Final 2022 SEC standings following conclusion of regular season

As much as it pains me to write this, we have somehow already reached the end of the 2022 regular season.

But rest assured, there’s still a lot of meaningful football left to be played. That starts this weekend with championship week. For the first time since 2019, LSU won’t be idle during the first weekend of December.

In spite of a disappointing Week 13 loss to Texas A&M that ended the Tigers’ College Football Playoff hopes, they will head to Atlanta to try to hand Georgia its first loss of the season. The No. 1 Bulldogs just concluded their second-straight undefeated regular season.

Thanks to LSU’s loss in the final week, it will officially share the SEC West title with Alabama. But it still represents the division in Atlanta thanks to the head-to-head win.

Here’s how the final standings ended up in the league this season.

No. 7 - Vanderbilt Commodores (5-7, 2-6 SEC)

No. 6 - Missouri Tigers (6-6, 3-5 SEC)

No. 5 - Florida Gators (6-6, 3-5 SEC)

No. 4 - Kentucky Wildcats (7-5, 3-5 SEC)

No. 3 - South Carolina Gamecocks (7-4, 4-4 SEC)

No. 2 - Tennessee Volunteers (10-2, 6-2 SEC)

No. 1 - Georgia Bulldogs (12-0, 8-0 SEC)

Week 13 Result: W 37-14 vs. Georgia Tech

Week 14 Opponent: LSU (SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta)

No. 7 - Texas A&M Aggies (5-7, 2-6 SEC)

No. 6 - Auburn Tigers (5-7, 2-6 SEC)

No. 5 - Arkansas Razorbacks (6-6, 3-5 SEC)

No. 4 - Ole Miss Rebels (8-4, 4-4 SEC)

No. 3 - Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-4, 4-4 SEC)

No. 2 - Alabama Crimson Tide (10-2, 6-2 SEC)

No. 1 - LSU Tigers (9-3, 6-2 SEC)