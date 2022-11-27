ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Weather disrupts the trip home for flyers

By Duncan MacLean
 4 days ago

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Weather related flight delays disrupted air travel all over the United States Sunday, with more then 1,300 flights delayed before noon according to Flight Aware. A total of 52 flights were cancelled all together.

Airlines refund $600M for flight delays, cancellations

166 of those delay flights were in Boston at Logan Airport. 27 Flights at Bradley International Airport were delayed. Two flights were also cancelled at Boston Logan.


Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

