Man in custody after driving into Spanish Fork parade, hitting horse and rider

Editor’s Note: This story has been edited to correct the location where the incident took place.

SPANISH FORK, Utah ( ABC4 ) — A man has been taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence on Saturday, Nov. 26, after he drove into Spanish Fork’s lights parade and struck a horse and rider.

The incident took place at the annual Winter Lights Parade put on by the Spanish Fork Chamber of Commerce .

Sgt. Lance Rudd from Spanish Fork Police Department told ABC4 that the driver encountered officers who asked him to stop at a closed intersection at 900 N Maine, but he continued to drive forward. Officers tried to chase after the vehicle on foot as it went onto the main street in the direction of the parade.

The car hit one of the horses in the parade, causing the rider to fall as well. Emergency responders said the rider suffered minor injuries and was released on the scene.

The horse was able to walk on its own.

The driver has been taken into custody on suspicion of drunk driving.

