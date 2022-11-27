ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rusk, TX

The City of Rusk’s Christmas tree is lit

By Michael Garcia
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Bg47_0jPEmzZW00

RUSK, Texas ( KETK ) – The City of Rusk rang in the Christmas season with their annual tree lighting on Saturday, Nov. 26.

List: Where to see the best Christmas lights in East Texas

Their Christmas tree is located in downtown Rusk, where many people gathered for the Home Town Christmas event.

It was a time for families to have some holly, jolly fun!

Along with the tree lighting there were also pictures with Santa, local food, train rides and shopping.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0jPEmzZW00


