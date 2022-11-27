YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The future of social work in Ohio could look different if a substitute bill is adopted by the legislature. According to the National Association of Social Workers (NASW) – Ohio Chapter, an amendment has been proposed to House Bill 509. In its original version, HB 509 allows, among other things, some leeway for some professional licensing in the wake of the pandemic and for other reasons, too. Now, a substitute amendment to that bill is including social work.

