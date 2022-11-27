ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

'That's a crusher': Late penalty costs Tennessee shot at game-tying drive against Bengals

By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R5HOJ_0jPElhtT00

As Evan McPherson made a 31-yard field goal that would have given the Bengals a 23-16 lead in Nashville, Cincinnati fans figured the Titans would get a chance at a game-tying drive with 1:53 left during Sunday's Week 12 showdown in Nashville.

As it turns out, the Bengals didn't need (or get) McPherson's field goal. And the Titans didn't get the ball back.

A personal-foul penalty against the Titans' Kevin Strong for a hit on a defenseless player gave the Bengals a first down. With Tennessee out of timeouts, the Bengals kneeled their way into a huge 20-16 road win, their seventh victory of the season.

"Oh, that's a crusher!" CBS play-by-play announcer Ian Eagle exclaimed. "Kevin Strong just ended the game."

"Right in the middle is where this will take place," color analyst Charles Davis added. "And there goes the snapper as he's rolled back - Cal Adomitis. That's where the penalty is called. … And he is protected as a defenseless player. Not supposed to have that kind of contact."

"Tennessee - if the field goal is good - you've got a shot," Eagle added. "You're down seven - you're gonna get the football back."

"Could not be a more uncharacteristic way to end for a team as disciplined as Tennessee, and a team that understands the rulebook as well as Mike Vrabel as he coaches his team," Davis said. "Very surprising play there from their special teams that's gonna cost them a last opportunity. … A major surprise there."

"They had done the job - they stopped Cincinnati on 3rd down to force a field goal, use their final timeout," Eagle said. "Instead, this one is gonna end in anticlimactic fashion. … The rematch belongs to Cincinnati."

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

