Denver, CO

3 takeaways from Broncos' 23-10 loss to Panthers

By George Stoia, george.stoia@gazette.com
 4 days ago
Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

CHARLOTTE — The Broncos lost their third in a row Sunday, falling to the Panthers 23-10 in another disappointing loss.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

Wilson's rough day

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson had one of his worst performances of the season in Carolina. Wilson was 19 of 31 for 142 yards and one touchdown. He also fumbled once. The Broncos offense was so inept to start Sunday that they have -1 passing yards just before the four-minute mark in the second quarter. They finished the game with only 246 total yards.

Wilson has had the worst season of his career, totaling only seven passing touchdowns. Wilson's touchdown pass Sunday to undrafted wide receiver Brandon Johnson was the 300th of his career.

Burns wrecks Broncos

Panthers defensive end Brain Burns was a one-man wrecking crew against the Broncos Sunday. Burns totaled one tackle for loss, two sacks, two quarterback hurries and three tackles. Burns was often lined up against Broncos starting right tackle Cam Fleming, who struggled to keep him out of the backfield.

Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore also had a big day for Carolina, totaling three receptions for 51 yards and a touchdown.

Trading turnovers

The Broncos did force a turnover on Sunday, and it surprisingly came on special teams. The Panthers muffed a punt in the second quarter, which led to three points for the Broncos.

But Denver also had a turnover of its own when Wilson was strip sacked by Burns in the second quarter. That, though, resulted in no points for the Panthers. But it was another disappointing in end to one of the Broncos' best drives, as Wilson fumbled at Carolina's 21-yard-line.

