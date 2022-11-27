Tracy Lawrence hand-delivered $10,000 to each of six different charities yesterday (Tuesday, November 29th) as part of Giving Tuesday. All of the organizations — Safe Haven, People Loving Nashville, Shower Up, The Laundry Stop, Brooks House and Open Table — are committed to ending homelessness across Middle Tennessee. This latest gesture adds to Tracy's history of charitable acts through his Mission:Possible organization.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO