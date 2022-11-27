ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Authorities: NM judge, husband die in likely murder-suicide

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N6pky_0jPEl0Db00
Bernalillo County Sheriff's deputies remove ducks and other animals from a home in Los Ranchos, where village municipal Judge Diane Albert and several pets were killed by her husband in what authorities said was a murder-suicide, Friday, Nov., 25, 2022. (Chancey Bush/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A municipal judge in New Mexico appears to have been fatally shot by her husband before he killed himself, authorities said.

Bernalillo County sheriff’s deputies found the bodies of Diane Albert, 65, and Eric Pinkerton, 63, several dogs and a cat on Friday at their home in the Village of Los Ranchos, sheriff’s spokeswoman Jayme Fuller said. She said Pinkerton apparently shot and killed them all before taking his own life.

Albert was a municipal judge for the Village of Los Ranchos, which borders Albuquerque, and was a former planning and zoning commissioner for the North Valley community. She also had served as a Los Alamos County commissioner and president of the Bike Coalition of New Mexico, according to the Albuquerque Journal.

Fuller said a friend of the couple contacted the sheriff’s office sometime before 4 p.m. on Friday “after receiving a troubling message” from Pinkerton. In the message, she said, Pinkerton stated that he had shot his wife and dogs and was going to kill himself.

The state auditor, Brian S. Colon, said in a Facebook post Saturday that Albert had been his friend for decades — “a kindhearted soul who always uplifted me and others.” He said she “always entered our home with a smile and usually wearing her bicycle helmet.”

“We are heartsick hearing the news of this senseless tragedy,” Los Ranchos Administrator Ann Simon said. “Diane Albert, our elected municipal judge, was a longtime Los Ranchos resident, a brilliant mind, and a friend. We can’t ignore that this happened on the International Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women.”

Joe Craig, president of Friends of Los Ranchos, told the Journal he was shocked by the news. He and Albert were neighbors who worked together for several years on the planning and zoning commission.

“Just a nice, nice lady,” Craig said. “I’ve never seen her with a mean bone in her body.”

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man arrested for shooting at police

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police have arrested a man they say shot a man and shot at police. Thirty-nine-year-old Johnathan Martinez is accused of shooting a man in the chest just before midnight on November 23 in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Montgomery Blvd. They say three days later at the same […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man involved in fatal crash avoids jail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Marco Melo-Fernandez, an Albuquerque man involved in a deadly crash nearly five years ago, will not face jail time. In 2017, Melo Fernandez crashed into a car on I-25 near San Antonio and took off. Annamaria Garcia was killed in the crash. Earlier this year, Melo-Fernandez pleaded no contest to knowingly leaving the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Retired SFPD detective accused of losing rape kit speaks out

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A retired Santa Fe Police detective at the center of a lawsuit who was accused of losing a rape kit of a child, is telling his side of the story. The lawsuit claims a detective’s, and the City of Santa Fe’s, negligence led to prosecutors letting the suspect off with far lesser […]
SANTA FE, NM
truecrimedaily

New Mexico judge and her pets reportedly shot and killed by ex-husband in murder-suicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (TCD) -- A 63-year-old man allegedly fatally shot his 65-year-old ex-wife and her pets before turning the gun on himself. According to a news release from the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office, on Friday, Nov. 25, deputies responded to the 800 block of Ranchitos Road and reportedly found the two deceased victims, Diane Albert and Eric Pinkerton.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque double murder suspect arrested

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – United States Marshall’s arrested a double murder suspect in Mountainair, New Mexico. 27-year-old Jayme Olsen is accused of fatally shooting 33-year-old Nicole Amaya and 49-year-old Bernabe Jurado in August. Albuquerque Police say officers responded to a shooting near Lomas Blvd. and I-25 around 5:21 a.m. on August 28. They say Amaya and Jurado […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Albuquerque Police prepare to disband their Open Space Division

Albuquerque Police are just months away from disbanding their Open Space Division. Target 7 spoke with a retired Open Space officer and Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina to learn more. Anthony Martinez worked for the division for more than a decade. "I grew up here and this bosque out in...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD makes arrest after recognizing suspect at Walgreens

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police officers were out protecting big box stores over the holiday weekend. They made several arrests but one stood out. Thomas Griffin was arrested at a Walgreens on Central Saturday morning when the officer recognized him and knew he had a felony warrant. When they searched Griffin, they found 420 fentanyl pills, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Judge denies child killer’s plea deal request

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Zerrick Marquez, the man accused of beating four-year-old James Dunklee to death is trying to withdraw the plea he made in March. Marquez pleaded guilty to intentional child abuse resulting in death but on Tuesday, asked to take back the plea, claiming he didn’t realize he could spend the rest of his life […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque teen who shot at pregnant 17-year-old sentenced

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The teen who shot a pregnant 17-year-old, killing her baby, was sentenced Monday. Adam Herrera will spend 18 years in prison. Herrera was only 15 when he and three others began harassing 17-year-old Karla Malagon and her family at a southeast Albuquerque apartment complex in May of 2020. He and three others opened fire, hitting Malagon in the stomach twice.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD SWAT arrests barricaded individual in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is waking up in jail after a SWAT standoff at the Enclave Apartments on Osuna near Eubank. According to a criminal complaint, Anthony Martin-Pablo was arrested Sunday afternoon. Court documents say police responded to a domestic violence situation at the apartment complex. Police say Martin-Pablo barricaded himself inside his […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Traditional native regalia stolen at Albuquerque hotel

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – What was supposed to be a cultural gathering turned into a nightmare for one native family, who had priceless items stolen from them. Ashkia Trujillo is part of the Ohkay Ohwingeh Pueblo and is in town for a Pow-Wow at the Black Mesa Casino. When he returned to his truck this morning, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

4th of July murder suspect set to take plea deal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of murdering his sister’s boyfriend is going to take a plea deal. Francisco Robles was in court Monday afternoon when lawyers from both sides said they have come to an agreement on a plea deal. Court documents say Robles slit Javier Gandarilla’s throat during a Fourth of July celebration, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

One injured following stabbing in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department officers responded Sunday morning to reports of a stabbing near Central and San Pedro. Once officers got to the scene, they found man who had been stabbed multiple times. He was taken to the hospital, and police say he is in stable condition. No other information has been released […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Woman arrested by APD after long stolen car chase

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The story had just begun when plain-clothes Albuquerque Police Detective Pablo Hernandez identified a stolen vehicle on Montgomery Boulevard NE around 3 p.m. Saturday. Hours later, after an extensive pursuit and search, punctuated twice by gunfire from one suspect, APD arrested 28-year-old Myranda Salayandia, who was...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
584K+
Post
623M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy