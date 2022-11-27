Read full article on original website
Germany's Kai Havertz Didn't Look Thrilled After Winning Player of the Match Award
It wasn’t a fun day for Kai Havertz – just look at his face. You’d think he would be elated to hold up Budweiser’s Player of the Match Award, and normally he would, but today he had other things on his mind – like the fact that his team just got eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup despite winning today’s match.
Brazil Attempts to Keep Top Spot in Group G: Here's How to Watch Brazil Vs. Cameroon
We are wrapping things up for Group G in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and right now, Brazil is first on the leaderboard. After winning both of their World Cup matches so far – 2-0 against Serbia and 1-0 against Switzerland – it’s safe to say it has a pretty good chance.
History Being Made During Germany-Costa Rica Group E Finale
History is being made in Qatar on Thursday, Dec. 1 during Germany and Costa Rica’s Group E finale at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. This fixture will not only be a determinant of who will advance to the round of 16, but it will also be run entirely by female referees – which is something we have never seen before.
Here's How Much Money the 2022 World Cup Winner Will Make
Soccer’s most prestigious trophy isn’t the only thing the 2022 FIFA World Cup champion will earn. Winning the Qatar-hosted tournament will also come with a massive payout in prize money. Defending champion France took home $38 million in 2018, while Germany claimed a $35 million first-place prize in...
Serbia Looks to Upset Switzerland to Reach Round of 16: Here's How to Watch, Stream
The group stages are coming to a close and it’s time to see what Serbia and Switzerland are made of. So far, the two clubs have experienced quite the trek in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with only one win clinched for the two teams combined. Sitting in second place in the Group G standings is Switzerland, which has one win and one loss. Following them is Serbia, which sits in fourth place having tied and lost a game.
Uruguay Looks to Upset Ghana in Group H Finale: Here's How to Watch, Stream
The group stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup are coming to a close. There is a lot riding on the line for Group H’s Uruguay-Ghana showdown with each team looking for a win to have any hope of qualifying for the knockout stage. Uruguay enters the matchup with...
