theadvocate.com
Child Advocacy Services in the Felicianas honors Veronica London for 20 years of service
Child Advocacy Services recently celebrated Veronica London for her 20 years of service to children in East and West Feliciana parishes. London began working for Child Advocacy Services as an advocate coordinator in 2002 when the agency first began in Jackson. CAS services children and families in the community through...
theadvocate.com
$2,000 hiring bonus and part-timer pay increase on table for Baton Rouge schools
New employees set to teach in a classroom in January are likely to receive a $2,000 mid-year hiring bonus, but East Baton Rouge Parish School Board members want to see whether there’s enough money to give bonuses to some other recent teacher hires as well. The special hiring bonus...
GMA Cool Schools: Opelousas High School
The Spanish Club and Spanish National Honor Society of Opelousas High School were invited to perform in the opening act for the Day of the Dead Festival n New Orleans.
theadvocate.com
City council could OK funds for second study of where to build a performing arts center
The Lafayette City Council could help pay for the costs of a national consultant to determine the best location for a new performing arts center. Council chair Nanette Cook is expected to introduce a resolution during a Dec. 6 meeting to help fund a study by New York-based James Lima Planning & Development to aid in the site selection process for the eventual replacement for the Heymann Center.
theadvocate.com
Paul Breaux, Northside students arrested in past school terrorizing incidents
Two students were arrested this week following investigations into past terrorizing incidents at Lafayette Parish schools. On Monday, a Paul Breaux Middle School student was arrested in connection to an Oct. 10 bomb threat that forced an evacuation at the school. The student was arrested on a count of terrorizing and brought to the Lafayette Parish Juvenile Detention Home, the Lafayette Parish School System and Lafayette Police Department said in separate releases.
theadvocate.com
Livingston Parish resident reunites with Ochsner medical team that saved her life
Ochsner Baton Rouge held a Heart Recovery Reunion on Nov. 17 to honor Tasha Hayes, a local survivor of heart failure. The event took place at Ochsner Medical Center–Baton Rouge, where Hayes was treated this summer with Impella, the world’s smallest heart pump. Hayes, a 42-year-old resident of...
1063radiolafayette.com
Community Resource Fair in Jeanerette
Louisiana Department of Health is presenting a Community Resource Fair in Jeanerette! Attendees will be able to get no-cost flu vaccines, COVID-19 Boosters, and Monkeypox vaccines. This event is also made possible by Second Harvest Food Bank. Source: LDH.
theadvocate.com
See which Louisiana-based bank is opening a new branch on Bluebonnet Boulevard
United Community Bank is turning a former Capital One branch on Bluebonnet Boulevard into its second Baton Rouge location. In April, the Raceland-based bank bought the building at 9817 Bluebonnet for $1.9 million. The branch is set to open in the first quarter. Capital One closed the 5,560-square-foot building in 2021 as part of an ongoing effort to trim its branch footprint.
theadvocate.com
Hanley's Foods puts Baton Rouge in a national spotlight with its Sensation Salad Dressing
Richard Hanley Jr. didn’t know the Sensation Salad was a Baton Rouge thing. Though he grew up loving it, he didn't realize that bottled Sensation Salad dressing wasn't a thing. It’s true. If you wanted to make a Sensation Salad, you had to make it yourself. Lots of local...
theadvocate.com
Will Smith company responsible for injury on Louisiana movie set? 'Emancipation' extra sues.
An East Feliciana Parish man who was an extra in Oscar-winning actor Will Smith’s upcoming film, "Emancipation," was struck in the face by a 50-pound camera that came crashing from the rafters of the set, according to a lawsuit filed in Baton Rouge. James Walker Jr., is going after...
Community grant applications set to close this week
Lafayette Consolidated Government's Community Development and Planning Department is partnering with Lafayette Habitat for Humanity to offer small scale project grants along the Evangeline corridor.
theadvocate.com
City of Baker and other groups set food giveaway
Baker has announced it is working with partners to distribute 7,500 boxes of groceries on Dec. 10 to community members, area food pantries, area churches and via direct home delivery through the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging. The groceries were supplied by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. People in...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge public schools likely not identifying many children with disabilities
The East Baton Rouge Parish school system currently educates about 4,000 children with disabilities, roughly 10% of the students in the district. A team of outside educators, however, say that number is well below both the state and the nation, suggesting that hundreds, even thousands of children in Baton Rouge are not getting the help they need.
Habitat to open applications
Lafayette Habitat for Humanity is releasing applications for its Affordable Homeownership Program on January 3, 2023 and will hold some information sessions to help folks fill them out.
theadvocate.com
For those fighting addiction, Baton Rouge drug court offers redemption, not just punishment
Redemption comes in many shapes and likenesses. For a revolving group of East Baton Rouge’s recovering substance abusers, it comes in the form of a treatment program. Each year, about 50 addicts in search of sobriety participate in the 19th Judicial District Court’s recovery court, a specialty court designed for the long and arduous process of weening the addicted off drugs and alcohol.
theadvocate.com
Pay raise for Lafayette mayor-president is Councilman Kevin Naquin's idea
Lafayette Parish Council Finance Chairman Kevin Naquin said Thursday it was his idea to increase the salary of the mayor-president in 2024, not Josh Guillory's idea. The city and parish councils are expected to introduce a joint ordinance Tuesday that would increase the mayor-president's salary by $48,000 per year effective in January 2024. If Guillory is re-elected in 2023, he would receive the pay raise in 2024. If he loses, his successor would benefit from the raise.
Frustrated father of two disabled children goes viral for his plea about handicapped spaces
A father of two disabled children spoke to News 10 after his plea about handicapped spaces went viral.
theadvocate.com
Appeal hearing for fired Lafayette cop delayed over motion to recuse board member Kenneth Boudreaux
The appeal hearing for a Lafayette police officer fighting his termination was delayed Wednesday over a motion to have a Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board member recused from the case. Lafayette officer Pablo Estrada was fired in February 2021 for excessive use of force after punching a...
brproud.com
One injured in Tuesday night shooting on W. Brookstown Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Tuesday, November 29 shooting on West Brookstown Drive left one person was injured, authorities say. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), it was around 5:50 p.m. when officers were called to the scene. BRPD says the shooting took place in the...
theadvocate.com
Broome's top deputy leaving, will be replaced by former Louisiana National Guard leader
East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s top deputy is departing her administration this week and will be replaced by Maj. Gen. Glenn Curtis, the retired head of the Louisiana National Guard, Broome announced Wednesday. Chief Administrative Officer Darryl Gissel, a real estate developer and one-time candidate for...
