A 59-year-old Monroe man is in critical condition after crashing his motorcycle Monday on a bridge that was closed for construction, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said. According to a preliminary investigation, Kory Goss was operating a 1980 Suzuki motorcycle and traveling west on the Nadeau Road over Interstate 75 in Frenchtown Township when he lost control of the machine. The overpass is under construction and had multiple barricades as well well as "Road Closed" signs warning that the bridge was not accessible, officials said.

MONROE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO