The City of Rusk’s Christmas tree is lit

RUSK, Texas ( KETK ) – The City of Rusk rang in the Christmas season with their annual tree lighting on Saturday, Nov. 26.

Their Christmas tree is located in downtown Rusk, where many people gathered for the Home Town Christmas event.

It was a time for families to have some holly, jolly fun!

Along with the tree lighting there were also pictures with Santa, local food, train rides and shopping.



