PWMania

Update on the Current Status of Hulk Hogan’s Health

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and Conrad Thompson discussed Hulk Hogan’s career on the latest “To Be The Man” podcast. Flair also discussed current wrestling events and provided an update on Hogan’s health. Hogan has had ten back surgeries in the last five years, according...
wrestletalk.com

Kevin Owens/Roman Reigns Backstage Incident, AEW Star Undergoes Surgery, Big E New WWE Role – News Bulletin – November 29, 2022

More details on the backstage incident involving Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns, an AEW star has undergone surgery, Big E’s new WWE role, and more. It is the day after Monday Night Raw, a show packed with the fallout from Survivor Series WarGames. Get up to speed with all the latest news with our bulletin on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.
nodq.com

There is reportedly “something going on” in regards to William Regal and AEW

As previously noted, there was speculation about William Regal possibly returning to WWE to the company once his AEW contract expires. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com went into more details about the matter…. “William Regal when he signed, which was only in April or May, said that...
ComicBook

AEW's William Regal Reportedly Expected to Return to WWE

William Regal's AEW future is up in the air. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion and NXT General Manager debuted for the promotion just nine months ago at AEW Revolution, helping ease tensions between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson. This led to the formation of the Blackpool Combat Club, a stable bent on violence. The BCC quickly added new blood to its ranks, such as Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli. While the faction dominated the summer, collecting the AEW and ROH World Titles, things began to unravel in the fall when Maxwell Jacob Friedman set his sights on Moxley.
PWMania

WWE Star Says Stephanie McMahon and Triple H Believe in Her Speaking Abilities

WWE superstar Zelina Vega spoke on the That’s Dope podcast about what it’s like to work at a television taping. “Usually you know going into it who’s gonna win. When you get into the building, you’re gonna have a match with so and so. You’re gonna win. And if it plays into a certain story, there’s always like little things that they’ll tell you like, ‘Oh you have to make sure you do this’ or, ‘You have to make sure you hit this mark.’”
wrestletalk.com

Bray Wyatt Tease On WWE Raw

On tonight’s edition of WWE Raw, there was another surprise appearance by Bray Wyatt, well sort of. Find out all the details!. In a backstage interview segment with Cathy Kelly, Asuka, Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss commented on their status after the WarGames match. While Bianca Belair began talking,...
ringsidenews.com

WWE Not Changing Plan For Kevin Owens & Roman Reigns Despite Issue At Survivor Series WarGames

Roman Reigns’ sheer dominance in WWE is well-documented by this point, and he is truly revered by fans and pro wrestlers alike. He was also part of the WarGames match at Survivor Series. The Tribal Chief was mad at Kevin Owens for a very good reason after the match, but that doesn’t mean WWE will be changing their plans for Kevin Owens going forward.
PWMania

WWE Star Spotted Backstage Wearing a Neck Brace on RAW

IYO SKY may have to take a break from ring action. It was announced that IYO SKY was not cleared to compete Monday night on WWE RAW. She did appear on the show during the brawl segment near the concession stands, but as you can see in the video below, they were very careful with her and she received no bumps or shots to the neck.
ComicBook

Ronda Rousey Requested Recent WWE Return

Ronda Rousey is still SmackDown Women's Champion. The Rowdy One retained her title against Shotzi at WWE Survivor Series, extending her reign that only began last month at WWE Extreme Rules. While the title match was contested between Rousey and Shotzi on screen, the two women had behind-the-scenes assistance from a returning WWE star. Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Brian Kendrick worked alongside Jason Jordan as a producer for the SmackDown Women's Title match at WWE Survivor Series, marking his first work within the company in nearly a year.
PWMania

Charlotte Flair Teases Her Return to WWE In-Ring Action

Fans believe Charlotte Flair is getting closer to making a comeback on WWE television. Since losing the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey in an I Quit Match at WrestleMania Backlash in May, Flair hasn’t been seen on WWE television. In order to take time off for her...
ComicBook

Vince McMahon Allowed AEW Star to Use His WWE Name

While All Elite Wrestling has a number of homegrown stars at the forefront of the company in 2022, the roster remains populated by talent who made their names in World Wrestling Entertainment. Locker room leaders like Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley spent decades in WWE as Daniel Bryan and Dean Ambrose, respectively, before leaping to Tony Khan's promotion. Being under a new roof usually means the talent need new names, but in Danielson and Moxley's case, it simply meant reverting back to the monickers they used during their independent days. Others opted to keep a version of their WWE ring names with slight alterations, like Malakai Black changing just his first name or Andrade El Idolo adding a last name.
PWMania

AEW Star Claims CM Punk is “No Longer in the Company”

According to Stokely Hathaway’s recent comments, CM Punk has parted ways with All Elite Wrestling. Hathaway, the manager of AEW faction The Firm, said on Renee Paquette’s podcast ‘The Sessions’:. “Everything that was supposed to happen with The Firm did not happen. Back at All out,...
wrestlinginc.com

Update On WWE's Plans For Dijak On Tonight's NXT

While he waits for Elon Musk to let him change his Twitter name, Dijak will be busy on tonight's "WWE NXT." One week after making a surprise comeback to "NXT," Dijak will return to in-ring action on tonight's episode. The opponent for his return match has yet to be announced....
PWMania

Original Members Considered for WWE’s Damage CTRL Stable Revealed

This year’s WWE SummerSlam saw the return of Bayley, Dakota Kia, and IYO SKY after Bianca Belair retained the WWE RAW Women’s Title over Becky Lynch. Kai and SKY have won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships twice since the faction’s inception, and Bayley has challenged for the RAW Women’s Title several times.
PWMania

Tony Khan Reveals AEW’s Latest Talent Signing

AR Fox was offered an AEW contract following the November 16th episode of Dynamite, in which he teamed with Top Flight in a losing effort against World Trios Champions Death Triangle. Lexy Nair offered him a contract with the promotion in a social media interview. Fox has been a professional...
wrestletalk.com

Huge Update On William Regal Joining WWE

UPDATE – Major news has now emerged on when William Regal’s AEW contract expires, find out more at this link. A big update has just emerged on the status of AEW’s William Regal potentially heading back to WWE under Triple H. According to PWInsider, “all signs” are...

