PWMania
Update on the Current Status of Hulk Hogan’s Health
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and Conrad Thompson discussed Hulk Hogan’s career on the latest “To Be The Man” podcast. Flair also discussed current wrestling events and provided an update on Hogan’s health. Hogan has had ten back surgeries in the last five years, according...
wrestletalk.com
Kevin Owens/Roman Reigns Backstage Incident, AEW Star Undergoes Surgery, Big E New WWE Role – News Bulletin – November 29, 2022
More details on the backstage incident involving Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns, an AEW star has undergone surgery, Big E’s new WWE role, and more. It is the day after Monday Night Raw, a show packed with the fallout from Survivor Series WarGames. Get up to speed with all the latest news with our bulletin on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.
nodq.com
There is reportedly “something going on” in regards to William Regal and AEW
As previously noted, there was speculation about William Regal possibly returning to WWE to the company once his AEW contract expires. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com went into more details about the matter…. “William Regal when he signed, which was only in April or May, said that...
PWMania
Rhea Ripley Explains How She Is Like Women’s Wrestling Legend Joanie “Chyna” Laurer
Do you think Rhea Ripley is similar to Joanie “Chyna” Laurer?. The women’s wrestling star recently spoke with Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post for an interview, during which she spoke about getting compared to the aforementioned WWE Hall of Fame legend when talking about being able to rough up the men wrestlers in the company.
ComicBook
AEW's William Regal Reportedly Expected to Return to WWE
William Regal's AEW future is up in the air. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion and NXT General Manager debuted for the promotion just nine months ago at AEW Revolution, helping ease tensions between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson. This led to the formation of the Blackpool Combat Club, a stable bent on violence. The BCC quickly added new blood to its ranks, such as Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli. While the faction dominated the summer, collecting the AEW and ROH World Titles, things began to unravel in the fall when Maxwell Jacob Friedman set his sights on Moxley.
PWMania
WWE Star Says Stephanie McMahon and Triple H Believe in Her Speaking Abilities
WWE superstar Zelina Vega spoke on the That’s Dope podcast about what it’s like to work at a television taping. “Usually you know going into it who’s gonna win. When you get into the building, you’re gonna have a match with so and so. You’re gonna win. And if it plays into a certain story, there’s always like little things that they’ll tell you like, ‘Oh you have to make sure you do this’ or, ‘You have to make sure you hit this mark.’”
wrestletalk.com
Bray Wyatt Tease On WWE Raw
On tonight’s edition of WWE Raw, there was another surprise appearance by Bray Wyatt, well sort of. Find out all the details!. In a backstage interview segment with Cathy Kelly, Asuka, Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss commented on their status after the WarGames match. While Bianca Belair began talking,...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Not Changing Plan For Kevin Owens & Roman Reigns Despite Issue At Survivor Series WarGames
Roman Reigns’ sheer dominance in WWE is well-documented by this point, and he is truly revered by fans and pro wrestlers alike. He was also part of the WarGames match at Survivor Series. The Tribal Chief was mad at Kevin Owens for a very good reason after the match, but that doesn’t mean WWE will be changing their plans for Kevin Owens going forward.
PWMania
WWE Star Spotted Backstage Wearing a Neck Brace on RAW
IYO SKY may have to take a break from ring action. It was announced that IYO SKY was not cleared to compete Monday night on WWE RAW. She did appear on the show during the brawl segment near the concession stands, but as you can see in the video below, they were very careful with her and she received no bumps or shots to the neck.
ComicBook
Ronda Rousey Requested Recent WWE Return
Ronda Rousey is still SmackDown Women's Champion. The Rowdy One retained her title against Shotzi at WWE Survivor Series, extending her reign that only began last month at WWE Extreme Rules. While the title match was contested between Rousey and Shotzi on screen, the two women had behind-the-scenes assistance from a returning WWE star. Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Brian Kendrick worked alongside Jason Jordan as a producer for the SmackDown Women's Title match at WWE Survivor Series, marking his first work within the company in nearly a year.
PWMania
Charlotte Flair Teases Her Return to WWE In-Ring Action
Fans believe Charlotte Flair is getting closer to making a comeback on WWE television. Since losing the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey in an I Quit Match at WrestleMania Backlash in May, Flair hasn’t been seen on WWE television. In order to take time off for her...
ComicBook
Vince McMahon Allowed AEW Star to Use His WWE Name
While All Elite Wrestling has a number of homegrown stars at the forefront of the company in 2022, the roster remains populated by talent who made their names in World Wrestling Entertainment. Locker room leaders like Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley spent decades in WWE as Daniel Bryan and Dean Ambrose, respectively, before leaping to Tony Khan's promotion. Being under a new roof usually means the talent need new names, but in Danielson and Moxley's case, it simply meant reverting back to the monickers they used during their independent days. Others opted to keep a version of their WWE ring names with slight alterations, like Malakai Black changing just his first name or Andrade El Idolo adding a last name.
PWMania
AEW Star Claims CM Punk is “No Longer in the Company”
According to Stokely Hathaway’s recent comments, CM Punk has parted ways with All Elite Wrestling. Hathaway, the manager of AEW faction The Firm, said on Renee Paquette’s podcast ‘The Sessions’:. “Everything that was supposed to happen with The Firm did not happen. Back at All out,...
wrestlinginc.com
Update On WWE's Plans For Dijak On Tonight's NXT
While he waits for Elon Musk to let him change his Twitter name, Dijak will be busy on tonight's "WWE NXT." One week after making a surprise comeback to "NXT," Dijak will return to in-ring action on tonight's episode. The opponent for his return match has yet to be announced....
PWMania
WWE Legend Reveals He’s Been Invited to the RAW 30th Anniversary Special
WWE Legend Tatanka has been invited to the upcoming WWE RAW 30th Anniversary special. “The Native American” Tatanka announced on Facebook this week that WWE has invited him to appear at the 30th Anniversary of RAW from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on January 23. “To the #TatankaNation...
PWMania
Original Members Considered for WWE’s Damage CTRL Stable Revealed
This year’s WWE SummerSlam saw the return of Bayley, Dakota Kia, and IYO SKY after Bianca Belair retained the WWE RAW Women’s Title over Becky Lynch. Kai and SKY have won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships twice since the faction’s inception, and Bayley has challenged for the RAW Women’s Title several times.
Ric Flair notes: WWE Royal Rumble clarification, thoughts on Andrade, Sami Zayn, Eric Bischoff
Flair addressed several topics on his To Be The Man podcast.
PWMania
Tony Khan Reveals AEW’s Latest Talent Signing
AR Fox was offered an AEW contract following the November 16th episode of Dynamite, in which he teamed with Top Flight in a losing effort against World Trios Champions Death Triangle. Lexy Nair offered him a contract with the promotion in a social media interview. Fox has been a professional...
wrestletalk.com
Huge Update On William Regal Joining WWE
UPDATE – Major news has now emerged on when William Regal’s AEW contract expires, find out more at this link. A big update has just emerged on the status of AEW’s William Regal potentially heading back to WWE under Triple H. According to PWInsider, “all signs” are...
wrestlingheadlines.com
William Regal Has Major Praise for Damien Sandow, Talks Sandow’s WWE Run and Pro Wrestling Potential
AEW’s William Regal, who spent years working as WWE’s Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting, recently had nothing but praise for former WWE star Damien Sandow (aka Aron Stevens) during a discussion on his “Gentleman Villain” podcast. Regal said Sandow was far better...
