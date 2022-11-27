NYPD: Port Richmond man, 27, arrested for allegedly possessing loaded semi-automatic handgun

NEWARK, NJ – Police are searching for a man who robbed a Newark Family Dollar store on Wednesday. Fritz G. Fragé, Newark Public Safety Director, asks the public for assistance in identifying a male suspect in connection with the robbery. Family Dollar, located at 62 Broadway, was robbed shortly after 3 p.m., according to police. After attempting to shoplift several items, the suspect was confronted by a worker. He gestured as if he had a weapon and verbally threatened to shoot the worker. After fleeing, the suspect walked east on Broadway toward 7th Avenue. The suspect is described as being The post Do you know him? Suspect accused of robbing Newark Family Dollar appeared first on Shore News Network.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 12 HOURS AGO