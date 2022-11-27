ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 2

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL Team Is Fearing Empty Stadium On Christmas Day

On Christmas Day, the Rams will face the Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Since both teams are well below .500 at the moment, there's a strong chance the stadium in Los Angeles will be noticeably empty. According to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, the Rams are trying to get ahead...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Embarrassing Stephen A. Smith Video

Stephen A. Smith was running a bit late to the "First Take" set on Tuesday morning. The ESPN personality was curiously missing when co-host Molly Qerim opened the show. But she was happy to report a Stephen A. sighting, showing video of Smith jogging along the pier to get into the building with security holding his bag.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Geno Smith offers further evidence that Russell Wilson was the problem with Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has been on fire this season, and he’s proving that Russell Wilson was the issue on the team. The Seahawks have a great quarterback, Geno Smith, on their hands this season. He currently leads the league in completion percentage (72.8). His talent, however, is doing more than proving himself. It’s proving that replacing Russell Wilson was a great option.
SEATTLE, WA
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
FanSided

NFL insider hints Odell Beckham Jr. might change his mind about Cowboys

Star free agent Odell Beckham Jr. is set to begin his tour as he decides which team to join, and an insider suggests he may end up in New York, not the Cowboys. Odell Beckham Jr. has a lot of eyes on him as he starts his journey back to the NFL. It was speculated that he was most likely to land with the Dallas Cowboys, but NFL insider Josina Anderson may be dropping hints of him ultimately landing in New York through a cryptic Tweet.
NEW YORK STATE
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
MONTANA STATE
KMBC.com

Patrick Mahomes announces birth of son

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes announced thebirth of his son on Twitter Monday night. Mahomes tweeted a picture with the name Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III and Monday's date and the baby's weight of 7 pounds 8 ounces. This content is imported from Twitter....
KANSAS CITY, MO
Democrat and Chronicle

What channel is the Bills game on? How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots

ORCHARD PARK - How do you top perfection? The simple answer is that you can’t because, after all, perfect is perfect. So no, don’t expect the Buffalo Bills to be perfect on offense Thursday night when they travel to New England to take on the Patriots in the first of three consecutive games against AFC East opponents which, in all likelihood, will determine whether the Bills can win their third straight division title.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
People

Patrick Mahomes Greeted By Daughter Sterling, 19 Months, on Field Ahead of Sunday Game

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will add a baby boy to the family in early 2023, joining daughter Sterling Skye Brittany Mahomes continues to crush maternity fashion, even as the temperatures drop. On Sunday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner shared scenes from her day at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, where she was rooting on husband Patrick Mahomes with daughter Sterling Skye, 19 months, as his team took on the Jacksonville Jaguars. In an Instagram carousel, Sterling can be seen posing with her mom in the tunnel leading up...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

FanSided

298K+
Followers
576K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy