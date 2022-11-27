ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shoots another man in self-defense at Midland gas station

By Rob Tooke
 4 days ago

MIDLAND, Texas ( KMID/KPEJ ) – A Midland man was arrested after a shooting at a gas station.

According to a city of Midland press release, on Saturday, November 26th at approximately 8:30 P.M., Midland Police Department officers were called to the DK Convenience Store in the 5800 block of W. Interstate 20 in reference to shots fired.

While responding to the scene, officers were notified of a gunshot victim with non-life-threatening injuries at Midland Memorial Hospital, identified as 21-year-old Luis Miguel Espinoza Galindo. During the investigation, it was discovered that Galindo fired his gun at two males, one of which returned fire in self-defense, striking Galindo.

Galindo was released from MMH and later transported to Midland County Jail for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

The investigation is ongoing.

This report aired during the 10 P.M. newscast on Sunday, November 27th. You can watch the full newscast below:

Mike Duffy
3d ago

Be careful whom you draw on. That person might be armed too. Lesson learned here either be a better shot, or don't be the aggressor! Now Mr. Galindo is a Felon!

Linda Marlowe
4d ago

And because of this guy right here is why people should be packing.

ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

