steve Kerr on the sidelines. With Kerr's arm around Kuminga, the young forward listened intently as he smiled from ear to ear.
