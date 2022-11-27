Read full article on original website
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Burgett Previews the 2022-23 Basketball Season
Mason Burgett is one of the youngest high school basketball coaches in the state. The first-year Trigg County coach previews the upcoming season in this YSE interview.
yoursportsedge.com
PREVIEW – Wildcat Success Will Hinge on Ability to Score
A different Burgett will be on the bench for Trigg County as the Wildcat program transitions to its third basketball coach in five years. Mason Burgett takes over for his father Chad, who was 33-44 in three seasons as Wildcat head coach. In moving up from assistant coach, Burgett is one of the youngest head coaches in the state at age 24.
yoursportsedge.com
Rebels Bounce Back With Lopsided Win Over Montgomery Central (w/PHOTOS)
After a turnover-plagued opening night loss to Warren Central, the Todd County Central boys’ basketball team evened its record in emphatic fashion with a 65-27 victory over visiting Montgomery Central on Tuesday. The Rebels trailed 2-0, but a 10-0 run put them in control and they never looked back....
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Lyons Drop Opener at Webster County
Webster County opened up a lead in the second quarter and went on to down Lyon County 64-42 in girls’ season-opening basketball action Tuesday night in Dixon. Lyon trailed just 13-8 after one period but saw Webster go up 32-16 at halftime. Eighth grader Trinity Taylor led the Lady...
yoursportsedge.com
Maroons Power Past HCA in Season Opener
Madisonville-North Hopkins showed why they are considered one of the favorites in the Second Region this year following a 66-18 win at Heritage Christian Academy Tuesday. Marcus Eaves drilled three 3-pointers and scored 15 of his game-high 25 points as part of Madisonville’s 26-5 second quarter run. The Maroons...
yoursportsedge.com
Big Start Carries Lady Maroons Past Hoptown
The Madisonville-North Hopkins Lady Maroons opened fast and never looked back Tuesday night at Hopkinsville. Madisonville put up 29 points in the first quarter on the way to a 65-25 win over the Lady Tigers at Tiger Gym. Four different Lady Maroon players scored at least five points in the...
yoursportsedge.com
Late Muhlenberg Stampede Buries Lady Colonels
Christian County controlled the inside, but Muhlenberg ruled the outside and the free throw line to hand the Lady Colonels a 52-41 loss Tuesday at Lyle Dunbar Gymnasium in the season opener for both teams. Christian County shot 35-percent inside the arc but was just 10 of 22 at the...
yoursportsedge.com
Hoptown Girls Fall to Warren Central in Season Opener
After being doubled up in the first quarter by visiting Warren Central on Monday, the Hopkinsville girls’ basketball team found its footing over the remainder of the game but couldn’t avoid a 60-47 opening-night loss to the Lady Dragons. Hopkinsville lost its opener for the second straight year...
yoursportsedge.com
Blazers Celebrate 2022 Soccer Season at Banquet (w/PHOTOS)
A celebration of a winning season and a third straight 8th District boys’ soccer championship Monday night for University Heights Academy as the Blazers held their annual postseason soccer banquet at New Work Fellowship. Varsity and JV awards were presented during the evening as UHA celebrated as season that saw 14 wins and a berth in the region semifinals.
yoursportsedge.com
Falcon Rally Falls Just Short in Season Opener
The Fort Campbell Falcons very nearly pulled off a big comeback to win their opening game of the 2022-2023 basketball season. Livingston Central took a double-digit lead into the final quarter and then turned back a Falcon rally to claim a 61-55 win Monday night. Cold shooting turned out to...
yoursportsedge.com
HIGHLIGHT REEL – Lyon County vs Ohio County
The Lyon County Lyons picked up a big win over Ohio County in the season opener Tuesday night. Check out some of the action from the game in this video.
yoursportsedge.com
Lyons to Face Harlan County in KOB Opener
The Lyon County Lyons now know who they will face in the opening round of the 2022 Chad Gardner Law King of the Bluegrass. The tournament is set for December 16 through December 22 at Fairdale High School. The Lyons are matched up against Harlan County in their opening round...
