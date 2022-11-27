Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
'Whites only' and 'Blacks only' tagged in Alameda High restroom
ALAMEDA, Calif. - Alameda High School was tagged with several racist markings before the Thanksgiving break, according to school officials. The N-word was scratched into a stairwell wall and a restroom, a swastika was tagged in a restroom, and "whites only" and "blacks only" were written on the mirrors above two sinks in the same restroom, according to Principal Robert Ithurburn in a newsletter sent to parents on Nov. 18.
KTVU FOX 2
California photographer shares story of strangers daily, amassing thousands of photos over almost 7 years
OAKLAND, Calif. - He calls it a labor of love. Nearly every day for almost seven years, Bay Area photographer Brian Molyneaux has stepped out into his community and used the shutter of his camera to connect, taking photos of thousands of strangers he’s met on the street, to learn their story and then offer a window into their lives.
mercisf.com
Holiday Showtime! Lights in the San Francisco Bay Area
It is now Holiday showtime: lights by the thousand, animated projections, and Christmas tree illuminations. Once again this year, the San Francisco Bay Area is decked out in a thousand and one colors. Whether it’s the City, the South Bay, or the East Bay, each region has made imaginative and creative efforts to immerse us in the magical atmosphere of Christmas.
The 3-minute heist wreaking havoc on the Bay Area is only getting worse
Skyrocketing catalytic converter thefts lead to monthslong backorders for Prius parts.
NBC Bay Area
Richmond's Annual Toy and Food Giveaway Returns
A holiday tradition is making a comeback in Contra Costa County, bringing Christmas cheer to families in need. Since 1989, Richmond’s fire and police departments have teamed up to help struggling families during the holiday season through their annual toy and food giveaway. Volunteers from around the community support...
23rd Street Bridge conceptual design to be unveiled during ‘Bridge Week’
Iron Triangle-based nonprofit Pogo Park is unveiling the conceptual design for a new bicycle and pedestrian bridge on the Richmond Greenway that would cross over 23rd Street, the Union Pacific railroad tracks and Carlson Boulevard, closing a significant trail gap. The design will be unveiled during “Bridge Week,” a series...
Richmond Emergency Food Pantry seeks volunteers
During the season of sharing, the Richmond Emergency Food Pantry is calling out for volunteers to support its operations up to two days per week. Volunteer shifts are available on Tuesdays and Fridays from 7-11 a.m.; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Richmond Emergency Food Pantry at 2369 Barrett Avenue in Richmond. According to the food pantry, volunteers are needed to unload food, pack boxes and bags for distribution, assist with registration and distribute food.
San Francisco Examiner
The murder case that came back to haunt SF judge
None of Anthony Kline’s colleagues had ever seen it happen. The most senior justice on California’s First District Court of Appeal, Kline was asking to be transferred to the juvenile bench, at the advanced age of 83. Juvenile was the scrappy place you started a career, not the triumphant place you ended one. But after four decades in appeals, Kline was feeling estranged from real life. He wanted to spend a year in juvie before retiring.
KTVU FOX 2
2 California cities top list of places homebuyers want to leave: report
LOS ANGELES - People are looking to relocate from San Francisco and Los Angeles the most compared to any other city in the United States. A new report by Redfin found San Francisco topped the list of all cities in America where homebuyers are looking to relocate from. Los Angeles ranked second, followed by New York, Washington, D.C. and Boston. The rankings were determined by net outflow, a measure of how many more Redfin users looked to leave an area than move in.
sfbayview.com
Pandemic ripple effects still apparent in Bayview schools
While the immediate danger of Covid-19 seems to be receding into the background of most of our daily lives, we will likely continue to feel the ripple effects from the pandemic for years to come. This reality is obvious to anyone involved in K-12 education. Just in the past year, San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD) has had to deal with seriously understaffed schools, ridiculous payroll issues, and a complicated transition back to in-person learning. For the educators who have fought to support their school communities throughout this period, the long-term ramifications of the pandemic are glaring.
foxla.com
People leaving Los Angeles are moving here in record numbers
LOS ANGELES - People are moving out of Los Angeles in record numbers. Their top relocation destination? Las Vegas, Nevada, according to a new study. Data from Redfin places Los Angeles as the second major U.S. metro area people are leaving, with 20% of local users searching elsewhere. San Francisco ranked first, with 24% of homebuyers there looking to move.
sfstandard.com
Sweeping Crackdown Targets Gang With SF Roots, Bay Area-Wide Reach and Deadly Rap Feuds
In a crackdown that swept the Bay Area, police toppled key players in a violent gang. The raids culminated a monthslong probe that led SFPD from a cache of weapons in East Palo Alto to a group that grew from San Francisco’s public housing projects into what authorities call one of the region’s fastest-growing criminal factions.
Human foot found on Richmond beach
Investigators suspect that a shoe containing a human foot that was discovered on a Richmond beach on Saturday belonged to a person who jumped from either the Golden Gate Bridge or Richmond-San Rafael Bridge. A person made the grisly discovery at 2:45 p.m. Saturday on a beach several hundred yards...
Eater
This Beloved San Francisco Ice Cream Company Is About to Expand in a Big Way
Ice cream fans throughout the Bay Area, and specifically the Mission District, rejoice: Humphry Slocombe, a fan favorite since 2008 and recognized as one of America’s best ice cream companies by Food Network, is taking over a 5,876-square-foot production facility at 121 Capp Street. According to the San Francisco Business Times, the space was leased by competitor Smitten until last month. Details about how the company will use this new space are unclear so far, though it is licensed as a commissary kitchen.
davisvanguard.org
Progressive Group Touts Big Election Wins for Working Class, Immigrant, Black and Brown Oaklanders – from District Attorney and Mayor to Ballot Measures
OAKLAND, CA – Progressive, community-led Oakland Rising Action applauded a successful election season for Black, Brown and Immigrant Oaklanders, noting it held “conversations” with about 6,000 “infrequent and new” Oakland voters, reached 60,000 other Oakland households by mail and 6,815 views online. The result was,...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 11 Best Michelin Star Restaurants In San Francisco
San Francisco is a major tourist destination, attracting tourists worldwide to appreciate its famous landmarks and distinct culture. However, deciding where to eat out might be challenging, much like any other city. But, if you’ve been here even for a short time, you’ll know that San Francisco has some of the top eating experiences in the country, if not the world!
oaklandside.org
Fast food franchises have a tight grip on Eastmont. The city wants to change that
At the start of the pandemic, the Black Cultural Zone, a community development group, struck a deal with the city of Oakland to transform a vacant city-owned lot at Foothill Boulevard and 73rd Avenue into an outdoor community space. It became “Liberation Park,” which hosts weekly farmers markets, a rollerskating rink, and more.
addictedtovacation.com
How To Have Fun After Dark In San Francisco
San Francisco is a city that’s known for its nightlife. Tourists and foreigners alike can find plenty of things to do in San Francisco at night. There are endless options for people to have a fun time, especially at dusk. Whether you prefer a lively atmosphere or a peaceful one, San Francisco has it all.
The Koi Palace team opens new Bay Area dim sum restaurant Koi Palace Contempo
Willy Ng and Jenny Huang are Bay Area restaurant legends.
