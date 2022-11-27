ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Stolen credit cards used to spend $1,100 at Target after Brooklyn subway theft

By Aliza Chasan
 4 days ago

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Two women swiped a subway rider’s wallet at the Atlantic Avenue Terminal, police said Sunday.

The credit cards were then used for $1,100 in transactions at the Target inside the terminal. There was also cash and ID in the wallet.

The women approached the 38-year-old victim on northbound platform of the Q train on Nov. 16 around 4:20 p.m., officials said. One of the woman spoke to the victim in a language she didn’t understand while pointing at a cellphone. As that happened, the other woman bumped into the victim. The victim then got on the train and realized her wallet was gone.

Police asked for help identifying the two women being sought on grand larceny charges. Both women have medium builds and black hair, police said. The first woman was last seen wearing a tan jacket, a black shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers. The second woman was last seen wearing a blue face mask, a black jacket, a tan shirt, black pants and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

