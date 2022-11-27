Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Detroit Police seek tips on Family Dollar armed robbery, shooting
Detroit — A Family Dollar employee was shot during a robbery Tuesday evening and police are seeking information on the two suspects. The suspects entered the Family Dollar in the 2200 block of W. Davison around 6:00 p.m., according to Detroit police. They demanded money from the victim, a 23-year-old employee, who complied. The suspects then asked for money from one of the cash registers and the victim told him he could not access it, the release said.
Detroit News
Detroit girl, 2, allegedly kidnapped by father found safe
A 2-year-old Detroit girl who was allegedly kidnapped by her father at knifepoint Sunday has been found safe, police said. Detroit Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said Miyah Macon was "returned and is doing fine." He said the police are not releasing any further information, but said her father dropped the toddler off with a relative.
Detroit News
Police seek tips on Detroit man accused of kidnapping his daughter, 2
Detroit police are asking the public for help to find a man accused of kidnapping his toddler daughter Sunday at knifepoint. According to investigators, Najja Macon, 35, of Detroit allegedly broke into a home in the 14200 block of Dale Street near Interstate 96 and Telegraph Road at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday. He was armed with a knife when allegedly ran to an upstairs bedroom and took his two-year-old daughter from her mother, 29, without permission.
Detroit News
Police investigating death of truck driver found in his semi in Detroit
Michigan State Police are investigating the death of a truck driver whose body was found in his vehicle on Interstate 75 near Schaefer Highway in southwest Detroit, officials said. Troopers were called at about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday to a location on I-75 near Schaefer for a report of a semi-truck...
Detroit News
Man, 35, charged in Warren shooting sparked by family dispute
A 35-year-old Clinton Township man faces several felony charges after a family dispute on Thanksgiving led to multiple shots being fired in Warren, officials said. Michael Kamal Sinnawi was arraigned Tuesday in Warren's 37th District Court in Warren on several charges, including assault with intent to murder, a life felony, discharge of a firearm from a vehicle-causing injury, a 15-year felony, possession of a firearm, a 5-year felony, and two counts of using a firearm during a felony, a 2-year felony, according to Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.
Detroit News
Madison Heights police seek tips on suspect in fatal hit-and-run
Madison Heights police are asking the public for help to find the driver of a Jeep Gladiator who ran over and killed a man Friday. Officials said the incident happened at about 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a mobile phone store near 14 Mile and Interstate 75. According...
Detroit News
Tips sought on Pontiac woman missing since September
Oakland County Sheriff's Office investigators are asking for the public's help to find a Pontiac woman with mental health issues who has been missing for more than four months. Paris Angel Marve, 32, was reported missing by her family on Sept. 10, 2022, according to authorities. She has not been...
Detroit News
Motorist dead after rollover crash on I-696 near Gratiot in Roseville
A 48-year-old person from Warren is dead after the vehicle he was driving rolled over on Interstate 696 near Gratiot Avenue in Roseville early Thursday, Michigan State Police said. The incident happened at about 1 a.m. on westbound I-696 near Gratiot, they said. According to a preliminary investigation, the driver...
Detroit News
LeDuff: In Flint, two dead children spark another scandal
Flint just can't seem to get its justice. First the water, now the fire. This time around, it is the former fire chief who is pouring gasoline on the controversy with shouts of a cover-up. For his part, Barton characterizes his firing as just more of the “same-old politics” in...
Detroit News
Tennessee woman found in car trunk in Dearborn was assaulted before
Three months before a Tennessee woman's body was found Sunday in a car trunk in Dearborn, the 31-year-old mother told police she was assaulted by the woman driving the car while the two were dating. Dominique Hardwick, who also died Sunday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, was arrested in late...
Detroit News
Oxford High shooter stays in jail, but new prison hearing date set
Pontiac — Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley is remaining in the Oakland County Jail after a Tuesday hearing before Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Kwame Rowe, a short meeting that occurred a day before the one year anniversary of the shooting. A month after he pleaded guilty to...
Detroit News
Mazi Smith, Michigan defensive lineman, charged with carrying concealed weapon
Ann Arbor — Michigan defensive lineman Mazi Smith was charged with a felony after allegedly being found carrying a concealed weapon inside a vehicle in October. Smith, a co-captain, has continued to practice and play with the Wolverines since the Oct. 7 incident, including at Indiana a day after the offense allegedly occurred. Despite the weapons charge, he will continue to be allowed to participate with the team, according to a statement from Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel.
Detroit News
Lawsuit filed against Detroit's ShotSpotter contracts
Detroit — The Detroit Justice Center along with Sugar Law Center and Schulz Law filed a lawsuit Wednesday on behalf of community members against Detroit City Council's $8.5 million expansion of ShotSpotter surveillance technology. The lawsuit filed in Third Circuit Court alleges that over the course of the approval...
Detroit News
150 Oakland County residents had their criminal records expunged. Here's how you can too.
More than 250 criminal convictions of 150 Oakland County residents have been expunged in the past 18 months through the Oakland County Clean Slate Program, according to a county press release. The program launched in spring 2021, aiming to help people wipe their criminal charges from the public record. This...
Detroit News
Monroe man critical after motorcycle crash on closed I-75 overpass
A 59-year-old Monroe man is in critical condition after crashing his motorcycle Monday on a bridge that was closed for construction, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said. According to a preliminary investigation, Kory Goss was operating a 1980 Suzuki motorcycle and traveling west on the Nadeau Road over Interstate 75 in Frenchtown Township when he lost control of the machine. The overpass is under construction and had multiple barricades as well well as "Road Closed" signs warning that the bridge was not accessible, officials said.
Detroit News
15 restaurants that opened in Metro Detroit in November, plus some that closed
November was a gangbusters month for new places to eat around Metro Detroit. Some restaurants opened after years of planning, and others seemed to pop up out of nowhere. While local and national chains continued to expand around the tri-county, we also got a handful of new independent businesses including a barbecue joint in Hazel Park, an Asian-influenced steakhouse in downtown Detroit and Cuban and Colombian cuisine for Clinton Township.
Detroit News
Semi-truck crash closes WB & EB lanes of I-696 near Telegraph
Traffic flow on Interstate 696 returned to normal by 1:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon after an early morning crash left steel coils on the freeway, closing all three lanes of westbound I-696 and blocking two eastbound lanes near Telegraph Road in Southfield, Michigan State Police said. The accident occurred around 6:00...
Detroit News
Funding doubled for Detroit, Windsor communities affected by Howe Bridge
An investment plan designed to help Detroit and Windsor communities impacted by the construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge is doubling in size, bridge officials announced Wednesday. The Community Organization Investment ― which provides funding to support programming, events and small infrastructure improvements in Southwest Detroit's Delray and West...
Detroit News
Monroe middle school closed after bomb threat
Monroe Middle School is closed Thursday, one day after a bomb threat was discovered, officials said. Andrew Shaw, interim superintendent of Monroe Public Schools, told parents in a letter posted on the district's Facebook page that classes at the middle school would be canceled for the day. Staff is scheduled to meet, debrief and prepare for students when they return to school Friday.
Detroit News
Recount sought of numerous Michigan precincts for 2 ballot proposals
Lansing — An Oakland County man, working with groups that have previously spread unproven election fraud claims, filed paperwork and paid a hefty financial deposit in pursuit of a recount of the votes on an abortion rights ballot proposal in more than 500 Michigan precincts. Jerome Jay Allen of...
