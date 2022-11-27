Read full article on original website
Related
Top Speed
This Widebody 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Is A Must Have
Despite Dodge announcing that the next generation Challenger and Charger will go all-electric, Ford announced the seventh-gen S650 Mustang will keep its same ICE recipe. In fact, the new Mustang is offered with the same engines as before, except for the new Dark Horse that is powered by an updated Coyote V-8 engine with more than 500 horsepower under the hood. And, with neither the new Mustang nor the Dark Horse on sale, we have no idea how the two models will look with aftermarket accessories or updates. Luckily, we don't have to wait for that to happen, as talented designers like Abimelec Design have come to our rescue. His latest creation called “Pony-UP” is nothing more than a cool-looking widebody Mustang Dark Horse.
CAR AND DRIVER
1966 Shelby Cobra 427 Is Our Bring a Trailer Auction Pick of the Day
• With a Holman Moody 427-cubic-inch V-8 and a four-speed manual transmission, this Cobra is the apex of American 1960s performance machinery. • Cobra production wound down in December 1966, so this is one of the last of a breed. • The 427s were better sorted out than the narrow-body...
Stunning GTO Restomod Selling At No Reserve at Premier Auction Group's Punta Gorda Sale
Arguably one of the best looking and most highly sought after muscle cars of the 1960s, the Pontiac GTO was the king of the road at one time and for many it still is. As the original muscle car era progressed though, the competition became more and more fierce and the GTO risked losing the race, not only from new cars rolling off the line but from enthusiast and backyard mechanics as well. Examples like this 1965 Pontiac GTO restomod are the perfect marriage of classic muscle and modern power.
Gummy bear maker Haribo rewarded a man who found the company's lost $4.8 million check with candy. The man said the reward 'was a bit cheap.'
Anouar G. saw a pieced of paper fluttering on the ground and saw it was a check for $4.8 million that made out to gummy bear candy maker Haribo.
7 Cars That Are Not Worth the Price
If you're one of the many people who put off buying a new car during the pandemic when tight supply made vehicles expensive and hard to come by, things have loosened up, and now might be the right...
A Rare Emerald Salvaged From a 400-Year-Old Shipwreck Could Reach $70,000 at Auction
The crown jewel of a centuries-old shipwreck is going under the gavel this winter. The rare 6.25-carat emerald in question, which will lead Sotheby’s Magnificent Jewels sale on December 7, was salvaged from the sunken Nuestra Señora de Atocha 37 years ago in one of the most successful treasure hunts of all time. For the unversed, the Atocha was part of a fleet commissioned by the Spanish government in the 17th century to further the country’s exploration and colonization efforts. The galleon left Spain for the Caribbean in March 1622, but sank later that year after it was caught in a...
Chumlee's One Piece Of Advice To Anyone Thinking Of Coming To The Gold & Silver Pawn Shop - Exclusive
Who knew there was so much to learn at a pawn shop? That's certainly the case if you visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, Nevada, home to History's "Pawn Stars." People from all over the globe travel to this hock shop to see all of the treasures hidden within its walls. Plus, if you have a rare antique you're looking to get some cash for, you can always bring it in and learn something about the item from Rick Harrison or one of his many experts.
Why Are Car Thieves Targeting These Two Brands?
Hot-wiring a car sounds like something out of a heist movie. Thieves jump in the front seat, fiddle with the steering column and drive away in a trail of dust. In the old days, cars needed a physical key to unlock the ignition cylinder and start the engine, but hot-wiring allowed thieves to bypass the cylinder.
Microsoft Cofounder Paul Allen’s 303-Foot Superyacht Has Finally Sold
After nearly two years on the market, Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen’s superyacht Tatoosh has sold. The lavish 303-footer was listed for $90 million in February 2021 following an extensive refit. She also welcomed prospective buyers aboard at the Monaco Yacht Show back in September before finally landing a new owner last week. Fraser Yachts announced the sale on November 4. Burgess reportedly brought the buyer and seller into an in-house deal, but did not disclose the sale price. Given the yacht’s pedigree and pristine condition, it’s safe to assume the figure was close to asking.
