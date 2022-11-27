Read full article on original website
NBC Washington
Here is a List of the Countries Eliminated from the 2022 World Cup
All 32 teams participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup knew one truth entering Qatar: After 13 days of Group play competition only 16 teams would remain in the field. It's a painful yet fair truth. Two teams from each of the eight groups must go home and the bracket whittled down before the tournament can go on.
NBC Washington
Spain Completes Insane Number of Passes in First Half Against Japan
Spain completed 530 passes during the first half of their matchup against Japan in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Thursday. They held possession for 78 percent of the half, allowing Japan to complete just 102 passes. One of those Spain passes led to an early goal in a matchup...
NBC Washington
How to Watch Tunisia vs. France in 2022 World Cup Group D Match
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The defending World Cup champions might get a rest day. With France having already secured its spot in the round of 16 after victories over Australia and Denmark, coach...
NBC Washington
How to Watch Mexico Vs. Saudi Arabia in Group C World Cup Match
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. El Tri is in desperate need of three points on Wednesday. Mexico heads into its final Group C match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on the verge of...
NBC Washington
What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Nov. 29
The days of setting your alarm clock to 5 a.m. ET or 2 a.m. PT is now a thing of the past. Tuesday's 2022 World Cup action is the first day of the third and final group stage of games ahead of the Round of 16. Through two rounds of...
NBC Washington
Senegal Takes Lead Over Ecuador on Ismaïla Sarr's Penalty Goal
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Senegal struck first in its pivotal Group A match against Ecuador on Tuesday. Ismaïla Sarr put the African side up 1-0 in the 44th minute with a penalty goal....
NBC Washington
Henry Martín, Luis Chávez End Mexico's Goal Drought Vs. Saudi Arabia
Mexico is finally on the board. Henry Martín's 47th-minute goal gave Mexico a pivotal 1-0 lead over Saudi Arabia in its Group C finale of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday. Cesar Montes got the heel flick that Martín got to first and put into the net to...
NBC Washington
Senegal Captain Kalidou Koulibaly Nets Go-Ahead Goal Vs. Ecuador
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Senegal’s captain has put his team one step closer to the knockout stage at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Kalidou Koulibaly put his team up 2-1 over Ecuador...
NBC Washington
Social Media Goes Crazy Over USMNT Win, Advancement to Knockout Round
After two stressful hours and 100 minutes of play, the U.S. Men's National Team has in fact survived and advanced. The young American squad held on to a 1-0 lead to beat Iran and punch its ticket into the Round of 16. The game was not for the faint of...
NBC Washington
History Being Made During Germany-Costa Rica Group E Finale
History is being made in Qatar on Thursday, Dec. 1 during Germany and Costa Rica’s Group E finale at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. This fixture will not only be a determinant of who will advance to the round of 16, but it will also be run entirely by female referees – which is something we have never seen before.
NBC Washington
Cody Gakpo Continues Breakout Performance With Goal Vs. Qatar
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Cody Gakpo is a certified World Cup star through three games. The 23-year-old Dutch winger recorded his third goal of the tournament on Tuesday to put the Netherlands up...
NBC Washington
Canelo Álvarez Apologizes to Lionel Messi for ‘Out of Place' Comments
Canelo Álvarez has apologized to Lionel Messi following a situation that went viral in Argentina’s locker room after its win against Mexico on Saturday. After Argentina defeated Mexico 2-0 in a pivotal Group C matchup, Messi was seen in the Argentine locker room taking off his cleats that simultaneously moved a Mexican national team jersey on the floor with his foot.
NBC Washington
Brazil Attempts to Keep Top Spot in Group G: Here's How to Watch Brazil Vs. Cameroon
We are wrapping things up for Group G in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and right now, Brazil is first on the leaderboard. After winning both of their World Cup matches so far – 2-0 against Serbia and 1-0 against Switzerland – it’s safe to say it has a pretty good chance.
NBC Washington
Uruguay Looks to Upset Ghana in Group H Finale: Here's How to Watch, Stream
The group stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup are coming to a close. There is a lot riding on the line for Group H’s Uruguay-Ghana showdown with each team looking for a win to have any hope of qualifying for the knockout stage. Uruguay enters the matchup with...
NBC Washington
England's Harry Kane Ties David Beckham Assists at 2002 World Cup
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Harry Kane became the first English player to assist three goals at a single World Cup since David Beckham in 2002, who also had three. The historic milestone by...
