'Better son, brother and friend': Purdue QB Aidan O'Connell announces death of his sibling

WEST LAFAYETTE — In the late stages of Purdue's biggest win of the season, sixth-year quarterback Aidan O'Connell could be seen in tears on the sideline, confiding in team chaplain Marty Dittmar.

Following a 30-16 victory against rival Indiana Saturday night, O'Connell did not attend the postgame press conference.

He threw for 290 yards and two second-half touchdowns that led Purdue's comeback to secure the Big Ten West division championship that earned the Boilers a spot in the Big Ten Championship game Saturday against Michigan.

Boilermakers coach Jeff Brohm was asked specifically about his quarterback and said O'Connell "is emotional for a lot of reasons."

On Sunday, O'Connell announced the passing of his brother via a social media statement.

"My family and I would like to express our gratitude for the love and support we have received over the past few days," O'Connell said in a statement. "We are deeply saddened to share of the passing of my oldest brother, Sean.

"Sean was not only one of Purdue Football's biggest fans, but he was a better son, brother and friend. He lit up any room he walked in and all that knew him testify to his contagious joy. We trust the Lord to provide strength and hope, and we appreciate your thoughts and prayers during this time. We say with JobL 'the Lord give and the Lord takes away; blessed be the name of the Lord."

O'Connell played Saturday with a heavy heart, leading the Boilermakers to their first division title and first trip to the Big Ten championship.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Aidan and his family," Brohm said during Sunday's Big Ten Football Championship coaches press conference. "He's going through a very difficult time right now. We want to make sure we are here for them and anything they need along the way.

"He's going to have to take care of that business here for awhile and make sure that he really pays his respects. For him to go through that and still be able to function and play in a really important football game and help us win showed his teammates what faith is all about. We have the utmost admiration for Aidan and his family."

