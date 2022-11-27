Adele Encourages Fans To ‘Go Order Some Drinks’ At Her Show: ’Drunker The Better’

Image Credit: MEGA

Adele wanted to perform in front of a crowd that was loosened up with liquid courage at her latest concert! The iconic singer made sure to let her Las Vegas residency audience know she preferred her fans a bit buzzed during her performance at Caesar’s Palace on Friday, Nov. 25. “Go and order some drinks… the drunker you are, the better I am,” the “Water Under the Bridge” hitmaker said between songs, according to The Mirror.

Adele told the audience to go get some drinks for her Las Vegas concert in November 2022. (MEGA)

The Grammy winner, who canceled her original residency last year after saying she wasn’t ready, also went on to thank her fans for showing up. “I worked my absolute a**e off for this. I couldn’t have done that other show and you wouldn’t have liked it either, I’m telling you that,” she said on stage, per the outlet.

Initially, Adele was slated to kick off the residency on January 21, performing two concerts per weekend until April 2022. However, she canceled 24 hours before the opening. In a tearful video posted to her Instagram at the time, she told her millions of fans that she “tried absolutely everything” for the show “to be good enough” but it had been “destroyed” by both COVID-19 and “delivery delays.” She added, “I’m so upset, and I’m really embarrassed and so sorry to everyone that traveled to get here. I’m really, really sorry.”

She also opened up about the impact of canceling the residency in the September 2022 issue of Elle. “It was the worst moment in my career, by far,” she said. “By far. I was so excited about those shows. It was devastating.”

Meanwhile, it appears the show is going swimmingly, as Adele broke down in tears overcome with joy at opening night. Ahead of the first performance, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that she was planning an “epic celebration” to launch the Weekends with Adele engagement.

“Adele cannot wait for her residency to kick off, she’s more than ready,” the source began. “She’s put her heart and soul into preparing, she’s been rehearsing 12 hours a day and every little thing is in place and perfected. At this point it’s just a feeling of wanting it to hurry up and be opening night because now that everything’s ready the waiting is tough, it’s like the countdown to Christmas morning or something.”