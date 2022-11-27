Read full article on original website
Longtime former Red Wings executive Dan Belisle dies at 85
Former Detroit Red Wings front-office member Dan Belisle has died at age 85. The team released a statement announcing his death Wednesday night. While his name may not be well-known across hockey circles now, Belisle helped put together one of the greatest modern-day dynasties we’ve seen in the turn-of-the-century Red Wings. While Belisle last served as an assistant coach for the Red Wings in 1987, he stayed on with the team’s front office as a pro scout. He was vital in adding players via free agency that bolstered the 1997, 1998 and 2002 Stanley Cup-winning teams.
Former first-round pick Keiffer Bellows placed on waivers
The Philadelphia Flyers took a chance when claiming Kieffer Bellows off waivers earlier this season but it didn’t pay off. After 11 scoreless games with the team, Bellows is back on waivers today, available for claim by the rest of the league. The team has activated Travis Konecny in his place.
Alex Formenton ineligible to play in NHL for rest of season
The NHL’s deadline for clubs to sign restricted free agents to contracts that would allow them to play in the 2022-23 season has now passed. Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet confirmed that there has been no contract signed, meaning Ottawa Senators forward Alex Formenton is now ineligible to play in the rest of this NHL season.
New York Islanders place Kyle Palmieri on injured reserve
The New York Islanders are down a pair of important forwards, placing Kyle Palmieri on injured reserve and ruling out Cal Clutterbuck with an upper-body injury. Clutterbuck is listed as day-to-day while Palmieri’s IR stint has been made retroactive to November 21, meaning he can come off whenever healthy.
Red Wings place Tyler Bertuzzi on injured reserve
Despite being activated less than a month ago, Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi is headed back to the injured reserve list. Detroit announced today that they have placed their star forward on injured reserve. In a corresponding move, they have recalled forward Austin Czarnik from their AHL affiliate, the...
Wild recall veteran defenseman Andrej Sustr
With Jonas Brodin dealing with an injury, the Minnesota Wild have recalled Andrej Sustr from the minor leagues. Michael Russo of The Athletic reports that Brodin’s absence isn’t expected to be for very long, as the defenseman will travel with the team on their upcoming road trip. Sustr,...
Former first-round pick signs in Switzerland
After terminating his contract with the Buffalo Sabres, Riley Sheahan is headed to Europe. The 30-year-old forward has signed a contract with EHC Biel-Bienne for the rest of the season. He is expected to join the club next week. It’s an interesting move for the NHL veteran, who has decided...
Canucks to induct Roberto Luongo into Ring of Honour
Former Vancouver Canucks All-Star netminder Roberto Luongo will be inducted into the team’s Ring Of Honour next season at an undetermined home game, as announced by the team Wednesday night. Luongo, 43, was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame just a few weeks ago alongside a pair of...
What the Edmonton Oilers are thankful for in 2022
As American Thanksgiving and the holiday season are upon us, PHR is taking a look at what teams are thankful for in 2022-23. There also might be a few things your team would like down the road. We’ll examine what’s gone well in the early going and what could improve as the season rolls on for the Edmonton Oilers.
Cal Petersen clears waivers, Kings make several roster moves
As expected, Cal Petersen has cleared waivers after a dreadful start to the season. The Los Angeles Kings sent him to the minor leagues, while completing several other roster moves. Tobias Bjornfot, Pheonix Copley and Samuel Fagemo have been recalled, while Rasmus Kupari and Jordan Spence are joining Petersen with the Ontario Reign.
Senators recall veteran defenseman Nikita Zaitsev
Another night another loss for the Ottawa Senators, who can’t seem to get things back on track for very long. The club was beaten 3-1 by the New York Rangers, and the pair of Nick Holden and Erik Brannstrom played fewer than 15 minutes each. Perhaps a change is coming, as Nikita Zaitsev has been recalled from the AHL.
Patrik Laine, Elvis Merzlikins activated from injured reserve
The Columbus Blue Jackets are getting healthier. Patrik Laine and Elvis Merzlikins have both been activated from injured reserve, with Daniil Tarasov loaned back to the AHL to make room. The move suggests both will be ready to return tomorrow against the Winnipeg Jets. Laine, 24, has played eight games...
Flyers confirm Ryan Ellis will not play this season
Though it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, Philadelphia Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher confirmed to reporters, including Adam Kimelman of NHL.com, that Ryan Ellis will not play this season. In training camp, the team admitted that it didn’t look likely that Ellis would get on the ice this season.
Maple Leafs activate goaltender Ilya Samsonov
One of the biggest question marks about the Toronto Maple Leafs this summer was whether their new goaltenders would be able to stay healthy. Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov didn’t exactly have a clean history in terms of injury, and those concerns have played out. Both goaltenders have spent time on the injured reserve list already, leading to Erik Kallgren appearing in ten games already.
Vegas Golden Knights recall Daniil Miromanov
The Vegas Golden Knights have been one of the quietest teams in the league when it comes to transactions this season, with hardly any changes made to their NHL roster from the start of the year. In fact, they hadn’t recalled a single player through the first two months, instead working with the group that broke camp to get them to a 17-6-1 record.
Penguins defenseman Kris Letang out indefinitely following stroke
The Pittsburgh Penguins have released some frightening news, announcing that Kris Letang will be out indefinitely after suffering a stroke on Monday. It is the second time this has happened to the star defenseman, following a similar incident in 2014. Letang has released a statement:. I am fortunate to know...
Hayes leads Pistons to overtime victory over Mavericks
Killian Hayes scored eight of 22 points in overtime as the Detroit Pistons recovered from blowing a late lead to beat the Dallas Mavericks 131-125 on Thursday night
