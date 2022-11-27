Weather disrupts the trip home for flyers
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Weather related flight delays disrupted air travel all over the United States Sunday, with more then 1,300 flights delayed before noon according to Flight Aware. A total of 52 flights were cancelled all together.Airlines refund $600M for flight delays, cancellations
166 of those delay flights were in Boston at Logan Airport. 27 Flights at Bradley International Airport were delayed. Two flights were also cancelled at Boston Logan.
