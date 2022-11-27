While the immediate danger of Covid-19 seems to be receding into the background of most of our daily lives, we will likely continue to feel the ripple effects from the pandemic for years to come. This reality is obvious to anyone involved in K-12 education. Just in the past year, San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD) has had to deal with seriously understaffed schools, ridiculous payroll issues, and a complicated transition back to in-person learning. For the educators who have fought to support their school communities throughout this period, the long-term ramifications of the pandemic are glaring.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO