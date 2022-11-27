ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Final 2022 SEC standings following conclusion of regular season

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26yUaR_0jPEimCT00

As much as it pains me to write this, we have somehow already reached the end of the 2022 regular season.

But rest assured, there’s still a lot of meaningful football left to be played. That starts this weekend with championship week. For the first time since 2019, LSU won’t be idle during the first weekend of December.

In spite of a disappointing Week 13 loss to Texas A&M that ended the Tigers’ College Football Playoff hopes, they will head to Atlanta to try to hand Georgia its first loss of the season. The No. 1 Bulldogs just concluded their second-straight undefeated regular season.

Thanks to LSU’s loss in the final week, it will officially share the SEC West title with Alabama. But it still represents the division in Atlanta thanks to the head-to-head win.

Here’s how the final standings ended up in the league this season.

No. 7 - Vanderbilt Commodores (5-7, 2-6 SEC)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R5dey_0jPEimCT00
Syndication: The Tennessean

No. 6 - Missouri Tigers (6-6, 3-5 SEC)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G4haR_0jPEimCT00
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

No. 5 - Florida Gators (6-6, 3-5 SEC)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DsSnJ_0jPEimCT00
Syndication: Tallahassee Democrat

No. 4 - Kentucky Wildcats (7-5, 3-5 SEC)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zDbS8_0jPEimCT00
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

No. 3 - South Carolina Gamecocks (7-4, 4-4 SEC)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iBvT2_0jPEimCT00
Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images

No. 2 - Tennessee Volunteers (10-2, 6-2 SEC)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mmciS_0jPEimCT00
Syndication: The Tennessean

No. 1 - Georgia Bulldogs (12-0, 8-0 SEC)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35vGrT_0jPEimCT00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Week 13 Result: W 37-14 vs. Georgia Tech

Week 14 Opponent: LSU (SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta)

No. 7 - Texas A&M Aggies (5-7, 2-6 SEC)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IaHZp_0jPEimCT00
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

No. 6 - Auburn Tigers (5-7, 2-6 SEC)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CV4OO_0jPEimCT00
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

No. 5 - Arkansas Razorbacks (6-6, 3-5 SEC)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k2bkZ_0jPEimCT00
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

No. 4 - Ole Miss Rebels (8-4, 4-4 SEC)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nZyw7_0jPEimCT00
Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

No. 3 - Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-4, 4-4 SEC)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HxqD7_0jPEimCT00
Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

No. 2 - Alabama Crimson Tide (10-2, 6-2 SEC)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bvyFS_0jPEimCT00
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

No. 1 - LSU Tigers (9-3, 6-2 SEC)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I4H9X_0jPEimCT00
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 6

Related
The Spun

Look: Tennessee Fans Are Furious With Bowl Game Report

There's a chance Tennessee could lose out on the Orange Bowl this season because of Ohio State. The latest College Football Playoff rankings have Tennessee at No. 7 in the country. Ohio State, meanwhile, is two spots ahead. Since Ohio State was in last year's Rose Bowl, there's a scenario...
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Auburn suffers first decommit of Hugh Freeze era

Auburn Football suffered a hit to its’ 2023 recruiting class on Thursday. Four-star wide receiver Adam Hopkins announced via Twitter that he has de-committed from Auburn, and his recruitment has officially reopened. His de-commitment is reportedly due to Hugh Freeze’s decision to not retain wide receivers coach, Ike Hilliard,...
AUBURN, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hugh Freeze fires all but three assistant coaches as he begins to build staff

The Hugh Freeze era of Auburn is officially underway, and it will expectedly come with a lot of changes. Matt Zenitz of On3 reported on Wednesday that Freeze has fired almost every Auburn assistant coach, save for three — former interim head coach Cadillac Williams, secondary coach Zac Etheridge and linebackers coach Christian Robinson. Williams had already been announced as a returning member in previous days.
AUBURN, GA
The Spun

Joel Klatt Says There's 1 Team Georgia Wants To Avoid

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs currently have the best odds to win this year's college football National Championship. The reigning National Champions are in excellent position to defend their title this year. But, according to college football analyst Joel Klatt, the Bulldogs may not want to face one powerhouse program.
ATHENS, GA
The Tuscaloosa News

What latest College Football Playoff rankings mean for Alabama football

Alabama football moved to No. 6 in the College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday, one spot better than last week for the Crimson Tide (10-2). Tuesday marked the penultimate rankings before Sunday's final unveiling determines which teams make the four-team field to compete for a national championship. Georgia, Michigan, TCU and USC hold the top four spots heading into conference-championship weekend. Ohio State is No. 5. ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU loses another four-star edge rusher commit

Three days after Darron Reed flipped his commitment from LSU to Auburn, blue-chip defensive lineman Joshua Mickens decommitted from the Tigers, as well. LSU had the fifth overall recruiting class for 2023, but that could change with the loss of two four-star defensive linemen prospects. Like Reed, Mickens committed to the Tigers in July.
BATON ROUGE, LA
On3.com

Heisman hot board after Week 13: One alone at the top

Heisman voters Matt Zenitz and Mike Huguenin provide weekly updates on who leads the Heisman race for them. Here is how each has the field after Week 13. 1. USC QB Caleb Williams: Barring a drastic turn in events, Williams will win the Heisman. + Season stats: 268-of-407 (65.8 percent),...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Greg McElroy Blasts Playoff Committee For 'Ridiculous' Rankings

During the latest episode of the "Always College Football" show, former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy shared his thoughts on the latest College Football Playoff rankings. McElroy is on board with the top four - Georgia, Michigan, TCU and USC. He believes the top three teams should make the CFP regardless of what happens this weekend.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Big Ten Announces Its 2022 Football Coach Of The Year

The Big Ten didn't need to think too hard before determining the conference's Coach of the Year. As announced Tuesday, the honor unsurprisingly went to Michigan's Jim Harbaugh. The Wolverines enter Saturday's conference championship matchup undefeated after a 45-23 victory over Ohio State. They'll likely rank first or second behind...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicting Major Championship Game Upset

The College Football Playoff selection committee released its latest rankings on Tuesday night. Georgia, Michigan, TCU and USC round out the top four. Is that going to be the College Football Playoff foursome?. It will be barring an upset during conference championship game weekend. ESPN's Football Power Index is predicting...
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

180K+
Followers
237K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy