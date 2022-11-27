ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke continues state-mandated property assessments of homes, business-commercial sites

HOLYOKE – The state-mandated reassessment of all real estate property, including residential as well as commercial-industrial sites, is continuing. Mayflower Valuation was hired by the city to inspect exterior and interior property reviews. While slowed over the past few years by the COVID-19 pandemic, the work recently passed the halfway point, city assessor Deborah Brunelle said.
HOLYOKE, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

City of Worcester Hiring Snow Plows for Winter Season

WORCESTER - The City of Worcester is hiring snow plowing equipment for the upcoming winter season. The starting rate is $95/hour. Last year, the first accumulating snowfall of the season happened in the first week of December. Anyone interested in applying to plow for the City of Worcester this winter,...
WORCESTER, MA
WBUR

State clears East Boston substation for construction without 14 local environmental permits

The utility Eversource can soon begin construction on a controversial electrical substation in East Boston. Much to the outrage of opponents and many residents, the company secured its final environmental permits for the project Tuesday evening with a special waiver from a state board. The Energy Facilities Siting Board, which controls permitting for all large energy projects in Massachusetts, voted to allow Eversource to bypass the 14 remaining state and local permits it needed for the project.
BOSTON, MA
thereminder.com

Belchertown store continues fight to get a full alcohol license

BELCHERTOWN – The father and son owners of Country Crossroads Convenience store, attorneys and the Select Board all gathered to host a public hearing for a full alcohol license at the Nov. 21 Select Board meeting. Country Crossroads applied for a change in their off-premises liquor license from a...
BELCHERTOWN, MA
leominsterchamp.com

FEMA awards almost $4.7 million to UMass Memorial Health Care for COVID-19 costs

BOSTON — The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be sending nearly $4.7 million to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to reimburse UMass Memorial Health Care, Inc. for the costs of testing, acquiring equipment and hiring temporary staff during the COVID-19 pandemic. The $4,693,148 in Public Assistance grants will reimburse the...
LEOMINSTER, MA
worcestermag.com

stART at the Station holiday market to take over Union Station

The 15th stART at the Station market will set up shop at Union Station from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 4, with more than 130 vendors ready to sell their creations. According to a Nov. 28 press release from stART on the Street, which organizes the market, the products on sale at the festival will include clothing, jewelry, soap, candles, and various holiday-themed items. The Facebook event page for the festival also advertises food and drinks from BirchTree Bread Company.
WORCESTER, MA
NECN

Boston City Council Approves Lowering Voting Age to 16

Teenagers in Boston may soon be able to vote in local elections after the city council approved an amendment to lower the voting age to 16; the measure's fate now depends on Massachusetts legislators. Boston wouldn't be the first city to make such move, but it could become one of...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Mayor Domenic Sarno, Springfield, says thanks to outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito

SPRINGFIELD — Mayor Domenic J. Sarno said he knew over the last eight years, in good times and bad, he could always call on Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito. Countless phone calls, text messages discussing projects from neighborhood improvements, to the $2.5 million culvert in Forest Park that kept Bright Nights open in 2019, to the ongoing $62.8 million rehab of 13-31 Elm St. on Springfield’s Court Square, Union Station, the CRRC rail car factory and others.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Large-Scale Lighting Project Planned at Worcester Public Library

WORCESTER - A large-scale lighting project along Salem Street at the Worcester Public Library will feature the library's tagline: "You Belong Here!" A $15,000 MassDevelopment Commonwealth Places seed grant will fund the first phase of the project starting in December. The first phase includes recruitment and hiring of the artist facilitator. Fabrication and installation of the LED lighting is expected to begin in 2024.
WORCESTER, MA
NECN

NBC10 Boston Responds to Unexpected Dental Bill

After being hit by with an unexpected dental bill, a Massachusetts woman reached out to NBC10 Boston for help. "We get our cleanings, we go and have X-rays. And if there's a problem, we try to get it done," said Donna Hannigan of Haverhill. When Hannigan found out she needed...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. regional buses will be free for the rest of the year

For the rest of 2022, all of Massachusetts’ 15 regional transit authorities will be free for commuters as part of “Try Transit Holiday.”. “The program is designed to encourage new customers to ‘Try Transit’ by offering no-cost trips to shop or dine at local businesses, visit with friends and family, and commute to work during the holiday season,” a Pioneer Valley Transit Authority press release stated.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Open water swimming ban at Asnacomet Pond concerning for some users

HUBBARDSTON, Mass. - Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Howard Whitney and his fellow swimmers at the Worcester Area Masters called Asnacomet Pond home. "Frankly, everyone fell in love with it," Whitney said. What You Need To Know. Howard Whitney and the Worcester Area Masters have been swimming in...
WORCESTER, MA
