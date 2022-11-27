ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield Township, OH

Brookfield Twp. road to close until after New Year’s

By Steve Rappach
 4 days ago

BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Starting Monday, part of Budd Street in Brookfield Township will be closed.

It’s closing the intersection of Service Avenue as part of the Yankee Run water main replacement project.

Part of Western Reserve to close starting Monday

Budd Street won’t reopen at that intersection until Jan. 27, 2023.

