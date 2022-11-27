Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Independent
The Great Holiday Giveaway: Santa Barbara Symphony
Enter below for a chance to win the prize from Santa Barbara Symphony. Giveaway is open from December 1 – 14. Winners will be notified via email by Thursday, December 15. Prize Description: The Santa Barbara Symphony is excited to offer 6 lucky winners a pair of tickets for either the Saturday, Jan. 21 at 7:30 pm or Sunday, Jan 22 at 3 pm performance of Plains, Trains & Violins. This program is a a celebration of the influences of music of the Americas —- with local ties to Santa Barbara. The performance includes Uruguayan born, Grammy© nominated American composer Miguel del Águila’s Concerto for Violin and Orchestra, The Journey of a Lifetime (El viaje de una vida), with violin soloist Guillermo Figueroa, and the concert world premiere of the late Academy©-award winning, American composer and former Santa Barbara resident, Elmer Bernstein’s Toccata for Toy Trains—his score for an animated film by Ray Charles Eames, arranged into a concert piece especially for the Santa Barbara Symphony by the composer’s son, Peter. Antonín Dvorak’s magnificent Symphony No. 9, From the New World, will round out the program.
Santa Barbara Independent
Worldly/Local Pianist Hélène Grimaud Returns to Santa Barbara’s Lobero
To borrow a notion from Jean-Luc Godard’s film Two or Three Things I Know About Her, there are at least two or three things one should know about the much-celebrated pianist Hélène Grimaud. She is a passionate champion and protector of the wolf kingdom, who launched the Wolf Conservation Center in South Salem, New York. She is a resident of Santa Ynez, when not out making the world her home. She is also one of the world’s finest and most distinctive classical and personal classical pianists and interpreters. Lastly, Grimaud will make a welcome return as recitalist at the Lobero Theatre on Wednesday, December 7, part of CAMA’s “Masterseries” and one of the most anticipated events of the 2022 classical music year in town.
Santa Barbara Independent
In Memoriam | Elvira Gomez de Tafoya: 1933 – 2022
In 1975, while volunteering for the Old Mission, Elvira Gomez de Tafoya brought forth a 200-year-old Santa Barbara Christmas tradition: La Pastorela (A Shepherd’s Play), which tells of the pilgrimage of the pastores (shepherds) to Bethlehem to witness the birth of Christ. Known as Maestra Tafoya, Elvira was a lifelong teacher who believed in the cultural and educational power of theater. The play brought a new level of art to uplift the Spanish-speaking community, and we are indebted to her.
Santa Barbara Independent
The Riviera Ridge School Presents ‘The Little Mermaid’
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, CA. (Dec 2022) – For the first time ever, The Riviera Ridge School is inviting the Santa Barbara community to the Center Stage Theater for this year’s Middle School Musical, “The Little Mermaid, Jr.,” directed and produced by Miriam Dance, Director of Visual and Performing Arts.
Santa Barbara Independent
Lots to Love at Santa Barbara’s Menchaca Chocolates
When I stepped onto the patio of Menchaca Chocolates, the first thing I noticed was a scent: a sultry concoction of roasting cacao beans and caramelizing oat milk. Walking into the establishment, located in El Mercado Plaza on Upper State Street, the second thing I noticed was the vibrant artwork that adorned the walls and packaging, created by artist and co-owner Leanne Iverson. The logo of Menchaca Chocolates — an amorous couple embracing a glowing cacao bean in a tropical locale — is emblematic of what this business stands for: a wholesome, artful product forged with love.
Santa Barbara Independent
Plastic Harpoons Celebrate First Album with a Free Show at Fig Mountain in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone
Local indie-rock band Plastic Harpoons’ name combines the piercing strength of a harpoon with the fragility of plastic. As explained by Taylor Casey, the band’s lead singer, a plastic harpoon symbolizes the “strength through vulnerability” that is found in music. “And Daniel’s grandfather was actually killed...
Santa Barbara Independent
Celebrate Unity in Our Community
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, December 1, 2022) Unity Shoppe Inc. will host the 36th Annual Unity Telethon on Friday, December 9th, from 5pm to 8pm. Tune in to KEYT for the live broadcast featuring appearances by Kenny Loggins, Brad Paisley, and Michael McDonald – with surprise celebrity guests! This feel-good community event highlights the giving spirit of the holiday season and helps transform lives each and every day. All donations directly fund programs and services that support our neighbors in need all year long.
Santa Barbara Independent
Join Us! Santa Barbara Maritime Museum Starts New Docent Class on January 14, 2023
Santa Barbara, CA. November 15, 2022 – The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, which is located in the city’s beautiful harbor, is looking for people to join its next 11-week docent training program, beginning Saturday, January 14, from 9:00-10:30 a.m. on Saturdays through March 25, 2023. Do you enjoy...
