Search for suspect after homicide in Southeast

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 19-year-old was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. in the early hours of Sunday.

Police said they were first called to the 4300 block of Wheeler Road around 12:44 a.m. after gunshots were reported. They found Corey Riggins Jr. of Southeast who had been shot, and first responders took him to a hospital where he died due to his injuries.

Police were still looking for a suspect and motive. Anyone with any information is asked to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411. Police offer a reward of up to $25,000 for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

