Memphis, TN

Amy Grant Returns to the Stage Months After Serious Injury in Bike Accident

By Taylor Cunningham
 4 days ago
(Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images)

Amy Grant returned to the stage this weekend for the first time since a serious bike accident side-lined her in July.

The Christian-music-turned-pop-singer put on a show in Memphis, TN, on Nov. 26 as part of her Christmas Tour that runs through Dec. 9.

In an Instagram post, Grant admitted that it “was good to be back on stage with Michael W. Smith, Michael Tait” and her “musical family” after spending months “healing at home” with her husband Vince Gill.

“Many thanks to @compassion [and] @parentingtodaysteens for your partnership on the road and for the important work you do in the U.S. and around the world,” she wrote. “And thank you to @balsamhill for providing exquisite trees and decor to make our stage look so beautiful. Finally, Thank YOU for your many prayers over the last few months and as my healing continues. I hope to see some of your familiar faces in the audience over the next few weeks. Xo.”

Smith and Tait are joining Grant as she makes nine stops across the South and Midwest. The trio will make their next stop in Greenville, SC, on Monday.

Amy Grant Suffered a Concussion After She Was Thrown From a Bike

Amy Grant was badly injured on July 27 when she and a friend were riding bikes near the Harpeth Hills Golf Course in Nashville, TN. While traveling on a roadway, she fell. Fortunately, she was wearing a helmet, but she still suffered a concussion, according to Gill. And her body was bruised and battered.

An ambulance transported her to Vanderbilt Medical Center where she was admitted in stable condition, and she remained in the hospital for a few nights. When doctors released her, she postponed several tour dates while she recuperated from home.

During a concert, Gill shared that his wife fell after she ran over a pothole. She hit the ground with so much force that she was unconscious for around 10 minutes.

“Every day she gets stronger and more alert/energetic,” he said.

By September, Amy Grant was on the mend, but she was still too injured to make any public appearances. She also couldn’t make it to the filming of CMT Giants: Vince Gill.

“She’s doing great,” he told ET. “She’s pretty torn up that she couldn’t be here tonight but with her accident and all of that, they kind of deemed that the best thing for her to do is just be still.”

“That’s hard for her because she is very active,” he added. “She knows that she is well thought of, well-loved, and represented tonight. So it’s all good.”

