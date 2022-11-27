Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-02 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 70 mph. * WHERE...Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Feet. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 5 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