Houston Chronicle
Used Cars That Hold Their Value The Most and Least
If you're looking for the vehicle that holds its value the most - look no further than the Jeep Wrangler. According to the latest iSeeCars data, it remains the best vehicle for holding its value. Overall, iSeeCars says used cars have never held the residual value better with both 5-year...
CNBC
These 10 used cars have held their value the most
While some used cars have maintained their value more than usual, that could shift as prices on pre-owned vehicles continue easing. The model with the least depreciation over the last five years is the Jeep Wrangler, a new study shows. Using your used car as a trade-in when you purchase...
Chevy Impala 396 Found Rotting In Field
The Chevrolet Impala is one of the coolest classic cars to ever come out of the American automotive market. Like a beautiful dancer gracefully hopping across the street, these cars were quick, agile, and smooth. So it makes sense that the Impala would become one of the nation’s most iconic vehicles. This particular vehicle lived that legend with style and grace before eventually winding up where it stands today.
Almost a Quarter of a Million Trucks Have This Serious Problem
A build-up of pressure and heat inside the transmission of tens of thousands of recalled vehicles may result in a transmission fluid leak from the dipstick tube. The leaking transmission fluid may contact an ignition source within the engine compartment, increasing the risk of a fire. There have been 16...
Honda Sales Are in Trouble
Honda sales are suffering compared to its biggest competitors. Here's a look at the problem and when the auto giant expects sales to rebound. The post Honda Sales Are in Trouble appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
This Turtle-Shaped Yacht Might Be the Biggest Boat in the World
What will the world do with a 1,800 foot long, 2,000 foot wide yacht shaped like a sea turtle? That’s unclear, but it appears we’ll be getting one nevertheless. Per a new report from CNN, Italian design house Pierpaolo Lazzarini has debuted plans for a gargantuan terayacht — which, for the uninitiated, is a name given to vessels bigger than super, mega and giga yachts — to the tune of $8 billion, with Saudi Arabia as the proposed home for the project.
Can You Plug an Electric Car EV Charger Into Your Dryer Outlet?
If you don't have access to a home charging station, you may have several other options for charging your EV or PHEV. Here's how to know if a dryer outlet is one of them. The post Can You Plug an Electric Car EV Charger Into Your Dryer Outlet? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
US News and World Report
Elon Musk Braces for $56 Billion Battle With Heavy Metal Drummer
WILMINGTON, Del (Reuters) - Elon Musk has taken on Detroit's automakers, short-sellers and securities regulators. Next week, the Tesla chief executive is set to square off in court against an unlikely foe - a thrash metal drummer who hopes to strip Musk of his $56 billion pay. The trial will...
wealthinsidermag.com
10 Cars That Lose Most of Their Resale Value in 5 Years
When you buy a new car, its value begins to depreciate — but not as nearly quickly as in the past. For example, 5-year-old used cars sold in 2022 had lost an average of just 33.3% of their value by that point, according to a new analysis by iSeeCars. That’s down from 40% in the 2021 analysis.
torquenews.com
The Most Reliable Toyota Ever Made
Are you looking for the cheapest, most reliable, easiest to fix, and practical used Toyota ever made? Would you believe that it’s a Toyota Echo BMW?! Find out now just what this is all about from a Toyota mechanic who has an interesting car in his garage that he recommends for anyone struggling to get through these tough days of inflated car prices and the rising cost of gasoline.
China claims ‘world’s first’ kerosene-powered engine could propel jets nine times the speed of sound
Chinese researchers claim to have created the "world's first" hypersonic detonation wave engine, which can propel a plane at Mach 9, nine times the speed of sound, using inexpensive jet fuel. The oblique detonation engine underwent a number of successful ground tests at Beijing's JF-12 hypersonic shock tunnel, the South...
CarBuzz.com
63K+
Followers
21K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.https://carbuzz.com/
Comments / 0