cwbchicago.com
Riflemen opened fire on a man as he left a Chicago courthouse Wednesday. They missed.
Chicago — At least two gunmen armed with rifles opened fire on another man as he left a Cook County courthouse where he appeared on felony gun charges Wednesday morning, according to sources. Bullets struck the courthouse building, which is adjacent to the Chicago Police Department’s area headquarters and the Calumet (5th) District station, but the intended target escaped serious injury.
cwbchicago.com
Video shows armed men robbing and carjacking a woman on Chicago’s North Side; crew suspected in a series of similar crimes
Chicago — An armed carjacking on Chicago’s North Side was caught on video this week. Police believe the crew you’ll see in the footage is responsible for about a dozen robberies in West Ridge and other neighborhoods, a law enforcement source said. The video was recorded around...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot while fleeing attempted robbery on Chicago's Southeast Side: police
CHICAGO - A 38-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery Thursday afternoon in Chicago's Calumet Heights neighborhood. Around 12:56 p.m., police say the male victim met with the unknown offender in the 9200 block of South Cregier Avenue before the suspect pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim's belongings.
fox32chicago.com
Man seriously injured in Douglas drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - A man was found with a gunshot wound to the head on the South Side Wednesday night. Police say a 20-year-old man was in the 3400 block of South King Drive in Douglas around 9:26 p.m. when someone in a black SUV shot at him and fled. The...
CPS teacher fatally shot while driving on the city’s South Side
CHICAGO — A Chicago Public School teacher was shot and killed while driving on the city’s South Side Monday evening. Quentine Carradine, 49, was traveling in a car westbound near the 400 block of East 87th Street around 4:07 p.m. when he was shot in the head by an unknown individual. He was transported to the […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Bullets miss man after 3 suspects open fire on his vehicle on South Side
CHICAGO - A 29-year-old man suffered only minor injuries Wednesday morning when three gunmen opened fire on his vehicle in Chicago's Pullman neighborhood. Around 11:48 a.m., police say the male victim was in his vehicle in the 700 block of East 111th Street when a black Chrysler 300 drove up and three unknown occupants inside fired shots.
fox32chicago.com
Multiple vehicles stolen from auto shop on Northwest Side: police
CHICAGO - Multiple cars were stolen from an auto shop on the Northwest Side Thursday morning. Police say they responded to a commercial alarm and found the front glass door of a mechanic shop in Portage Park was shattered. The shop, located in the 4100 block of North Milwaukee Avenue,...
fox32chicago.com
North Side crime: 19 cars vandalized in West Rogers Park
CHICAGO - At least 19 cars were found vandalized Wednesday morning on Chicago's North Side. Police say the cars were in the 2100 block of West Howard Street in West Rogers Park when they were damaged. The vehicles were found around 1 a.m. with broken passenger side mirrors. No further...
fox32chicago.com
Teen charged with robbing woman on Red Line platform
CHICAGO - A teenage boy is facing charges after allegedly robbing a woman last week on a CTA platform on Chicago's South Side. The 17-year-old is accused of forcefully stealing property from a 32-year-old woman on Nov. 23 at the 47th Street Red Line station, according to police. The teen...
cwbchicago.com
Amazon driver carjacked, two women robbed in about 10 minutes on the North Side
Chicago — An Amazon courier was carjacked and two other people were robbed at gunpoint in about 10 minutes Wednesday afternoon in the West Ridge neighborhood, according to Chicago police reports. The Amazon worker was using his personal car to deliver packages when two masked men approached him in...
Shots fired at Chicago police overnight in McKinley Park
No one was injured after shots were fired at Chicago police officers overnight in the McKinley Park neighborhood.
fox32chicago.com
Man faces murder charges for fatal Chicago Lawn shooting
CHICAGO - A 35-year-old man is facing charges for a fatal shooting that happened in Chicago Lawn this summer. Police say Willie Humphrey, of Chicago, was identified as the offender who fatally shot a 25-year-old man in the 6500 block of Kedzie Avenue on July 3. Humphrey was arrested Tuesday...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 15, fatally shot on South Side porch
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and killed Tuesday night in the Englewood neighborhood. The 15-year-old was sitting on the porch of a home around 9 p.m. in the 700 block of West 60th Street when two gunmen walked up and started shooting at him, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 38, shot while driving in Wicker Park
CHICAGO - A driver was struck by gunfire Tuesday night in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. The 38-year-old man was driving around 11 p.m. in the 1700 block of West Division Street when gunfire broke out, according to Chicago police. He was struck once in the ankle and was transported to...
fox32chicago.com
Police warn residents after rash of car thefts in Chicago Lawn, West Englewood
At least 10 cars have been stolen off of streets in the Chicago Lawn, Marquette Park and West Englewood neighborhoods during November, according to a CPD community alert. Around 4:45 a.m. Nov. 11 in the 6100 Block of South Talman Avenue in Chicago Lawn. Around 6:30 a.m. Nov. 11 in...
fox32chicago.com
Indiana State Trooper hospitalized after driver crashes into squad car
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. - An Indiana State Trooper was sent to the hospital Wednesday when his squad car was rear-ended on I-80. State police officials say Trooper Riley Hieb was sitting in his patrol car with the lights activated blocking off the scene of an earlier crash on eastbound I-80 near mile-marker 11.3.
fox32chicago.com
Neighbors at a loss after 5 found dead in Buffalo Grove home, including 2 kids: ‘Such sweet girls'
CHICAGO - The neighbor had worried about what was going on inside the sprawling, modern home in Buffalo Grove. The couple was getting a divorce, and the neighbor had recently seen police cars at the home in the 2800 block of Acacia Terrace. She finally got the courage to ask the mother of two young children who lived there if everything was okay.
fox32chicago.com
Woman shot trying to escape man who threatened her on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A woman was shot while trying to escape a domestic dispute Tuesday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The 36-year-old was traveling in a car with a man who threatened to hurt her just before midnight in the 3600 block of West Franklin Boulevard, police said. The...
fox32chicago.com
New details: 2 children among 5 people found dead in Buffalo Grove home
BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. - Two children and three adults were found dead in a home in an affluent Chicago suburb Wednesday morning. At 11:12 a.m., Buffalo Grove police were dispatched to a single-family residence in the 2800 block of Acacia Terrace for a call of a well-being check on a woman, authorities said.
3 injured, 1 critically, in shooting and car crash on South Side, Chicago police say
Three people were injured in a shooting and crash on Chicago's South Side Monday afternoon, CPD said.
