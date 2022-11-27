ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moline, IL

Lighting up East Galesburg for the holidays. Corbin’s Light Show returns after fire

Starting tonight, it will begin to look a lot like Christmas in the village of East Galesburg. Corbin’s Light Show — featuring thousands of lights, dozens of holiday displays and even an occasional appearance from Santa Claus — returns Thursday (Dec. 1) and runs through Dec. 31 at the home of Darrell and Sandi Corbin, 104 Indiana Ave. in East Galesburg. The light show can be viewed nightly from 5 to 10 p.m.
EAST GALESBURG, IL
Tour new Genesis ER on December 3

The new Emergency Department at Genesis Bettendorf HealthPlex is having a Holiday Open House and the public is invited. Visitors can tour the new ER, located at 2140 53rd Avenue in Bettendorf on Saturday, December 3 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. There will be family friendly activities to introduce kids to the emergency room in a […]
BETTENDORF, IA
New Restaurants To Visit In The Quad Cities This Month

It looks like 2022 is wrapping up with some awesome new spots in the Quad Cities. This month we will be looking at a handful of new places. One of the openings I was most excited about was 53rd street and Division Street finally opening back up... I know it's not a restaurant, but hey no more roadwork.
DAVENPORT, IA
Cookies & Dreams opens holiday pop-up in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Here’s another way to give the gift of festive, seasonal, ooey-gooey cookies. The made-in-the-QCA cookie bakery Cookies & Dreams is back in downtown Davenport for the Christmas season. Kelly Valentine shows off many of the pop-up shop’s goodies that the elves are busily cranking out for...
DAVENPORT, IA
Ballet Quad Cities Returning With The Nutcracker Next Week

Ballet Quad Cities will be presenting the holiday classic “The Nutcracker” December 10th at 2:30pm & 7:30pm at the Adler Theatre, Davenport, Iowa.. In 10 days The Nutcracker and The Rat Queen will battle to rule the Land of The Sweets. Find out who will rule the Kingdom at a performance of The Nutcracker!
DAVENPORT, IA
Davenport Library Winter Wellness Event Is Free and Open to The Public!

On Monday, December 5th from 9am – 12pm at | Main, The Library will be partnering with Amerigroup, St. Anthony’s Parish, Community Health Care, Inc., Iowa Total Care and Scott County Health Department to host a Free Winter Wellness Event. Healthcare Visits, Flu Shots, COVID shots and boosters, confidential HIV/HCV testing, gift cards, winter coats and blankets, hygiene items and 75 laundry vouchers valued at $10 each (sponsored by Amerigroup) will be provided free of charge to attendees of the event.
DAVENPORT, IA
Kewanee man honors his late mother with lighting display

William Ornelas puts some finishing touches on his lighting display at his residence on East Prospect Street and Maple Avenue.Photo bySusan DeVilder. Over the weekend, a Kewanee man lit up his lawn on the corner of East Prospect Street and Maple Avenue with 51,000 twinkle lights. The display, in part, is to honor his late mother, who loved decorating for the holidays, but the annual Christmas lighting started off simply enough with just a few lights seven years ago.
KEWANEE, IL
Quad City Animal Welfare Center Events Taking Place This Week

There are a number of great events taking place this week involving Quad City Animal Welfare Center to help pets and pooches!. Tuesday Nov 29th is Giving Tuesday – One of the biggest fundraising campaigns of the year! Giving Tuesday is a day that encourages people to do good and help others. The Quad City Animal Welfare Center relies on donations from friends like you. Will you give? Donations will be accepted on the QCAWC Facebook page, QCAWC website https://qcawc.org/donate/giving-tuesday.
MILAN, IL
Reindeer Day Comes to Bettendorf December 3

Reindeer Day is back again this year to celebrate the season on December 3 at 12noon at The Family Museum!. See a real live reindeer, make reindeer antlers in the Imagination Studio, play some reindeer games in the Great Hall, and enjoy a “Frozen” dance performance from the Family Museum Dance Company at 1:00 and 2:30.
BETTENDORF, IA
Police ask for help locating missing Moline man

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 70-year-old man. Orlando left his home on the 900 block of 12th Avenue at 5 p.m. Wednesday and was last seen getting off and on various city busses in Moline and Rock Island since that time, according to a Facebook post.
MOLINE, IL
What’s that noise at the Arsenal?

Those loud noises coming from the Rock Island Arsenal on Thursday, December 1 may have been surprising, but they were nothing to worry about. The Arsenal fired eight rounds from ceremonial cannons on Memorial Field at 11 a.m. as part of a ceremony. They will fire seventeen rounds from the same cannons at the same […]
MOLINE, IL
Get Your 2023 Car Calendar From Goose This Saturday!

Whether you have or haven't picked up the 2023 Edition of the Dwyer & Michaels Classic Car Calendar, you have an opportunity to get your calendar signed. This Saturday (December 3rd), come out to Sport Truck Specialties in Davenport and get your very own copy of the Dwyer & Michaels Classic Car Calendar.
DAVENPORT, IA
