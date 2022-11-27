ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette Parish, LA

Comments / 1

Related
theadvocate.com

City council could OK funds for second study of where to build a performing arts center

The Lafayette City Council could help pay for the costs of a national consultant to determine the best location for a new performing arts center. Council chair Nanette Cook is expected to introduce a resolution during a Dec. 6 meeting to help fund a study by New York-based James Lima Planning & Development to aid in the site selection process for the eventual replacement for the Heymann Center.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Paul Breaux, Northside students arrested in past school terrorizing incidents

Two students were arrested this week following investigations into past terrorizing incidents at Lafayette Parish schools. On Monday, a Paul Breaux Middle School student was arrested in connection to an Oct. 10 bomb threat that forced an evacuation at the school. The student was arrested on a count of terrorizing and brought to the Lafayette Parish Juvenile Detention Home, the Lafayette Parish School System and Lafayette Police Department said in separate releases.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
1063radiolafayette.com

Community Resource Fair in Jeanerette

Louisiana Department of Health is presenting a Community Resource Fair in Jeanerette! Attendees will be able to get no-cost flu vaccines, COVID-19 Boosters, and Monkeypox vaccines. This event is also made possible by Second Harvest Food Bank. Source: LDH.
JEANERETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

See which Louisiana-based bank is opening a new branch on Bluebonnet Boulevard

United Community Bank is turning a former Capital One branch on Bluebonnet Boulevard into its second Baton Rouge location. In April, the Raceland-based bank bought the building at 9817 Bluebonnet for $1.9 million. The branch is set to open in the first quarter. Capital One closed the 5,560-square-foot building in 2021 as part of an ongoing effort to trim its branch footprint.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

City of Baker and other groups set food giveaway

Baker has announced it is working with partners to distribute 7,500 boxes of groceries on Dec. 10 to community members, area food pantries, area churches and via direct home delivery through the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging. The groceries were supplied by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. People in...
BAKER, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge public schools likely not identifying many children with disabilities

The East Baton Rouge Parish school system currently educates about 4,000 children with disabilities, roughly 10% of the students in the district. A team of outside educators, however, say that number is well below both the state and the nation, suggesting that hundreds, even thousands of children in Baton Rouge are not getting the help they need.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KATC News

Habitat to open applications

Lafayette Habitat for Humanity is releasing applications for its Affordable Homeownership Program on January 3, 2023 and will hold some information sessions to help folks fill them out.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

For those fighting addiction, Baton Rouge drug court offers redemption, not just punishment

Redemption comes in many shapes and likenesses. For a revolving group of East Baton Rouge’s recovering substance abusers, it comes in the form of a treatment program. Each year, about 50 addicts in search of sobriety participate in the 19th Judicial District Court’s recovery court, a specialty court designed for the long and arduous process of weening the addicted off drugs and alcohol.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Pay raise for Lafayette mayor-president is Councilman Kevin Naquin's idea

Lafayette Parish Council Finance Chairman Kevin Naquin said Thursday it was his idea to increase the salary of the mayor-president in 2024, not Josh Guillory's idea. The city and parish councils are expected to introduce a joint ordinance Tuesday that would increase the mayor-president's salary by $48,000 per year effective in January 2024. If Guillory is re-elected in 2023, he would receive the pay raise in 2024. If he loses, his successor would benefit from the raise.
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

One injured in Tuesday night shooting on W. Brookstown Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Tuesday, November 29 shooting on West Brookstown Drive left one person was injured, authorities say. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), it was around 5:50 p.m. when officers were called to the scene. BRPD says the shooting took place in the...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy