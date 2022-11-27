Effective: 2022-12-02 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 70 mph. * WHERE...Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Feet. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 5 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.

CONEJOS COUNTY, CO ・ 5 HOURS AGO