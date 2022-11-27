A Hollywood Christmas is now available for streaming. Watch the fun-filled premiere with an HBO Max subscription. New HBO Max romantic comedy A Hollywood Christmas follows a holiday film director as the Yuletide season approaches. Specializing in the production of festive movies can make you kind of jaded when it comes to the holidays themselves. And Los Angeles certainly doesn’t help. For this director, the season has lost a lot of its zest — that is, until her life starts to mimic the lovable cheesiness of a silly Christmas romance. That’s all too difficult to resist. And why would she want to? It’s a movie within a movie, a magical Christmas movie miracle.

5 HOURS AGO