NYPD: Port Richmond man, 27, arrested for allegedly possessing loaded semi-automatic handgun

Man, 39, allegedly tries to scam undercover cop in drug sting in New Dorp; has extensive criminal history on S.I.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that a 39-year-old man with a lengthy criminal history tried to scam an undercover officer during a drug sting in broad daylight in the defendant’s New Dorp neighborhood. Anthony Maniscalco of the 200 block of Mill Road allegedly agreed to sell a...
Trio Arrested After Stealing Car With A Flat On Jersey Shore
Three Brooklyn men have been arrested in connection with a carjacking in Monmouth County. Little did they know that the car had a flat tire. Its occupant had been waiting for AAA to come and change the tire. At about 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, The female driver was inside...
Staten Island man, 21, arrested for allegedly beating 2 NYPD officers in Brooklyn
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police allege that a 21-year-old man from Stapleton beat two NYPD officers in Brooklyn last Friday. Zayan Shar of Osgood Avenue was arrested after the NYPD asked for tips from the public in the assault that occurred on Nov. 25 at about 4:20 p.m. in the vicinity of Avenue H and Flatbush Avenue, according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
NYPD makes arrest in shooting of 2 teens on Staten Island; suspect, 18, faces attempted murder charges
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities charged an 18-year-old man with attempted murder for allegedly shooting two teens in Livingston. The suspect allegedly held a gun to the head of a third victim, a 35-year-old woman, in addition to putting the teens in the hospital with serious injuries, according to the criminal complaint and police.
BMW carjack-attempt in Oakwood shopping plaza lands suspect, 20, in prison
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A plot to carjack a man in February has come to a crashing halt for one Staten Island defendant. Shiquan Smith, now 20, of the 200 block of Osgood Avenue in Stapleton, was sentenced last week in state Supreme Court, St. George, to 3 1/2 years in prison and five years post-release supervision in connection with the Feb. 28 incident, which authorities said unfolded in the parking lot of what typically is a bustling shopping center in Oakwood.
Mother, 4 kids struck by hit-and-run car in Brooklyn; police searching for driver
Police are searching for the driver who took off after hitting a mother and her four children in Brooklyn on Wednesday.
N.J. man, 25, dies after he’s found shot multiple times on city street
Police are searching for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old Bloomfield man in Newark, authorities said. Lance Sally Jr. was found with multiple gunshot wounds about 7:35 p.m. Wednesday, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé.
Do you know him? Suspect accused of robbing Newark Family Dollar
NEWARK, NJ – Police are searching for a man who robbed a Newark Family Dollar store on Wednesday. Fritz G. Fragé, Newark Public Safety Director, asks the public for assistance in identifying a male suspect in connection with the robbery. Family Dollar, located at 62 Broadway, was robbed shortly after 3 p.m., according to police. After attempting to shoplift several items, the suspect was confronted by a worker. He gestured as if he had a weapon and verbally threatened to shoot the worker. After fleeing, the suspect walked east on Broadway toward 7th Avenue. The suspect is described as being The post Do you know him? Suspect accused of robbing Newark Family Dollar appeared first on Shore News Network.
Dad, 53, was on Staten Island for court hearing of son, a reputed gang leader, when he was gunned down
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Like his father before him, John (Tragedy) Pena Jr. is no stranger to violence. When he was a toddler, his dad was shot on the streets of New Brighton, after reportedly telling a friend that someone was after him.
Man dumped body out of car in the Bronx: NYPD
HUNTS POINT, the Bronx (PIX11) – A Bronx man has been arrested after he allegedly dumped a dead body out of a car, police said. The body of a man was found on the ground in the 1200 block of Oak Point Avenue in the Hunts Point section of the Bronx around 3:50 a.m. Monday, […]
Paralyzed from waist down: Gruesome injuries suffered by man stabbed on Staten Island detailed by authorities
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that a 68-year-old man suffered paralysis and other devastating injuries when he was stabbed in broad daylight at the Mariners Harbor Houses. Dyshawn Williams, 37, of Ralph Avenue in Brooklyn, faces charges that include attempted murder in the gruesome assault at about 12:25...
Suspect arrested in Brooklyn fatal triple shooting: police
CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a triple shooting that left a man dead in Cypress Hills, authorities announced Tuesday. Frederick Bembury, 46, is charged with murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the September incident, according to police. Three men were struck when […]
NYPD touts recovery of 5 guns in West Brighton and arrest of N.J. man
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Officers confiscated a “large quantity” of guns, magazines and bullets in West Brighton in connection with the arrest of a 36-year-old man from New Jersey. The officers were responding to a domestic-violence call in the vicinity of Morrison and Davis avenues on Sunday...
Trial of homicidal jewelry heist with S.I. ties, harrowing FBI chase set to begin in federal court
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— Two men charged in connection with a homicidal jewelry heist in Stamford, Connecticut — which ended with a harrowing arrest on Staten Island — are scheduled to stand trial next week in federal court. Paul (Tony Pro) Prosano, 62, of Brooklyn, and Thomas Liberatore,...
15-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead In Irvington, Prosecutor Says
Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Essex County, officials say. Authorities were called to the intersection of Melrose Avenue and Wills Place at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27 for a report of a child suffering from a gunshot wound, said acting Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II. He died at the scene just before 7:30 p.m., officials said.
9, including 3 Staten Islanders and an NYC doctor, charged in scheme to distribute thousands of prescription pills
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Three Staten Island men along with a doctor and five other individuals have been indicted in an alleged drug-dealing ring that authorities say distributed thousands of prescription pills, including opioids and other controlled substances, on Manhattan and Staten Island. Dr. Noel Smith, a Tribeca-based family...
Man, 53, fatally shot on Staten Island street
Authorities are investigating after a 53-year-old man who was repeatedly shot and killed on Staten Island Monday night, according to the NYPD.
Man run over multiple times, killed, after fight in Old Bridge, NJ, cops say
OLD BRIDGE — A 36-year-old man was run over multiple times by the same vehicle after a fight in a business park parking lot, according to authorities. Jason Freeman, of Middletown, was pronounced dead at the scene. Now the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office is trying to find out who's...
Police: Out-Of-State Travelers Busted In Fairview Stop With Loaded Guns, Mags, Hollow Points
Two Georgia men who said they'd driven up to visit family ended up arrested instead after Fairview police said they found a pair of loaded handguns in their car. Officer Sebastian Castano stopped the 2014 Ford Mustang near the corner of 91st Street and Tonnelle Avenue in North Bergen. Castano,...
Drugs, Weapons Seized During Search Of Jersey Shore Condo: Police
A 50-year-old Jersey Shore man was charged with multiple drug and weapons offenses after a police raid on his home, authorities said. On Monday, Nov. 28, just after 6 a.m., the Brick Township Police Department made a warranted search on a residence in the Maple Leaf Condominium Complex. The warrant...
