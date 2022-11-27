ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riflemen opened fire on a man as he left a Chicago courthouse Wednesday. They missed.

Chicago — At least two gunmen armed with rifles opened fire on another man as he left a Cook County courthouse where he appeared on felony gun charges Wednesday morning, according to sources. Bullets struck the courthouse building, which is adjacent to the Chicago Police Department’s area headquarters and the Calumet (5th) District station, but the intended target escaped serious injury.
Man shot while fleeing attempted robbery on Chicago's Southeast Side: police

CHICAGO - A 38-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery Thursday afternoon in Chicago's Calumet Heights neighborhood. Around 12:56 p.m., police say the male victim met with the unknown offender in the 9200 block of South Cregier Avenue before the suspect pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim's belongings.
Man seriously injured in Douglas drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - A man was found with a gunshot wound to the head on the South Side Wednesday night. Police say a 20-year-old man was in the 3400 block of South King Drive in Douglas around 9:26 p.m. when someone in a black SUV shot at him and fled. The...
CPS teacher fatally shot while driving on the city’s South Side

CHICAGO — A Chicago Public School teacher was shot and killed while driving on the city’s South Side Monday evening. Quentine Carradine, 49, was traveling in a car westbound near the 400 block of East 87th Street around 4:07 p.m. when he was shot in the head by an unknown individual. He was transported to the […]
Multiple vehicles stolen from auto shop on Northwest Side: police

CHICAGO - Multiple cars were stolen from an auto shop on the Northwest Side Thursday morning. Police say they responded to a commercial alarm and found the front glass door of a mechanic shop in Portage Park was shattered. The shop, located in the 4100 block of North Milwaukee Avenue,...
North Side crime: 19 cars vandalized in West Rogers Park

CHICAGO - At least 19 cars were found vandalized Wednesday morning on Chicago's North Side. Police say the cars were in the 2100 block of West Howard Street in West Rogers Park when they were damaged. The vehicles were found around 1 a.m. with broken passenger side mirrors. No further...
Teen charged with robbing woman on Red Line platform

CHICAGO - A teenage boy is facing charges after allegedly robbing a woman last week on a CTA platform on Chicago's South Side. The 17-year-old is accused of forcefully stealing property from a 32-year-old woman on Nov. 23 at the 47th Street Red Line station, according to police. The teen...
Man faces murder charges for fatal Chicago Lawn shooting

CHICAGO - A 35-year-old man is facing charges for a fatal shooting that happened in Chicago Lawn this summer. Police say Willie Humphrey, of Chicago, was identified as the offender who fatally shot a 25-year-old man in the 6500 block of Kedzie Avenue on July 3. Humphrey was arrested Tuesday...
Boy, 15, fatally shot on South Side porch

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and killed Tuesday night in the Englewood neighborhood. The 15-year-old was sitting on the porch of a home around 9 p.m. in the 700 block of West 60th Street when two gunmen walked up and started shooting at him, according to Chicago police.
Man, 38, shot while driving in Wicker Park

CHICAGO - A driver was struck by gunfire Tuesday night in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. The 38-year-old man was driving around 11 p.m. in the 1700 block of West Division Street when gunfire broke out, according to Chicago police. He was struck once in the ankle and was transported to...
Indiana State Trooper hospitalized after driver crashes into squad car

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. - An Indiana State Trooper was sent to the hospital Wednesday when his squad car was rear-ended on I-80. State police officials say Trooper Riley Hieb was sitting in his patrol car with the lights activated blocking off the scene of an earlier crash on eastbound I-80 near mile-marker 11.3.
Neighbors at a loss after 5 found dead in Buffalo Grove home, including 2 kids: ‘Such sweet girls'

CHICAGO - The neighbor had worried about what was going on inside the sprawling, modern home in Buffalo Grove. The couple was getting a divorce, and the neighbor had recently seen police cars at the home in the 2800 block of Acacia Terrace. She finally got the courage to ask the mother of two young children who lived there if everything was okay.
