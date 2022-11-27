Read full article on original website
How “zero-Covid” changed China — and the world
Some 1.4 billion people live in China. That means that if one looks at the world from a humanitarian standpoint, what life is like for Chinese people in China is one of the most important questions to explore — if one that rarely gets covered in US media except through the prism of Washington’s geopolitical rivalry with Beijing.
China’s Covid narrative is backfiring
In June, President Xi Jinping defended China’s “zero-Covid” strategy as “correct and effective.” To do nothing — or “lying flat,” as Xi called it — would have meant devastation. Now, protests are challenging China’s strict Covid lockdown policies, and through that,...
Why the global economy is slowing
It’s not just the United States — the global economy is slowing down. Inflation in European countries has spiked as the war in Ukraine has pushed up prices for essentials like heating, gas, and food. China’s “zero Covid” policies of strict lockdowns and mass testing continue to disrupt the production of goods. And around the world, central banks are raising interest rates in an attempt to bring rising prices under control by weakening consumer demand.
Who gets to keep burning fossil fuels as the planet heats up?
The COP27 climate change negotiations that wrapped in Egypt this month broke a critical impasse on paying for the consequences of climate change. But language in the concluding agreement around the cause — burning fossil fuels — was once again vague and weak. It calls for a “phasedown...
How Qatar built stadiums with forced labor
Ever since Qatar won the rights to host the FIFA World Cup in 2010, its treatment of migrant workers has made international headlines. News stories and human rights organizations revealed migrant workers who built the stadiums, hotels, and all the new infrastructure required for the World Cup were being forced to work, not getting paid, unable to leave, and in some cases, dying.
Sam Bankman-Fried’s first post-scandal public interview was a riveting train wreck
Sam Bankman-Fried — the 30-year-old dethroned billionaire who fell from grace last month with the bankruptcy of his cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, and revelations of missing customer funds — was notably fidgety, hemmed and hawed over his answers, and seemed at times to martyr himself in a much anticipated first public interview since his company, valued to be worth at least $32 billion, simply imploded.
