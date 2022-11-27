Ole Miss Basketball Suffers First Loss of Season vs. Oklahoma

The Rebels narrowly missed starting the season 7-0 on Sunday.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. -- The Ole Miss Rebels suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday afternoon, dropping the championship game of the ESPN Events Invitational to the Oklahoma Sooners 59-55.

The Rebels held a 55-52 lead with just over four minutes to play in the game, but they were held scoreless from that point on to secure the win for the Sooners. Amaree Abram led Ole Miss in scoring with 17 points, and TJ Caldwell was second on the team with 10. As a team, the Rebels shot 45 percent from the floor and 33 percent from three.

The close-finishing game also saw a two-point advantage for the Rebels at halftime as the two teams went neck-and-neck the entire way.

Now that their time in Orlando is completed, the Rebels sit at 6-1 on the season and have one more road trip before returning to Oxford. Ole Miss will travel to face the Memphis Tigers on Dec. 3 before coming home to face Valparaiso on Dec. 10. The Tigers also finished their run in the ESPN Events Invitational on Sunday, picking up a win over the Stanford Cardinal.

Tip-off between the Rebels and Tigers on Saturday is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

You can follow John Macon on Twitter at @JMakeGillespie .

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here .

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter .

Want even more Ole Miss Rebels News? Check out the SI.com team page here .