Lighting up East Galesburg for the holidays. Corbin’s Light Show returns after fire
Starting tonight, it will begin to look a lot like Christmas in the village of East Galesburg. Corbin’s Light Show — featuring thousands of lights, dozens of holiday displays and even an occasional appearance from Santa Claus — returns Thursday (Dec. 1) and runs through Dec. 31 at the home of Darrell and Sandi Corbin, 104 Indiana Ave. in East Galesburg. The light show can be viewed nightly from 5 to 10 p.m.
Big weekend of holiday events in store for Muscatine; Includes return of bridge lights and sound extravaganza
Downtown Muscatine is the place to be this weekend with a variety of activities to kick off the holiday season including the Parks & Recreation Candy Cane Hunt, Jingle & Mingle sponsored by Discover Muscatine, and a visit by the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train. Not least among these events is...
Feeling Jolly? Davenport Hosting A “Christmas In The Village” Celebration This Weekend
An event celebrated for more than 40 years is coming back again THIS WEEKEND to the Village of East Davenport. It features several festivities throughout the Village and lots of free family fun. The Grinch, an elf, Frosty the Snowman, and a reindeer will be in the Village and the...
Tour new Genesis ER on December 3
The new Emergency Department at Genesis Bettendorf HealthPlex is having a Holiday Open House and the public is invited. Visitors can tour the new ER, located at 2140 53rd Avenue in Bettendorf on Saturday, December 3 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. There will be family friendly activities to introduce kids to the emergency room in a […]
New Restaurants To Visit In The Quad Cities This Month
It looks like 2022 is wrapping up with some awesome new spots in the Quad Cities. This month we will be looking at a handful of new places. One of the openings I was most excited about was 53rd street and Division Street finally opening back up... I know it's not a restaurant, but hey no more roadwork.
Cookies & Dreams opens holiday pop-up in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Here’s another way to give the gift of festive, seasonal, ooey-gooey cookies. The made-in-the-QCA cookie bakery Cookies & Dreams is back in downtown Davenport for the Christmas season. Kelly Valentine shows off many of the pop-up shop’s goodies that the elves are busily cranking out for...
Ballet Quad Cities Returning With The Nutcracker Next Week
Ballet Quad Cities will be presenting the holiday classic “The Nutcracker” December 10th at 2:30pm & 7:30pm at the Adler Theatre, Davenport, Iowa.. In 10 days The Nutcracker and The Rat Queen will battle to rule the Land of The Sweets. Find out who will rule the Kingdom at a performance of The Nutcracker!
Lights and flights: Clinton airport offering aerial tours of holiday light displays
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Clinton airport is offering aerial light tours of holiday displays. The flights last 45 minutes and fly over the Symphony of Lights - a 1.1-mile loop of holiday lights at Eagle Point Park in Clinton. The aerial light tours run from November 30 through December...
Davenport Library Winter Wellness Event Is Free and Open to The Public!
On Monday, December 5th from 9am – 12pm at | Main, The Library will be partnering with Amerigroup, St. Anthony’s Parish, Community Health Care, Inc., Iowa Total Care and Scott County Health Department to host a Free Winter Wellness Event. Healthcare Visits, Flu Shots, COVID shots and boosters, confidential HIV/HCV testing, gift cards, winter coats and blankets, hygiene items and 75 laundry vouchers valued at $10 each (sponsored by Amerigroup) will be provided free of charge to attendees of the event.
A Quad Cities Favorite Mexican and Breakfast Restaurant Is Opening New Location
If you want tacos and margaritas but somebody else in the family is craving pancakes and eggs what do you do? Stop at one place and then go to another. Seems inconvenient. For many in the Quad Cities, they simply go to D'Lua. And now, more of the Quad Cities...
Kewanee man honors his late mother with lighting display
William Ornelas puts some finishing touches on his lighting display at his residence on East Prospect Street and Maple Avenue.Photo bySusan DeVilder. Over the weekend, a Kewanee man lit up his lawn on the corner of East Prospect Street and Maple Avenue with 51,000 twinkle lights. The display, in part, is to honor his late mother, who loved decorating for the holidays, but the annual Christmas lighting started off simply enough with just a few lights seven years ago.
Quad City Animal Welfare Center Events Taking Place This Week
There are a number of great events taking place this week involving Quad City Animal Welfare Center to help pets and pooches!. Tuesday Nov 29th is Giving Tuesday – One of the biggest fundraising campaigns of the year! Giving Tuesday is a day that encourages people to do good and help others. The Quad City Animal Welfare Center relies on donations from friends like you. Will you give? Donations will be accepted on the QCAWC Facebook page, QCAWC website https://qcawc.org/donate/giving-tuesday.
Reindeer Day Comes to Bettendorf December 3
Reindeer Day is back again this year to celebrate the season on December 3 at 12noon at The Family Museum!. See a real live reindeer, make reindeer antlers in the Imagination Studio, play some reindeer games in the Great Hall, and enjoy a “Frozen” dance performance from the Family Museum Dance Company at 1:00 and 2:30.
Police ask for help locating missing Moline man
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 70-year-old man. Orlando left his home on the 900 block of 12th Avenue at 5 p.m. Wednesday and was last seen getting off and on various city busses in Moline and Rock Island since that time, according to a Facebook post.
What’s that noise at the Arsenal?
Those loud noises coming from the Rock Island Arsenal on Thursday, December 1 may have been surprising, but they were nothing to worry about. The Arsenal fired eight rounds from ceremonial cannons on Memorial Field at 11 a.m. as part of a ceremony. They will fire seventeen rounds from the same cannons at the same […]
Owners of Stolen Iowa Food Truck Receive Thousands in Donations
After receiving thousands of dollars in donations through a variety of fundraising efforts in the community they serve, the owners of an Iowa City-based food truck are expressing gratitude for the help that has poured after they had their livelihood stolen. The Georges are the operators of Griddle Me This...
Davenport Community Schools Annual Holiday Concert Is TONIGHT!
The Davenport Community School District’s 70th Annual Holiday Concert, is TONIGHT! The concert is being held at the beautiful and historic Adler Theatre on Tuesday, November 29, beginning at 7:00 p.m. The concert features the Central, North, and West high school music department. It is FREE and OPEN to...
10-Year Sealed Battery Smoke Alarms Required in Homes Beginning January 1st
Effective January 1 of 2023, single and multi-family homes will be required by law to have 10-year sealed battery smoke alarms installed, says Monmouth Fire Chief Casey Rexroat:. “If you own just a house, instead of having the smoke alarms with removable batteries in them, homeowners are required to install...
Get Your 2023 Car Calendar From Goose This Saturday!
Whether you have or haven't picked up the 2023 Edition of the Dwyer & Michaels Classic Car Calendar, you have an opportunity to get your calendar signed. This Saturday (December 3rd), come out to Sport Truck Specialties in Davenport and get your very own copy of the Dwyer & Michaels Classic Car Calendar.
Rejuvenate Housing Completes Second House In “Mid-Town” Davenport
Rejuvenate Housing, Inc., a nonprofit whose mission is to “rejuvenate neighborhoods and create home ownership opportunities that promote the health and welfare of a community” has completed their second rehabbed home at 514 West 17 th Street, Davenport. This house. was donated to the organization by St. Ambrose...
