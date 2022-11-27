Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited FFHPF was founded in 1985 by Prem Watsa, who remains the chairman and CEO. Fairfax is a financial holding company with the objective to build long-term shareholder value by achieving a high rate of compound growth in book value per share over the long term. Fairfax offers reinsurance and property and casualty insurance in Canada, the U.S. and other international markets.

