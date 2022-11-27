Brookfield Twp. road to close until after New Year’s
BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Starting Monday, part of Budd Street in Brookfield Township will be closed.
It’s closing the intersection of Service Avenue as part of the Yankee Run water main replacement project.Part of Western Reserve to close starting Monday
Budd Street won’t reopen at that intersection until Jan. 27, 2023.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
