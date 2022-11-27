ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dcnewsnow.com

2023 Kia Telluride gets fresh redesign with new packages, bargain price

(Our Auto Expert) — The internal nickname for the 2023 Kia Telluride is the “Selluride,” which makes sense when they have to increase production to meet demand. Kia made this one hard to beat, it’s thought-out packages, tons of standard features, and a bargain price. Even the top trims feel like brands that are twice the price.
ConsumerAffairs

Can your vehicle last more than 200,000 miles? Here are 20 that can

It’s not exactly a great time to be shopping for a new or used car but consumers who are planning on making a purchase are likely making fuel economy the primary factor in making their purchase. But is there another, perhaps overlooked consideration? How about longevity? Purchasing a vehicle...
MotorBiscuit

What Do the Letters JEEP Stand For?

Here's the surprising history behind the slang term--based on a military acronym--that became one of the world's most recognizable brands. The post What Do the Letters JEEP Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com

The Toyota Model that Should've Been a Lexus

If you could combine some of the best features of a Toyota with a Lexus, what would you get? Discover now what new Toyota model is designed so well that this Toyota mechanic says it should have been a Lexus!. A Toyota Model That Is More Lexus Than Toyota. Here’s...
techeblog.com

World’s First and Only Custom 2001 Bentley Arnage Limousine Could be Yours for $80K

Auto enthusiasts know that the 2001 Bentley Arnage LWB, a long-wheelbase model of the luxury sedan, was released, but for those seeking a much longer version, there’s this custom stretch limousine. It has 16,880-miles on the odometer and powered by a twin-turbocharged 6.75L V8 engine generating 397 hp and 616 lb-ft of torque, mated to a 5-speed automatic transmission.
MotorBiscuit

The Best All-Wheel Drive SUVs for Winter Driving

The best all-wheel drive SUVs for winter driving are the 2022 Hyundai Tucson, the 2022 Subaru Outback, and the 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The post The Best All-Wheel Drive SUVs for Winter Driving appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
msn.com

Buick Confirms that the Envista Compact SUV Is U.S.-Bound

This is the Buick Envista, a new SUV model for the Chinese market. Its size puts it in between the subcompact Encore GX and the compact Envision in Buick's lineup. The Envista name is trademarked here, and GM confirmed that it will come to the U.S. eventually. UPDATE 11/29/22: GM...
Top Speed

2023 Toyota Crown: Performance, Price, And Photos

As one of the very first Toyota models in the United States, the Toyota Crown is making a comeback for 2023 after over 50 years of absence. The Crown is now less of a sedan and more of a coupe-SUV-type vehicle. It's also back as a hybrid-only model, featuring two Toyota Hybrid Synergy Drive hybrid powertrains. As the replacement for the now-defunct Avalon, the Crown has some pretty big shoes to fill. However, with established Crown models sold in its home country of Japan and other countries, the Crown hasn't gone anywhere over the past 50+ years, but it's simply making a classy and fashionably late showing to the American market.
torquenews.com

Top (Huge) Updates for 2023 Toyota Highlander

What’s new for 2023 Toyota Highlander? Big changes coming for the Limited trim. One of the biggest 2023 Toyota models to gain the public’s attention is Highlander. This is a year where Toyota Highlander received a whole host of updates, additions, and changes. Including the entire engine itself.
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

