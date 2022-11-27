Read full article on original website
Author JL Rothstein will be at a book signing at the Tatnuck Booksellers this SaturdayJames PatrickWestborough, MA
Area Firefighters Battle Blaze in Unoccupied Putnam HomeQuiet Corner AlertsPutnam, CT
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Driver Hospitalized Following Wrong-Way Crash on I-395 North in OxfordQuiet Corner AlertsOxford, MA
Skeptical of Springfield mayor’s tax relief plan, City Council postpones vote
SPRINGFIELD — After some councilors said the city could do more to reduce residents’ tax bills, the City Council postponed its vote on Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno’s plan to use $6.5 million to reduce the city’s tax levy for the 2023 fiscal year. At its...
Holyoke continues state-mandated property assessments of homes, business-commercial sites
HOLYOKE – The state-mandated reassessment of all real estate property, including residential as well as commercial-industrial sites, is continuing. Mayflower Valuation was hired by the city to inspect exterior and interior property reviews. While slowed over the past few years by the COVID-19 pandemic, the work recently passed the halfway point, city assessor Deborah Brunelle said.
Holyoke proceeds on DPW union contracts; includes raises for all workers
HOLYOKE — The City Council’s Finance Committee recommended approving the newest union contracts for Department of Public Works rank-and-file and supervisors. If passed, the agreement calls for a bump in hourly rates. The committee recommended accepting the agreement between The Board of Public Works and United Food and...
thisweekinworcester.com
City of Worcester Hiring Snow Plows for Winter Season
WORCESTER - The City of Worcester is hiring snow plowing equipment for the upcoming winter season. The starting rate is $95/hour. Last year, the first accumulating snowfall of the season happened in the first week of December. Anyone interested in applying to plow for the City of Worcester this winter,...
WBUR
State clears East Boston substation for construction without 14 local environmental permits
The utility Eversource can soon begin construction on a controversial electrical substation in East Boston. Much to the outrage of opponents and many residents, the company secured its final environmental permits for the project Tuesday evening with a special waiver from a state board. The Energy Facilities Siting Board, which controls permitting for all large energy projects in Massachusetts, voted to allow Eversource to bypass the 14 remaining state and local permits it needed for the project.
Property tax rate reduction proposed to provide relief to Springfield residents
A recommendation to reduce the property tax rate in the city of Springfield next fiscal year has been made in an effort to provide some financial relief for city residents.
thereminder.com
Belchertown store continues fight to get a full alcohol license
BELCHERTOWN – The father and son owners of Country Crossroads Convenience store, attorneys and the Select Board all gathered to host a public hearing for a full alcohol license at the Nov. 21 Select Board meeting. Country Crossroads applied for a change in their off-premises liquor license from a...
leominsterchamp.com
FEMA awards almost $4.7 million to UMass Memorial Health Care for COVID-19 costs
BOSTON — The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be sending nearly $4.7 million to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to reimburse UMass Memorial Health Care, Inc. for the costs of testing, acquiring equipment and hiring temporary staff during the COVID-19 pandemic. The $4,693,148 in Public Assistance grants will reimburse the...
worcestermag.com
stART at the Station holiday market to take over Union Station
The 15th stART at the Station market will set up shop at Union Station from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 4, with more than 130 vendors ready to sell their creations. According to a Nov. 28 press release from stART on the Street, which organizes the market, the products on sale at the festival will include clothing, jewelry, soap, candles, and various holiday-themed items. The Facebook event page for the festival also advertises food and drinks from BirchTree Bread Company.
Turnto10.com
Commerce Secretary Raimondo's visit to Massachusetts facility canceled
(WJAR) — Gov. Charlie Baker's office said Wednesday that a scheduled tour of a facility in Andover with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo was canceled. The cancellation was announced just a couple of hours before the scheduled tour. No explanation was given in a release from Baker's office.
NECN
Boston City Council Approves Lowering Voting Age to 16
Teenagers in Boston may soon be able to vote in local elections after the city council approved an amendment to lower the voting age to 16; the measure's fate now depends on Massachusetts legislators. Boston wouldn't be the first city to make such move, but it could become one of...
Mayor Domenic Sarno, Springfield, says thanks to outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito
SPRINGFIELD — Mayor Domenic J. Sarno said he knew over the last eight years, in good times and bad, he could always call on Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito. Countless phone calls, text messages discussing projects from neighborhood improvements, to the $2.5 million culvert in Forest Park that kept Bright Nights open in 2019, to the ongoing $62.8 million rehab of 13-31 Elm St. on Springfield’s Court Square, Union Station, the CRRC rail car factory and others.
thisweekinworcester.com
National Grid Hosting Monthly Energy Bill Assistance Sessions in Worcester
WORCESTER - On the first Tuesday of each month, National Grid Customer Advocates will be available to meet to discuss options to manage your energy bill and help customers find assistance. The first energy bill assistance sessions is on Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 10 AM to 3 PM at the...
Springfield City Councilor Justin Hurst announces candidacy for mayor
City Councilor Justin Hurst today announced his candidacy for mayor. A councilor since 2013, Hurst said he wants “to see Springfield grow into a first-class city, a city that is bold and innovative.”. A frequent critic of Mayor Domenic J. Sarno with whom he’s clashed on issues ranging from...
thisweekinworcester.com
Large-Scale Lighting Project Planned at Worcester Public Library
WORCESTER - A large-scale lighting project along Salem Street at the Worcester Public Library will feature the library's tagline: "You Belong Here!" A $15,000 MassDevelopment Commonwealth Places seed grant will fund the first phase of the project starting in December. The first phase includes recruitment and hiring of the artist facilitator. Fabrication and installation of the LED lighting is expected to begin in 2024.
Massive outage leaves nearly three-quarters of Quincy without electricity
Power was restored to most of the city by 10 p.m. Nearly three-quarters of the city of Quincy lost power Wednesday night due to a major storm that brought high winds and heavy rain. According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), 72% of the city was without power by...
NECN
NBC10 Boston Responds to Unexpected Dental Bill
After being hit by with an unexpected dental bill, a Massachusetts woman reached out to NBC10 Boston for help. "We get our cleanings, we go and have X-rays. And if there's a problem, we try to get it done," said Donna Hannigan of Haverhill. When Hannigan found out she needed...
La Central Bakery and Cafe holds grand opening in downtown Worcester
A new bakery that mixes Puerto Rican and Mexican cuisine is officially open for business in downtown Worcester. La Central Bakery and Cafe held a soft opening on Oct. 14, and since then, has built up a loyal following from downtown workers and widespread city residents alike. “We’ve gotten support...
Mass. regional buses will be free for the rest of the year
For the rest of 2022, all of Massachusetts’ 15 regional transit authorities will be free for commuters as part of “Try Transit Holiday.”. “The program is designed to encourage new customers to ‘Try Transit’ by offering no-cost trips to shop or dine at local businesses, visit with friends and family, and commute to work during the holiday season,” a Pioneer Valley Transit Authority press release stated.
spectrumnews1.com
Open water swimming ban at Asnacomet Pond concerning for some users
HUBBARDSTON, Mass. - Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Howard Whitney and his fellow swimmers at the Worcester Area Masters called Asnacomet Pond home. "Frankly, everyone fell in love with it," Whitney said. What You Need To Know. Howard Whitney and the Worcester Area Masters have been swimming in...
MassLive.com
