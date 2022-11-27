One arrested after shots fired at convenience store

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested this weekend after an incident at a DK store led to shots fired. 21-year-old Luiz Miguel Espinoza Galindo has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon.

According to the Midland Police Department, around 8:30 p.m. on November 26, officers responded to the DK store in the 5800 block of W Interstate 20 to investigate a call of shots fired. While investigating, officers learned that a man was in the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries from a bullet wound. The investigation revealed that Galindo fired a gun at two men and was hit when one returned fire in self-defense.

Galindo was treated and released from Midland Memorial Hospital and was then taken to the Midland County Detention Center where he was later released on an unknown bond, according to jail records. A mugshot for Galindo was not immediately available.

