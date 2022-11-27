ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's Why Tesla Looks Charged Up For A Drive Further North

Tesla reversed course into an uptrend after printing a bullish double bottom pattern. The stock printed a Marubozu candlestick on Wednesday, indicating higher prices were in the cards for Thursday. Tesla, Inc TSLA rallied 7.67% Wednesday, with most of the bullish price action taking place after Fed Chair Jerome Powell...
300M Dogecoin Whale Transfer Triggers Price Jump — Elon Musk Behind The Pump?

Nearly 300 million Dogecoin DOGE/USD worth $30 million have been moved from the wallets of the largest Dogecoin whale, according to a popular on-chain data provider. What Happened: On Monday, Lookonchain posted a tweet about market makers and whales and their impact on cryptocurrency prices. The post said that market makers and whales always move ahead of price increases.
Cramer Recommends These Stocks As Tech Falls Out Of Favor: 'A Lot Going For Them'

Tech stocks have led the stock market rout this year, as reflected by the nearly 30% plunge by the Nasdaq Composite Index, and valuations of some have turned extremely attractive. What Happened: Despite some tech companies remaining profitable and their stock looking like bargains, investors are better off positioning themselves...
Tesla, Amazon, Ulta Beauty, Zscaler, ChargePoint: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radar Today

Major Wall Street indices closed mixed on Thursday as investors and traders shifted their focus towards Friday’s jobs data that will be a key factor in the Federal Reserve’s future rate decisions. The Dow closed 0.56% lower while the S&P 500 ended the session on a flat note. The Nasdaq index closed marginally higher on Thursday. Meanwhile, these are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
BMW Invests In US Startup Jetti Resources, Eyes Novel Process For Copper Extraction

German luxury vehicle brand BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke ADR) BMWYY has acquired a stake in U.S.-based company Jetti Resources through its venture capital fund BMW i Ventures. The move aims to foster responsible and resource-conserving copper extraction to address rising demand in a more sustainable way. Jetti Resources, founded in...
'Canadian Warren Buffett' Owns These Dividend Stocks: How To Invest Like The Billionaire

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited FFHPF was founded in 1985 by Prem Watsa, who remains the chairman and CEO. Fairfax is a financial holding company with the objective to build long-term shareholder value by achieving a high rate of compound growth in book value per share over the long term. Fairfax offers reinsurance and property and casualty insurance in Canada, the U.S. and other international markets.
Alibaba, Nio Soar Over 7%: Powell's Speech Fires Up Hang Seng After Strong Wall Street Close

Hong Kong stocks soared on Thursday with the benchmark Hang Seng opening 2.47% higher following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech that indicated the central bank may slow the pace of rate hikes as soon as December. EV stocks surged, with Xpeng shares rising over 21%, playing catch-up with its U.S. stock movement from the day before. Nio shares rose over 13% while Li Auto shares soared over 9% in morning trade. Alibaba and Baidu stocks rose over 7%.
Nasdaq Turns Lower; Dow Tumbles Over 300 Points

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 300 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.99% to 34,246.47 while the NASDAQ fell 0.31% to 11,432.19. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.44% to 4,062.26. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares rose by...
