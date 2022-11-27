To borrow a notion from Jean-Luc Godard’s film Two or Three Things I Know About Her, there are at least two or three things one should know about the much-celebrated pianist Hélène Grimaud. She is a passionate champion and protector of the wolf kingdom, who launched the Wolf Conservation Center in South Salem, New York. She is a resident of Santa Ynez, when not out making the world her home. She is also one of the world’s finest and most distinctive classical and personal classical pianists and interpreters. Lastly, Grimaud will make a welcome return as recitalist at the Lobero Theatre on Wednesday, December 7, part of CAMA’s “Masterseries” and one of the most anticipated events of the 2022 classical music year in town.

