The 15th stART at the Station market will set up shop at Union Station from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 4, with more than 130 vendors ready to sell their creations. According to a Nov. 28 press release from stART on the Street, which organizes the market, the products on sale at the festival will include clothing, jewelry, soap, candles, and various holiday-themed items. The Facebook event page for the festival also advertises food and drinks from BirchTree Bread Company.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO