North Sioux City, SD

Woman dies after being hit by semi near North Sioux City

By Ariel Pokett
 4 days ago

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) — Officials say a woman died after being hit by a semi north of North Sioux City on Saturday.

According to a release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a construction semi-truck pulling trailers was traveling northbound on Interstate 29 at 4:54 a.m.

Irene Cara, who sang hits from ‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance,’ dies at 63

The release alleges that a 39-year-old woman was walking in the driving lane when the semi struck her. Interstate 29 was closed for about 45 minutes as emergency responders were on scene.

The driver was not injured, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

No names have been released and the investigation is ongoing.