Santa Barbara Independent
How Santa Barbara Survived the 1918 Influenza Pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic may loom less menacing now than it did two years ago, but we are not out of the woods yet. As of this writing, new cases are still being registered each week in Santa Barbara, on top of growing reports of influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Furthermore, in the race to distribute vaccines, enforce public health mandates, and sort through the political clamor, we have yet to fully take stock of the devastating toll the pandemic brought on our communities.
Santa Barbara Independent
Goleta’s Finest 2022 Winners Announced
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, from Goleta to Carpinteria, is excited to announce the 2022 Goleta’s Finest Award Winners. Goleta’s Finest is a 72-year-old tradition honoring remarkable individuals whose contributions have enhanced the Goleta community.
Santa Barbara Independent
George Anton Aigner
George passed away peacefully Sunday morning, November 20, 2022, three months shy of his 82nd birthday. He was born on February 20,1941 in Cincinnati, Ohio to German immigrant parents, Joseph and Gertrude Aigner. George embraced his German heritage and lived the ideals of the American Dream. George and his family...
Santa Barbara Independent
Dr. Lynn Fitzgibbons Named Santa Barbara County Physician of the Year
SANTA BARBARA, CA – The Central Coast Medical Association honored Lynn Fitzgibbons, MD, as the 2022 Physician of the Year for Santa Barbara County. Nominated by peers, the award is for a physician who has worked to improve the quality of health care, contributed to the education of other physicians, and engaged in community service and other activities outside of medicine.
Santa Barbara Independent
Bob J. Roe
Bob J. Roe, age 88, passed away peacefully Monday, November 7, 2022, at Oak Cottage of Santa Barbara from the effects of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, with his wife, Suzi Sheller, by his side. Bob was born April 23, 1934, in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, to Irvin and Hattie Roe....
Santa Barbara Independent
County’s Emergency Homeless Shelters Opening This Thursday
With streets already damp with morning drizzle and rain forecast for this evening through Sunday throughout the Central Coast, four overnight emergency shelters are opening across Santa Barbara County this Thursday to those experiencing homelessness. The shelters, known as Freedom Warming Centers, open their doors when temperatures drop below 40...
Santa Barbara Independent
Maryalice Winniford
With heavy hearts we announce the passing of beloved Wife, Mother and Grandmother, Maryalice Winniford, 89. She died suddenly at home, November 20, 2022, after battling a genetic lung disease. She was born February 17,1933 in Topeka Kansas, the daughter of John Peter Schell and Mary Ann (Eakes) Schell. Maryalice...
Santa Barbara Independent
Prescribed Burns Continue This Week at Painted Cave, Los Olivos’s Midland School
If you’re near Midland School in Los Olivos or close to Painted Cave Road off of Highway 154, that smell of smoke in the air is nothing to sweat over. Any signs and smells of fire are likely the result of the prescribed burns taking place in those areas this week, orchestrated by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, County Air Pollution Control District, and California Air Resources Board.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County Birth Rates ‘Overwhelmingly’ Determined by Region
When Annette Ramirez, 23, gave birth to her daughter, Stevie, earlier this year, she was happy to welcome a healthy baby girl into the family. (Disclosure: Stevie is part of my extended family.) As she held her daughter in her arms for the first time, she probably wasn’t thinking about how demographics played a role in the outcome of her and Stevie’s health.
Santa Barbara Independent
Poodle | Ambulance Wars Heating Up in Santa Barbara
HOLD ON TIGHT: The fat lady hasn’t begun to sing. In fact, she’s only just warming up. But for those interested in cataclysmic showdowns in our own backyard, there’s a platoon of agitated Brünnehildes — those Visigoth-Germanic warrior queens with horns sticking out of their helmets — ready to let loose a collective aria that will knock the pigeons out of the sky.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County Hosts Fourth Annual Sleeping Bag Drive for Homelessness
According to county statistics, more than 1,900 people are estimated to be experiencing homelessness in Santa Barbara County. Each winter, those on the streets are exposed to cold nighttime temperatures without much more than the clothing on their backs to warm them. To help individuals and families experiencing homelessness in...
Santa Barbara Independent
John Ross Van Dyke
John was born in Kewanee, IL. to Charles C. Van Dyke and Frances M. Butterwick. He had an idyllic childhood in Galesburg, IL shared with his older brother, Clifford C. Van Dyke. The two boys spent summers with their grandparents in Kewanee who owned a hardware store and a machine shop.
