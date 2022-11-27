Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WYTV.com
Crash in Champion sends 2 to hospital
CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Champion that sent two people to the hospital. It happened just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Glendola and Mahoning avenues. Troopers say a car and an SUV were involved. The driver of...
WYTV.com
Trailer containing batteries catches fire on I-80
LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Multiple fire departments were called out early Tuesday morning to put out a tractor-trailer that caught fire. The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Interstate 80, near exit 216 for Lordstown, when the trailer containing batteries caught fire, according to dispatchers. According to a report...
WYTV.com
Lordstown Motors says 1st electric pickup trucks have shipped
LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lordstown Motors Corp. announced that its first batch of Endurance battery-electric pickup trucks is being shipped out to customers. The company says the first units of its initial batch of 500 trucks are leaving the Lordstown plant for delivery to customers after receiving certification from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the California Air Resources Board (CARB).
WYTV.com
Bill could change the future of social work in Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The future of social work in Ohio could look different if a substitute bill is adopted by the legislature. According to the National Association of Social Workers (NASW) – Ohio Chapter, an amendment has been proposed to House Bill 509. In its original version, HB 509 allows, among other things, some leeway for some professional licensing in the wake of the pandemic and for other reasons, too. Now, a substitute amendment to that bill is including social work.
WYTV.com
Court upholds death penalty for ‘tricked’ killer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The death sentence of a man who said he was “tricked” into having a child and ended up stabbing the mother and the 4-year-old girl to death was upheld following an Ohio Supreme Court decision. The decision involves a 2018 murder case out...
WYTV.com
Brookfield Elementary – Mrs. Marsco – 3rd Grade
Watch local students and groups recite the Pledge of Allegiance during 33 WYTV Daybreak between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. with Len Rome and Jim Loboy. Thank you to Mrs. Marsco, a 3rd grade teacher at Brookfield Elementary School, for having her class recite the Pledge of Allegiance!. Are you...
Comments / 0